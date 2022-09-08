Kansas legislators clash with Labor secretary over report on unemployment fraud, identity theft

Read full article on original website
Related
lawrencekstimes.com
Governor candidates Schmidt, Kelly clash on Kansas State Fair stage in campaign’s first debate
HUTCHINSON — Gov. Laura Kelly and Attorney General Derek Schmidt celebrated with rambunctious partisans at the campaign’s first debate Saturday while pointing to their own political accomplishments and heaping criticism on their main rivals in the November election for governor. Their performances on the Kansas State Fair’s outdoor...
lawrencekstimes.com
Mark McCormick: The fight against women’s erasure continues after Aug. 2 abortion vote (Column)
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. Occasionally, we’ll also pick up columns from other nearby news outlets. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Want to submit a letter or column to the...
lawrencekstimes.com
Kaw Valley Almanac for Sept. 12-18, 2022
Note from the Times: The Kaw Valley Almanac is a contributed piece that runs each week. Find more information and older editions at kawvalleyalmanac.com, and follow @KVAlmanac on Twitter. The seasons are literally a cycle that repeats itself every year, and, like the earth revolving around the sun, has no...
Comments / 0