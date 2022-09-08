ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Top cultural institutions thank Queen for ‘unwavering support and patronage’

By Connie Evans
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3klvPD_0hnZ4Sfz00

The National Gallery and the Royal Shakespeare Company are among a number of Britain’s top cultural institutions to have paid tribute to the Queen following her death at the age of 96.

The monarch, who was a patron of a variety of societies and institutions, has been thanked for her service and contribution.

A message posted on the National Gallery’s official Twitter account said: “We join with the royal family and people around the world in mourning the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“We offer our condolences to the royal family.”

It was also announced that the gallery would be closed on September 10 as a mark of respect.

The executive director and acting artistic director of the Royal Shakespeare Company Catherine Mallyon and Erica Whyman issued a statement remembering the Queen who had been a patron of the company since its inception in 1961.

They said: “We are deeply saddened at the news of the Queen’s death, and our thoughts are with her family, and particularly our president, HRH The Prince of Wales. Her Majesty the Queen has been Patron of the Royal Shakespeare Company since 1961, when the company was created.

“Her Majesty last visited us in Stratford-upon-Avon on March 4 2011 to open formally the transformed Royal Shakespeare Theatre. This was a memorable day in the history of the RSC where she met and talked with members of the company and those involved in the redevelopment and transformation of the theatre.

“It was a great pleasure for us to rehearse with HRH The Prince of Wales in preparation for his poetic tribute to his mother on her 90th birthday in 2016. We were honoured to be part of such a special moment.”

It has also been confirmed that the RSC will be organising a public screening of the monarch’s funeral in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, the details of which will be confirmed in due course.

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) also paid tribute to the Queen, thanking her for her “unwavering support and patronage”.

RIBA president Simon Allford said: “On behalf of the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), I send our deepest condolences to the royal family on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“I sincerely thank Her Majesty for her unwavering support and patronage of our institute during her 70-year reign, a role she inherited from her father and one occupied by every monarch since Queen Victoria.”

Recalling the Queen’s contribution to the institution, Mr Allford added: “Throughout these turbulent years, Her Majesty’s steady influence and calm, assured presence has been a vital constant for our profession throughout the Commonwealth and beyond.”

“In her 70 years, she personally opened (and reopened) an impressive list of buildings, with foundation stones and plaques recording her presence in almost every continent.”

He concluded: “Our thoughts are with the royal family, the nation and Commonwealth as we collectively mourn Her Majesty’s death and celebrate her remarkable life.”

London’s National Portrait Gallery remembered the Queen as “a figurehead of stability, hope and kindness”.

A statement posted on the gallery’s official Twitter account said: “We are extremely saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty the Queen. A figurehead of stability, hope and kindness, Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-serving British monarch.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the royal family, with the nation sharing in their grief.”

The Tate group – consisting of Tate Britain, Tate Modern, Tate St Ives and Tate Liverpool – also paid tribute to the Queen, with a post on twitter which said: “We are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Our thoughts are with the royal family at this time.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince William says he is grieving loss of both grandmother and ‘extraordinary’ Queen

Prince William has said he is grieving for both his grandmother and “our extraordinary Queen”, as he made a very personal tribute to the late sovereign.“I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly be real,” said the new Prince of Wales in his first public remarks following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. “I will honour her memory by supporting my father, the King, in every way I can,” William said, speaking of his father King Charles III’s accession to the throne.William said the world had...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen’s coffin lies in rest at Edinburgh after late monarch leaves beloved Balmoral for final time

Tens of thousands of mourners lined roads across Scotland to watch the Queen’s coffin being carried to Edinburgh after the late monarch left Balmoral for the final time.Silent, sombre and respectful crowds gathered along the streets, by bridges and in village and city centres to pay their respects to Elizabeth II as the royal procession, led by a hearse carrying the oak coffin draped with the Scottish standard, completed a six-and-a-half-hour journey from her residence in Aberdeenshire to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. On arrival, it was greeted by Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, who bowed their heads as a...
U.K.
The Independent

Harry honours father as King to lead family in procession behind Queen’s coffin

The Duke of Sussex said he will “honour” his father as large crowds are expected in Scotland on Monday to see the King lead the royal family in a procession behind the coffin of the Queen.Harry’s emotional statement also paid tribute to his grandmother’s “everlasting legacy”, saying: “You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”He reflected on his “first meetings” with the Queen, including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren”.And in a poignant final line referencing the late Duke of Edinburgh, he said: “We, too, smile knowing...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Victoria
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
The Independent

