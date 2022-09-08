ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

pullmanradio.com

Couch Fires Celebrating WSU Football Win Returned To College Hill Saturday Night

The dangerous couch fires celebrating a Washington State University football victory returned to College Hill on Saturday night. The Cougs won at 19th ranked Wisconsin on Saturday. That was followed by three couches being set fire near campus. The WSU football victory couch fires appeared to go away with the pandemic as the last blazes came during the 2018 football season. The dangerous fad began during the 2016 Cougar football season. WSU football hosts Colorado State this Saturday in Martin Stadium. The City of Pullman Fire Department is to reminding students that anyone caught torching a couch can be ticketed for reckless burning or arrested for arson if the fire spreads.
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Marquee letters stolen from Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow

MOSCOW, Idaho - The Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow says someone has been stealing its marquee letters for the past two weeks. “It’s really disappointing and really demoralizing to come into work and to find that the signage has been defaced as we walk in in the mornings,” Director Colin Mannex said.
MOSCOW, ID
uiargonaut.com

Life Hacks: Sept. 5 – 11

After what was hopefully a restful long weekend, the University of Idaho campus is back in full swing with plenty of exciting events and activities to keep Vandals busy this week. For anyone feeling stressed out by the semester so far, therapy dogs are back on campus this week. Relax...
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

New X‑ray beamline instrument brings unique capabilities to WSU

An X‑ray beamline with a first-of-its-kind imaging source is being installed at Washington State University’s Dodgen Research Facility. Valued over $1 million, the instrument allows researchers to study a range of materials at nano- and atomic-scales. The 20-foot-long instrument sends a beam of light that can penetrate through...
TECHNOLOGY
pullmanradio.com

Bike Rodeo for youth at Moscow Charter School

Cub Scout Pack 323 invites the community to a Bike Rodeo this Monday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at the Moscow Charter School. All girls and boys from kindergarten to 5th grade can participate. Children should bring their bikes, helmets, and a guardian for the event. Participants will learn the...
MOSCOW, ID
247Sports

Emotional Jake Dickert thanks WSU's graduated veterans after huge win over Wisconsin

WITH HIS VOICE raspy from yelling and the emotion spilling out, Washington State head coach Jake Dickert credited some of the Cougars' graduated veterans after WSU's stunning 17-14 upset over No. 18/19 Wisconsin. Dickert told WSU color commentator Alex Brink after the game while those guys were not on the field today, they laid the foundation for this defense to help secure a win today.
PULLMAN, WA
pullmanradio.com

Prospect Fire In North Latah County Fully Contained

The Prospect Fire in North Latah County is fully contained. The blaze torched about 300 acres of logging slash on private land about 8 miles North of Harvard. Smoke might continue to rise from the fire zone as internal fuels smolder over the next few weeks. The fire was started by lightning on Labor Day Weekend. Idaho Department of Lands wants to thank local volunteer firefighters for helping put out the blaze.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
pullmanradio.com

Moscow PD in search of dog owner

The Moscow PD is trying to find the owner of this pup, that was injured on Sunday near D Street and Mountain View. The pup did not have a collar and was not chipped so officers and code enforcement haven’t been able to identify who its owner is. If...
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

No Injuries in Friday Afternoon Rollover Crash South of Asotin

ASOTIN - According to Asotin County Fire District #1, a lone driver escaped injury in a one car accident about 2 miles south of Asotin on the Anatone Grade/Highway 129. Emergency crews were called to the rollover accident just after 4:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The driver was out of the car when crews arrived. Medical crews checked him for injuries and did not require medical attention.
ASOTIN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane man arrested in Colfax for assault and stolen car

COLFAX, Wash. - The Whitman County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a Spokane man for hauling a stolen car behind his vehicle. Deputies say 44-year-old Adam Phipps was arrested early Thursday morning after he was stopped for an equipment violation. While investigating, deputies found that the car Phipps was towing...
COLFAX, WA
pullmanradio.com

Volunteer Firefighters From Potlatch & Moscow Contain 5 Acre Fire North Of Moscow Mountain

Volunteer Firefighters from Potlatch and Moscow contained a timber fire on the North side of Moscow Mountain on Sunday morning. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that the rural volunteer departments were called to the fire near Rock Creek Road about 5:30. The fire was contained at five acres. Idaho Department of Lands reports that the cause of the fire is under investigation. Crews are back on scene today mopping up the fire.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Volunteers Extinguish Hay Truck And Field Fire Near Moscow Thursday

Moscow Volunteer Firefighters extinguished a truck and field fire just East of town on Thursday afternoon. City and rural volunteer fire department crews were called to a truck fire off Mountain View Road near Darby Road around noon. When volunteers arrived, the truck hauling hay was completely on fire and the flames had spread to a stubble field burning about 5 acres. The fire was heading toward nearby homes. Volunteers were able to protect the homes and quickly extinguish the flames. Crews spent the afternoon putting out the haybales that were on fire. No one was hurt. Idaho Department of Lands and the Latah County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist. The fire was in the Moscow Rural Fire District.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Latah County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Armed Robbery And Shootout At Moscow Area Home-No One Hit By Gunfire

The Latah County Sheriff’s Office is investigated an armed robbery that led to a shootout at a home just East of Moscow. Deputies were called to the armed robbery report early Saturday morning around 1:00 at a home on Carmichael Road. Lt. Shane Anderson says that a man was assaulted before he exchanged gunfire with the two adult male suspects who were trying to rob him. No one was hit by the gunfire but the man was injured in the physical altercation. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. Lt. Anderson says the case doesn’t represent a threat to the public. Deputies are actively investigating with assistance from Idaho State Police.
MOSCOW, ID
pullmanradio.com

Deary Home Destroyed By Fire

A home in Deary was destroyed by fire early Friday morning. Deary Volunteer Firefighters were called to the blaze on 1st Avenue around 2:00. The Latah County Sheriff’s Office reports that when volunteers arrived, they found a fully involved structure fire. Volunteer Firefighters from Troy were called in to assist. Crews were called back to the scene late Friday morning when the blaze rekindled.
DEARY, ID

