ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Flags to fly at half mast until morning after Queen’s funeral

By Luke O'Reilly
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PH11q_0hnZ4NVa00

Flags will fly at half mast on UK Government buildings in tribute to the Queen from now until the morning after her funeral.

Following the Queen’s death on Thursday, guidance was issued by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on the flying of official flags.

All such flags, which include Union Flags and any national flag, are to be “half masted on all UK government buildings as soon as possible today until 0800 the day following the Queen’s state funeral”, the department said.

It advises that any non-official flags, which include for example the rainbow flag or Armed Forces flag, should be taken down and replaced with a Union Flag flying at half mast.

The Union flag on Buckingham Palace was at half mast on Thursday while a framed plaque announcing the Queen’s death was placed on the front gates by royal household staff.

Similarly, flags at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh were lowered to half mast, along with those at the Scottish Parliament and at Scottish Government buildings.

Half mast means that flags are flown a third of the way down the flagpole, with at least the height of the flag between the top of the flag and the top of the pole.

The Royal Standard is never flown at half mast, even after the Queen’s death, as there is always a monarch on the throne – with the role passing to her son the King.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

What next for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the death of the Queen?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plunged the royal family into one of the most challenging periods in modern royal history during the twilight years of the Queen’s reign.The Megxit saga, the rift between Harry and his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, allegations of racism against an unnamed royal and accusations that the institution failed to help a suicidal Meghan left the Windsors in turmoil.Throughout, the Sussexes made efforts to publicly praise the Queen, even naming their daughter Lilibet after her – her family nickname since childhood.In their controversial interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, aired when the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen’s coffin lies in rest at Edinburgh after late monarch leaves beloved Balmoral for final time

Tens of thousands of mourners lined roads across Scotland to watch the Queen’s coffin being carried to Edinburgh after the late monarch left Balmoral for the final time.Silent, sombre and respectful crowds gathered along the streets, by bridges and in village and city centres to pay their respects to Elizabeth II as the royal procession, led by a hearse carrying the oak coffin draped with the Scottish standard, completed a six-and-a-half-hour journey from her residence in Aberdeenshire to the Palace of Holyroodhouse. On arrival, it was greeted by Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, who bowed their heads as a...
U.K.
The Independent

Prince William says he is grieving loss of both grandmother and ‘extraordinary’ Queen

Prince William has said he is grieving for both his grandmother and “our extraordinary Queen”, as he made a very personal tribute to the late sovereign.“I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly be real,” said the new Prince of Wales in his first public remarks following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. “I will honour her memory by supporting my father, the King, in every way I can,” William said, speaking of his father King Charles III’s accession to the throne.William said the world had...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry honours father as King to lead family in procession behind Queen’s coffin

The Duke of Sussex said he will “honour” his father as large crowds are expected in Scotland on Monday to see the King lead the royal family in a procession behind the coffin of the Queen.Harry’s emotional statement also paid tribute to his grandmother’s “everlasting legacy”, saying: “You are already sorely missed, not just by us, but by the world over.”He reflected on his “first meetings” with the Queen, including “the first moment you met my darling wife and hugged your beloved great-grandchildren”.And in a poignant final line referencing the late Duke of Edinburgh, he said: “We, too, smile knowing...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Half Mast#Uk#Uk Government#Union Flags#Armed Forces#The Scottish Parliament#Scottish Government#The Royal Standard
The Independent

Harry and Meghan join Prince and Princess of Wales to view Windsor floral tributes

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reunited with the Prince and Princess of Wales to view floral tributes left in memory of the Queen at Windsor Castle. Prince William, Princess Kate, Prince Harry and Meghan were dressed in all black as they walked along the gates, in what is their first public meeting since they were last seen at the National Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Queen’s jubilee in June.The brothers have kept a distance from each other since the Sussexes’ quit as working royals and moved to California and their decision to speak out about their...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jeff Bezos under fire after tweet about Queen’s death: ‘You should probably stay quiet’

