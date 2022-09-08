ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Ohio State Fans Aren't Happy With Ryan Day Right Now

Ohio State is well on its way to a win over Arkansas State this Saturday. The fan base in Columbus, however, isn't pleaded with Ryan Day at the moment. Buckeyes fans are confused as to why star quarterback C.J. Stroud is still in the game. Stroud has been excellent this...
ClutchPoints

Ohio State football gets tough Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming updates ahead of Week 2 game

The Ohio State football offense sustained a tough blow ahead of their Week 2 contest against Arkansas State. Wide receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming have been ruled out due to injuries, per Dave Biddle of 247 Sports. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming OUT for Ohio State today: https://t.co/6RGI5KseQ4 — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) September 10, 2022 […] The post Ohio State football gets tough Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Julian Fleming updates ahead of Week 2 game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.’s insane feat that even Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson never achieved

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had quite a performance in his team’s home win against Arkansas State. Harrison was C.J. Stroud’s go-to target in the contest, as the versatile wideout simply made the most out of his receptions. Overall, he logged seven receptions for 184 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns on the […] The post Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr.’s insane feat that even Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson never achieved appeared first on ClutchPoints.
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
The Spun

Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Going Viral Today

In just a few hours the Texas Longhorns will take the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Unsurprisingly, Nick Saban's team is the heavy favorite in the contest. Alabama is favored to win the game by more that 20 points against one of his former assistant coaches, Steve Sarkisian.
On3.com

Kirby Smart offers injury update on Georgia WR Arian Smith

One of Georgia’s most explosive weapons is on the road to recovery according to Kirby Smart. Junior wideout Arian Smith, who sustained an ankle injury that required surgery during preseason camp, has taken the next step in his journey back to the football field. Smart just isn’t sure when he might be able return.
Ohio State Buckeyes

