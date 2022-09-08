Read full article on original website
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Lighthouse Ribbon Cutting
On Thursday September 8th, Port Huron Parks and Recreation held a ribbon cutting ceremony to highlight the recent upgrades to the park!. Speakers at the event included Nancy Winzer of Port Huron Parks and Recreation, Mayor of Port Huron Pauline Repp, Jim Boyle with the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, and Randy Maiers with the Community Foundation of St. Clair.
Local Michigan Restaurant Owner Celebrates 90th Birthday With Staff
Gene Ryeson, owner of popular Oakland County restaurant Highland House, turned 90 years old yesterday. Highland House has been a family-owned restaurant since 1976 when Ryeson took over, and the restaurant is still in the family today. It underwent a massive renovation, being knocked down and rebuilt entirely in 2018.
The Oakland Press
Photos from Art & Apples in Rochester
The 2022 Art & Apples Festival was held at the Paint Creek Center for the Arts in Rochester between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11. The festival will continue until 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Weather in Rochester is expected to be cloudy, with a high of 75 and...
abc12.com
7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
2 Persons Injured In A Three-Vehicle Crash Near Kent Lake Road (Oakland County, MI)
Authorities responded to a three-vehicle crash on Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. According to the Michigan State Police, a 53-year-old [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
kisswtlz.com
Be on the lookout for invasive spotted lanternfly
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is reminding Michigan nurseries and greenhouses to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula). On August 10, 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the detection of spotted lanternfly in Pontiac in Oakland County. MDARD’s Pesticide and...
'Clean it up, or shut it down!' Revolted residents protest outside Lafayette Coney Island
Community activists rallied outside Lafayette Coney Island on Friday to voice their disgust and make it clear that the popular restaurant’s unsanitary conditions will not be tolerated.
The Oakland Press
Thousands lose power in Rochester area
DTE Energy is working to restore electrical services after more than 4,100 customers lost power Monday morning. The bulk of the outage is in a single location, north of M-59 and south of Avon Road, in Rochester Hills. The outage is between Rochester and Dequindre roads. DTE Energy reports the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Multiple Southfield businesses broken into overnight this weekend
Southfield, Mich. – Several Southfield businesses have been left to pick up the pieces Saturday after items were stolen. At least three businesses on 12 Mile Road near Southfield Road reported their electronics stolen. One of those three businesses is Complete Clarity, which offers youth tutoring and mental health...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Chief announces personnel changes in Marysville police and fire departments
Tom Konik, the director of Marysville’s Public Safety Department, recently announced a number of personnel changes. Konik updated the city council about the changes at its regular meeting Aug. 22. Thomas Williams is the police department’s new school resource officer. “After a hiatus of a number of years,...
'Absolutely unacceptable': Rally held over health violations at Lafayette Coney Island
Nearly a dozen people chanting “clean it up or shut it down” protested on Friday outside the Lafayette Coney Island restaurant in downtown Detroit. The group was rallying at the iconic coney island restaurant on Lafayette Boulevard in response to its recent shutdown by the city’s health department citing evidence of rodent infestation, including droppings and a video of rats roaming inside the eatery. ...
Adoption event to take place in Southfield
(CBS DETROIT) - "Everybody is there because they want to help an animal that's in need," says Anna Chrisman of the Michigan Humane Society. Happening this weekend, and for the second year in a row, "Meet your best friend at the law firm" is taking place in the Mike Morse Law Firm parking lot in Southfield."Everybody is here because they want to help an animal that's in need. Everybody is positive, they're excited, and they just want to see animals in our community be elevated and see them succeed and thrive in these new homes.' Chrisman says over 120 animals...
The Oakland Press
Zawislak named Assistant Principal of the Year
Brian Zawislak, assistant principal of Troy High School, has been named Michigan’s 2023 Assistant Principal of the Year. Zawislak has been in Troy for 15 of his 20 years in education. “It is Brian’s unique ability to relate to students and teachers that places him above most other administrators...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family speaks out in hopes of finding driver responsible for woman’s death in Port Huron
Port Huron, Mich. – There were not a lot of street lights on a stretch of Dove Road where a cyclist was hit and killed in Port Huron. It was pretty dark, but Candy Trumbull didn’t think twice and came out to help the cyclist. She was also hit and killed in front of her two sons.
Heated dispute erupts at Eastpointe council meeting between mayor, citizens
A heated debate between Eastpointe’s mayor and citizens at a city council meeting this week has residents saying their first amendment rights aren’t being respected.
Ford’s Garage to add 4 more Michigan restaurants, including 1 in Novi
Ford's Garage, the Dearborn hot spot just west of Ford World Headquarters, is expanding. With its 1920s service station and prohibition ambiance, the restaurant is known as a place for a burger and brew served with a side of automotive history. Billy Downs, the franchise partner of the Dearborn location,...
fox2detroit.com
OCSO deputy suspended for investigation • Domino's driver killed in robbery • Rats close Lafayette Coney
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy was suspended for allegedly trying to solicit what he believed was an underage girl for sex, a Domino's pizza delivery driver was killed in an ambush robbery at a vacant house, and Lafayette Coney Island closed due to rat droppings found in the restaurant by the health department: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
Coast Guard rescues 3 after boat goes up in flames on Detroit River
Coast Guard members in the air and on the water worked save three people in the Detroit River last night after a boater’s vessel caught fire.
fox2detroit.com
MSP: Gravel hauler crash closes I-96 near Kent Lake Road; no ETA on reopening
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road is closed because of a three-vehicle crash this morning involving a gravel hauler. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators said the 53-year-old semi-driver was driving westbound in the right lane when he swerved towards the ditch.
ClickOnDetroit.com
This new Royal Oak restaurant has a sophisticated Italian-inspired menu
With a tight menu of tantalizing dishes and a chic, non-fussy atmosphere, you would never guess that beppé is Dom Morelli’s first restaurant. The now 23 year-old, says he got the itch to open his own place at an early age. “So my dad has been a restaurateur,...