Jeff Bezos weighed in on the impending death of the Queen by taking aim at a professor on Twitter who accused the monarch of genocide – incurring wrath from many who questioned his own billionaire legacy.Around an hour before news of the Queen’s death broke, Bezos quoted a tweet from Carnegie Mellon professor Uju Anya, who’d written several hours before: “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating.”Bezos, quoting the post, then tweeted: “This is someone supposedly working to make the world better? I don’t think so. Wow.”This...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

King Charles tells prime minister Queen’s death was ‘the moment I have been dreading’

King Charles III told Liz Truss his mother’s death was “the moment I have been dreading,” as he held his first audience with prime minister at Buckingham Palace.Ms Truss spoke briefly to the King by phone on Thursday evening to express her condolences over the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.But this was the first time the prime minister had spoken to him face-to-face since he became King on the death of his mother.The PM, who took office only on Tuesday, was driven from Downing Street to meet Charles following his return to London from...
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: Leave Harry and Meghan alone – they’ve reunited with Wills and Kate to mourn the Queen

The irony of a lifelong supporter of a republic writing a column cheerleading for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is not lost on me. The thing is, I’ve never much liked bullies. Or bullying. And there has been a lot of that directed at the Sussexes. But now, in full view of the watching nation, Harry and Meghan have reunited with Wills and Kate to pay their respects to their grandmother at Balmoral. Perhaps we can learn something from this display of familial solidarity – and finally leave them alone?The message from the English right when it comes...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Princess Kate reveals Prince Louis’s touching comment about Queen’s death

The Princess of Wales has revealed the heartbreaking comment her son Prince Louis made after learning of the Queen’s death.Kate spoke of the touching anecdote while meeting members of the public on a walkabout outside Windsor Castle with her husband, the Prince of Wales, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.Banita Ranow, 28, was among the crowd on the Long Walk and said she heard Kate tell the children next to her what her youngest son, Louis, had said about the Queen’s death.She said Kate told the children: “Louis said ‘at least Grannie is with great grandpa now’.”Ms Ranow...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen’s coffin is taken to the ballroom at Balmoral

The Queen’s coffin has been placed in the ballroom of Balmoral castle for members of staff to pay their respects.It has been draped in the Royal Standard and will remain at Balmoral for 48 hours before eventually being brought back to London for her funeral, according to reports. It is currently in the ballroom where she is said to have danced as a young girl and spent her summers with Prince Phillip. She and Phillip spent every August to October at Balmoral, hosting the famous “Ghillies Ball” to thank her staff and servants each year. Her funeral is expected to...
U.K.
The Independent

What happens to Queen’s corgis now that she has died?

For most of her life, Queen Elizabeth II has owned at least one corgi – a dog breed now as synonymous with Her Majesty as Buckingham Palace.In 2018, Whisper, the last of the Queen’s corgis, died, but, even then, she wasn’t completely without canine affection. Two dorgis - the product of one of the Queen’s corgis mating with dachshunds owned by her sister, Princess Margaret - called Vulcan and Candy, remained after 12-year-old Whisper’s death. Vulcan has since died, but Candy survives.But corgi’s were welcomed back into the Queen’s household in 2021, while her husband Prince Philip was hospitalised,...
ANIMALS
The Independent

King’s nod to Harry and Meghan wins approval from mourners

The King’s mention of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in his tribute to the Queen was “important” and “a nice touch”, mourners have said.Charles referenced his love for his son, Harry, and wife Meghan during an address to the nation on Friday.The duke and duchess live in Montecito in California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet, having stepped down as senior working royals in 2020.Helen Hasnip came to Balmoral on Friday evening to pay respects, and watched Charles’ speech on a mobile phone.The 51-year-old mental health nurse from Newcastle, but living in nearby Aboyne, told PA: “It was...
U.K.
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II: Cloud in the shape of Her Majesty’s head seen in sky moments after her death

A golden cloud in the shape of the Queen’s head was spotted in the sky just moments after her death was announced.British mother Leanne Bethell captured photos of the striking formation above the A4169 in Telford, Shropshire on Thursday, shortly after Buckingham Palace confirmed the passing of the monarch at the age of 96.Leanne said her daughter, Lacey, was first to point out the glowing figure, shouting “oh my God” repeatedly.She added: “We were driving home not long after the announcement and my 11-year-old daughter was screaming and shouting.“She then pointed at the sky and said mum, it’s the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Funeral director branding on hearse carrying Queen’s body to Edinburgh disappears during journey

