Paris Hilton sparks mixed reactions with tribute to Queen Elizabeth II: ‘The original girl boss’

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zjSV5_0hnZ4Mcr00

Paris Hilton has shared a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following the news of the monarch’s death at the age of 96, prompting mixed reactions from her followers.

On Thursday, the 41-year-old heiress responded to a tweet shared by the official Royal Family Twitter account announcing that the Queen had “died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon”. In her post, Hilton praised Britain’s longest-serving monarch.

“The original girl boss. One of the most inspirational women. The end of an era,” she wrote, along with a crown emoji, before adding “RIP” and a broken red heart emoji.

The DJ’s tweet has since received more than 100 comments and 4,300 likes, with many agreeing with her sentiment and honouring the Queen.

“Sending love and strength to the royal family and all that sought inspiration from her life and actions,” one person wrote. “May she rest in peace!  She was a really great and big one! A great person.”

“That’s the truth and she was such a bada** girl boss that they could no longer make excuses and all females are now in the direct line of succession!” another person responded.

A third person wrote: “She is so inspiring, may she rest in peace.”

Others found Hilton’s tribute questionable, with one person writing: “What a touching tribute.”

“Gosh so true thank you for the kind words Paris Hilton,” another person wrote.

The Queen died on 8 September in Scotland , after overseeing major political and social changes during her 70 years on the throne. Elizabeth’s son, Prince Charles the Prince of Wales, automatically succeeds her as King. Clarence House has also confirmed that Charles will now be known as King Charles III.

According to the Buckingham Palace, “the King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London” on Friday.

This isn’t the first time that Hilton has spoken out about the monarch. During an interview with Cosmopolitan in February 2020, she discussed her famous lineage and revealed how she had a distant relation to the Queen.

“Other psychics have said I’m related to Marilyn Monroe and things like that,” she explained. “My mom just did one of those 23andMe DNA kits and I am related to Marilyn Monroe and Queen Elizabeth. That’s what it said!”

