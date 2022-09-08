Read full article on original website
Bike Rodeo for youth at Moscow Charter School
Cub Scout Pack 323 invites the community to a Bike Rodeo this Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Moscow Charter School. All girls and boys from kindergarten to 5th grade can participate. Children should bring their bikes, helmets, and a guardian for the event. Participants will learn the...
Fire Crews Utilize Drone To Help Extinguish Prospect Fire In North Latah County
Firefighters are gaining ground on the Prospect Fire burning in North Latah County. The blaze is now 15% contained at nearly 300 acres. The fire is burning logging slash on private timberland near Prospect and Meadow Creeks about 8 miles North of Harvard. Idaho Department of Lands fire crews brought...
Deary Home Destroyed By Fire
A home in Deary was destroyed by fire early Friday morning. Deary Volunteer Firefighters were called to the blaze on 1st Avenue around 2:00. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that when volunteers arrived, they found a fully involved structure fire. Volunteer Firefighters from Troy were called in to assist. Crews were called back to the scene late Friday morning when the blaze rekindled.
Red Flag Warning For High Wildfire Danger Issued For Today
A Red Flag Warning for high wildfire danger has been issued for the Palouse. The warning starts at noon today and runs until eight o’clock tonight. The forecast is calling for continued dry conditions with gusty winds up to 25 MPH.
47 Year Old Kooskia Man Pleads Guilty To Leading Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy On High Speed Car Chase
A Kooskia man has pleaded guilty to leading a Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputy on a dangerous high speed car chase. 47 year old David Frost pleaded guilty on Friday to felony eluding in Whitman County Superior Court. Frost was sentenced to two months in jail. He will serve that sentence while he is in jail in Oregon on a different criminal case. Frost pleaded guilty in the case over zoon from the Wasco County Jail in The Dalles.