The branding of a funeral director carrying the Queen’s coffin from Balmoral to Edinburgh on Sunday mysteriously disappeared during the six hour journey.A prominent sticker with the name of the company, William Purves, was spotted by eagle-eyed Royal watchers as the hearse left Balmoral just after 10am.However, by the time the hearse arrived after its more than 100-mile journey the advertisement for the company had vanished.It is not clear when the sticker was removed, but it is understood the vehicle had to stop once for refueling.The website of the company - which was founded in 1888 in the reign...
U.K.
The Independent

Charles asks for removal of offending pen holder

A day of ceremony and history in the making had one unforeseen moment for the new King – when he found an item on a table stopping him from signing documents.Charles is known to carry his own fountain pen for when he is frequently called on to sign visitors’ books during royal visits.So when he sat down during his first Privy Council meeting to sign documents, he gestured for an ornate pen holder to be taken away by an aide.Later it was back in place, after privy councillors used its pens to sign documents, but Charles once again took offence to the item, when called upon to give his signature, and pulled a face before it was removed again.The incident generated comments on social media and lightened the mood on what was a sombre ceremony as Charles reflected on the influence of the late Queen, after he was confirmed monarch during an Accession Council meeting. Read More Ukraine war: Russia-held nuclear plant to be inspected
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: Should the Queen’s great-grandchildren go to the funeral?

Should you ever take children to a funeral? For some, the answer comes easily. For others, it’s more complex; driven by the age or relative emotional maturity of the child, perhaps the circumstances (or closeness) of their loss. When the answer is “no”, it may be as a result of the well-intentioned desire to protect children from grief, to cushion them from the perceived trauma of witnessing their parents in pain. Or it might simply be because your own emotions are so raw, so overpowering, you can’t see past them to imagine being able to look after someone else’s...
U.K.
The Independent

William and Kate put on united front with Harry and Meghan at Windsor walkabout

The Prince and Princess of Wales put on a united front with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they joined forces on a walkabout at Windsor Castle.As the couple’s first engagement under their new titles, William and Kate were joined by Harry and Meghan for the first time since Commonwealth Day on March 9 2020.They inspected flowers and balloons before a walkabout at the venue on Saturday.A royal source said the Prince of Wales asked his brother and his wife to join them in viewing the tributes.The source said: “The Prince of Wales invited the Duke and Duchess to...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Man arrested after Prince Andrew heckled as he walks behind Queen’s coffin in Edinburgh

A man has been arrested after Prince Andrew was heckled as he walked behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it was driven through the streets of Edinburgh.The man was seen in BBC footage shouting “Andrew!” as the royal procession passed the crowd.The rest of his words were not clearly audible and his voice was drowned out by voiceover commentary.He was quickly yanked out of the crowd from behind.A separate video shared on social media showed him being pulled to the floor by two men while others in the crowd shouted “God save the King!”A police officer is seen helping...
U.K.
The Independent

King Charles III mentions Harry and Meghan in first address to nation as monarch

King Charles III has expressed his love for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in his first televised address to the nation following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.On Friday, the new monarch spoke of his sorrow over his mother’s passing while promising his “lifelong service” to the nation during his reign in an address from Buckingham Palace.The King then addressed his son and daughter-in-law, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, telling viewers: “I also want to express my love for Harry and Meghan, as they continue to build their lives overseas.” The King’s message to the duke and duchess,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen’s children led by Charles walk behind late monarch’s coffin

King Charles III has led the royal family in a poignant display of respect for the late Queen – walking behind the monarch’s coffin with his siblings.Expressionless and looking straight ahead, Charles was joined by the Princess Royal, Earl of Wessex and Duke of York as they followed the hearse carrying the Queen’s oak coffin.It travelled from the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the sovereign’s official Edinburgh home, to St Giles Cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving for the life of the late monarch will be held before the public pay their respects.Following in a car was the Queen Consort and the...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

839K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy