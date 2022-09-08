ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Huron, MI

bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Lighthouse Ribbon Cutting

On Thursday September 8th, Port Huron Parks and Recreation held a ribbon cutting ceremony to highlight the recent upgrades to the park!. Speakers at the event included Nancy Winzer of Port Huron Parks and Recreation, Mayor of Port Huron Pauline Repp, Jim Boyle with the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation, and Randy Maiers with the Community Foundation of St. Clair.
PORT HURON, MI
The Oakland Press

Photos from Art & Apples in Rochester

The 2022 Art & Apples Festival was held at the Paint Creek Center for the Arts in Rochester between Friday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 11. The festival will continue until 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. Weather in Rochester is expected to be cloudy, with a high of 75 and...
ROCHESTER, MI
abc12.com

7 Mid-Michigan waterways renamed to eliminate use of Native American term

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Seven waterways in Mid-Michigan are part of 32 statewide to receive new names in the federal register to eliminate use of a Native American term. The U.S. Board on Geographic Names announced new names for the waterways on Thursday that previously had Squaw in their name. The renamed waterways in Mid-Michigan are:
MICHIGAN STATE
kisswtlz.com

Be on the lookout for invasive spotted lanternfly

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is reminding Michigan nurseries and greenhouses to be on the lookout for the invasive spotted lanternfly (Lycorma delicatula). On August 10, 2022, the U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the detection of spotted lanternfly in Pontiac in Oakland County. MDARD’s Pesticide and...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Thousands lose power in Rochester area

DTE Energy is working to restore electrical services after more than 4,100 customers lost power Monday morning. The bulk of the outage is in a single location, north of M-59 and south of Avon Road, in Rochester Hills. The outage is between Rochester and Dequindre roads. DTE Energy reports the...
ROCHESTER, MI
City
Port Huron, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Multiple Southfield businesses broken into overnight this weekend

Southfield, Mich. – Several Southfield businesses have been left to pick up the pieces Saturday after items were stolen. At least three businesses on 12 Mile Road near Southfield Road reported their electronics stolen. One of those three businesses is Complete Clarity, which offers youth tutoring and mental health...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Chief announces personnel changes in Marysville police and fire departments

Tom Konik, the director of Marysville’s Public Safety Department, recently announced a number of personnel changes. Konik updated the city council about the changes at its regular meeting Aug. 22. Thomas Williams is the police department’s new school resource officer. “After a hiatus of a number of years,...
MARYSVILLE, MI
The Detroit Free Press

'Absolutely unacceptable': Rally held over health violations at Lafayette Coney Island

Nearly a dozen people chanting “clean it up or shut it down” protested on Friday outside the Lafayette Coney Island restaurant in downtown Detroit. The group was rallying at the iconic coney island restaurant on Lafayette Boulevard in response to its recent shutdown by the city’s health department citing evidence of rodent infestation, including droppings and a video of rats roaming inside the eatery. ...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Adoption event to take place in Southfield

(CBS DETROIT) - "Everybody is there because they want to help an animal that's in need," says Anna Chrisman of the Michigan Humane Society.  Happening this weekend, and for the second year in a row, "Meet your best friend at the law firm" is taking place in the Mike Morse Law Firm parking lot in Southfield."Everybody is here because they want to help an animal that's in need. Everybody is positive, they're excited, and they just want to see animals in our community be elevated and see them succeed and thrive in these new homes.' Chrisman says over 120 animals...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Zawislak named Assistant Principal of the Year

Brian Zawislak, assistant principal of Troy High School, has been named Michigan’s 2023 Assistant Principal of the Year. Zawislak has been in Troy for 15 of his 20 years in education. “It is Brian’s unique ability to relate to students and teachers that places him above most other administrators...
TROY, MI
fox2detroit.com

OCSO deputy suspended for investigation • Domino's driver killed in robbery • Rats close Lafayette Coney

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy was suspended for allegedly trying to solicit what he believed was an underage girl for sex, a Domino's pizza delivery driver was killed in an ambush robbery at a vacant house, and Lafayette Coney Island closed due to rat droppings found in the restaurant by the health department: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP: Gravel hauler crash closes I-96 near Kent Lake Road; no ETA on reopening

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-96 near Kent Lake Road is closed because of a three-vehicle crash this morning involving a gravel hauler. Michigan State Police troopers responded to the crash at 10:40 a.m. on Saturday. Investigators said the 53-year-old semi-driver was driving westbound in the right lane when he swerved towards the ditch.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