Harry and Meghan join Prince and Princess of Wales to view Windsor floral tributes

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales to view floral tributes left in memory of the Queen at Windsor Castle. Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan were dressed in all black as they walked along the gates, in what is their first public meeting since they were last seen at the National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Queen’s jubilee in June.The brothers have kept a distance from each other since the Sussexes’ quit as working royals and moved to California and their decision to speak out about their...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Donald Trump reveals what the Queen told him about UK prime ministers

Donald Trump has revealed what Queen Elizabeth II told him about all the prime ministers who served under her.Writing for DailyMail.com, the former president spoke of the Queen’s grace, charm and nobility, and how she “fully exemplified the traits of dignity, steadfastness, resolve, duty, and patriotic devotion”.Noting that during her 70-year reign she counseled 15 prime ministers and 13 presidents, Mr Trump wrote that spending time with her was “one of the most extraordinary honours of my life”.“Her Majesty had a sharp mind, missed nothing, and always knew exactly what to say,” he says in the article.Recalling a specific...
POTUS
The Independent

What happens to Queen’s corgis now that she has died?

For most of her life, Queen Elizabeth II has owned at least one corgi – a dog breed now as synonymous with Her Majesty as Buckingham Palace.In 2018, Whisper, the last of the Queen’s corgis, died, but, even then, she wasn’t completely without canine affection. Two dorgis - the product of one of the Queen’s corgis mating with dachshunds owned by her sister, Princess Margaret - called Vulcan and Candy, remained after 12-year-old Whisper’s death. Vulcan has since died, but Candy survives.But corgi’s were welcomed back into the Queen’s household in 2021, while her husband Prince Philip was hospitalised,...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Voices: Leave Harry and Meghan alone – they’ve reunited with Wills and Kate to mourn the Queen

The irony of a lifelong supporter of a republic writing a column cheerleading for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is not lost on me. The thing is, I’ve never much liked bullies. Or bullying. And there has been a lot of that directed at the Sussexes. But now, in full view of the watching nation, Harry and Meghan have reunited with Wills and Kate to pay their respects to their grandmother at Balmoral. Perhaps we can learn something from this display of familial solidarity – and finally leave them alone?The message from the English right when it comes...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Entertain#Patron#Uk#The Royal Family#The National Gallery#Hrh The Prince Of Wales
The Independent

King Charles tells prime minister Queen’s death was ‘the moment I have been dreading’

King Charles III told Liz Truss his mother’s death was “the moment I have been dreading,” as he held his first audience with prime minister at Buckingham Palace.Ms Truss spoke briefly to the King by phone on Thursday evening to express her condolences over the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.But this was the first time the prime minister had spoken to him face-to-face since he became King on the death of his mother.The PM, who took office only on Tuesday, was driven from Downing Street to meet Charles following his return to London from...
U.K.
The Independent

Princess Kate reveals Prince Louis’s touching comment about Queen’s death

The Princess of Wales has revealed the heartbreaking comment her son Prince Louis made after learning of the Queen’s death.Kate spoke of the touching anecdote while meeting members of the public on a walkabout outside Windsor Castle with her husband, the Prince of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.Banita Ranow, 28, was among the crowd on the Long Walk and said she heard Kate tell the children next to her what her youngest son, Louis, had said about the Queen’s death.She said Kate told the children: “Louis said ‘at least Grannie is with great grandpa now’.”Ms Ranow...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Royal vault: Inside the burial chamber that houses 25 royals - Who is buried there?

Queen Elizabeth II’s journey to her final resting place has begun with Her Majesty’s coffin Edinburgh-bound.She will eventually be brought to Windsor Castle, where she will be laid to rest at the King George VI memorial chapel. Though she will be buried in Windsor, she will not be laid to rest in the royal vault which is currently home to 25 members of the royal family.The late Duke of Edinburgh will soon be relocated from the royal vault to King George VI chapel to lie with the late Queen, as well as her mother and father, King George VI,...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen’s coffin is taken to the ballroom at Balmoral

The Queen’s coffin has been placed in the ballroom of Balmoral castle for members of staff to pay their respects.It has been draped in the Royal Standard and will remain at Balmoral for 48 hours before eventually being brought back to London for her funeral, according to reports. It is currently in the ballroom where she is said to have danced as a young girl and spent her summers with Prince Phillip. She and Phillip spent every August to October at Balmoral, hosting the famous “Ghillies Ball” to thank her staff and servants each year. Her funeral is expected to...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Royals
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II: Cloud in the shape of Her Majesty’s head seen in sky moments after her death

A golden cloud in the shape of the Queen’s head was spotted in the sky just moments after her death was announced.British mother Leanne Bethell captured photos of the striking formation above the A4169 in Telford, Shropshire on Thursday, shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the monarch at the age of 96.Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was first to point out the glowing figure, shouting “oh my God” repeatedly.She added: “We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting.“She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Should the Queen’s great-grandchildren go to the funeral?

