Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.’s insane feat that even Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson never achieved
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had quite a performance in his team’s home win against Arkansas State. Harrison was C.J. Stroud’s go-to target in the contest, as the versatile wideout simply made the most out of his receptions. Overall, he logged seven receptions for 184 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns on the […] The post Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.’s insane feat that even Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson never achieved appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets positive injury update from Ryan Day after Ohio State football win
Ohio State football defeated Arkansas State on Saturday. Ryan Day provided positive updates on wide receivers Jackson Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming after the game, per Adam Rittenberg. “We’d like to get them in the game next week, if possible, but we won’t do that until they’re 100 percent. … They’re...
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 4
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 high school football season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Pickerington Central for their matchup against Pickerington North. You can also listen to that game on WBNS 1460 AM.
Ohio State Football Schedule: C.J. Stroud’s Buckeyes take on Toledo in Week 3
Ohio State football schedule: Week 3 – Ohio State vs Toledo Week 3 – Ohio State vs Toledo Rockets Date:
'No concern' for Ohio State emerging defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. after leaving Arkansas State game
Ohio State has found something in the interior of the team’s defensive line in Michael Hall Jr. The second-year player has put on a show to start the year for the Buckeyes and is quickly establishing himself as a game-wrecker. On the second play of his first career start,...
Kirby Smart offers injury update on Georgia WR Arian Smith
One of Georgia’s most explosive weapons is on the road to recovery according to Kirby Smart. Junior wideout Arian Smith, who sustained an ankle injury that required surgery during preseason camp, has taken the next step in his journey back to the football field. Smart just isn’t sure when he might be able return.
BYU Reverses Decision To Ban Fan After Black Athletes Were Racially Heckled
Brigham Young University said there was no evidence that fans 'racially heckled' Duke volleyball players, despite a Black athlete's prior claims that the school failed to stop racial slurs and harassment during a match.
Watch: Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. Ohio State Buckeyes - Highlights | 2022 Regular Season Week 2 2
Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud threw for 351 yards and four touchdowns against Arkansas State. #ohiostatebuckeyes.
Scarlet Sunrise: Buckeyes set to host Arkansas State in nonconference matchup
Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Buckeyes football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.
Kirk Herbstreit ranks Ohio State high in his top six teams
We haven’t heard much from ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit when it comes to where he believes the pecking order of college football is, but that appears to be changing. During the season, the former Ohio State quarterback usually puts out his top few teams after each weekend’s games.
Panther pride: Who are some of Linden-McKinley High School's famous alumni?
Linden-McKinley STEM Academy has a history of beating the odds. After more than a decade of dismal football seasons, the Panthers last year qualified for the playoffs for the first time in team history after winning eight games under Coach Eric Valentine. This was just a few years after Valentine first took over as...