Should you ever take children to a funeral? For some, the answer comes easily. For others, it’s more complex; driven by the age or relative emotional maturity of the child, perhaps the circumstances (or closeness) of their loss. When the answer is “no”, it may be as a result of the well-intentioned desire to protect children from grief, to cushion them from the perceived trauma of witnessing their parents in pain. Or it might simply be because your own emotions are so raw, so overpowering, you can’t see past them to imagine being able to look after someone else’s...
U.K.
The Independent

Everything royal experts have said about Prince William and Prince Harry’s reunion

The new Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex appeared side by side in a reunion on Saturday (10 September), following the death of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.The reportedly feuding brothers, together with their wives Princess Kate and Meghan, viewed floral tributes to the Queen at Windsor Castle and spoke to well-wishers in their first public appearance altogether since the Queen’s platinum jubilee earlier this year.According to a royal source, Prince William extended the invitation to Prince Harry to appear publicly together as he believed it was “an important show of unity at an incredibly difficult time...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Charles asks for removal of offending pen holder

A day of ceremony and history in the making had one unforeseen moment for the new King – when he found an item on a table stopping him from signing documents.Charles is known to carry his own fountain pen for when he is frequently called on to sign visitors’ books during royal visits.So when he sat down during his first Privy Council meeting to sign documents, he gestured for an ornate pen holder to be taken away by an aide.Later it was back in place, after privy councillors used its pens to sign documents, but Charles once again took offence to the item, when called upon to give his signature, and pulled a face before it was removed again.The incident generated comments on social media and lightened the mood on what was a sombre ceremony as Charles reflected on the influence of the late Queen, after he was confirmed monarch during an Accession Council meeting. Read More Ukraine war: Russia-held nuclear plant to be inspected
U.K.
The Independent

Funeral director branding on hearse carrying Queen’s body to Edinburgh disappears during journey

The branding of a funeral director carrying the Queen’s coffin from Balmoral to Edinburgh on Sunday mysteriously disappeared during the six hour journey.A prominent sticker with the name of the company, William Purves, was spotted by eagle-eyed Royal watchers as the hearse left Balmoral just after 10am.However, by the time the hearse arrived after its more than 100-mile journey the advertisement for the company had vanished.It is not clear when the sticker was removed, but it is understood the vehicle had to stop once for refueling.The website of the company - which was founded in 1888 in the reign...
U.K.
The Independent

King’s nod to Harry and Meghan wins approval from mourners

The King’s mention of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his tribute to the Queen was “important” and “a nice touch”, mourners have said.Charles referenced his love for his son, Harry, and wife Meghan during an address to the nation on Friday.The duke and duchess live in Montecito in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, having stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.Helen Hasnip came to Balmoral on Friday evening to pay respects, and watched Charles’ speech on a mobile phone.The 51-year-old mental health nurse from Newcastle, but living in nearby Aboyne, told PA: “It was...
U.K.
The Independent

William and Kate put on united front with Harry and Meghan at Windsor walkabout

The Prince and Princess of Wales put on a united front with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they joined forces on a walkabout at Windsor Castle.As the couple’s first engagement under their new titles, William and Kate were joined by Harry and Meghan for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9 2020.They inspected flowers and balloons before a walkabout at the venue on Saturday.A royal source said the Prince of Wales asked his brother and his wife to join them in viewing the tributes.The source said: “The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

King Charles III mentions Harry and Meghan in first address to nation as monarch

King Charles III has expressed his love for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his first televised address to the nation following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.On Friday, the new monarch spoke of his sorrow over his mother’s passing while promising his “lifelong service” to the nation during his reign in an address from Buckingham Palace.The King then addressed his son and daughter-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, telling viewers: “I also want to express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas.” The King’s message to the duke and duchess,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

839K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy