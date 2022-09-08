ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
September 11, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley

Client Choice Food Pantry shoppers are very happy to have the assistance to select their food and have it placed in bags from 8:30 a.m. – 12 noon for one or more days per month at Allentown Area Ecumenical Food Bank. Great way to get involved in the community. Training available. Minimum age 18 or 14 with adult. Contact Itza Castillo, 610-821-1332, aaefb1978@gmail.com. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000R8C1uEAF.
Emergency responders, residents turn out to commemorate 9/11 in Lehigh County

About 75 people turned out Sunday to pay tribute at the annual 9/11 Remembrance Service held at Good Will Fire Co. No. 1 in Upper Macungie Township. The gathering included firefighters, police and other emergency responders, as well as community members and local politicians, to mark the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks. The event was emceed by Dennis McArdle, fire marshal and vice president of Good Will Fire Co. No. 1.
Dr. Gregory joins Valley Oral Surgery

Joshua John Gregory, DMD, has joined the surgical staff of Valley Oral Surgery. An Allentown native, Gregory completed his doctor of dental medicine from the University of Pennsylvania in May 2018, and then obtained his advanced four-year certificate in oral and maxillofacial surgery at Geisinger Health System. He is joining...
Explore Pennsylvania’s past with free admission to PA Trails of History Sites and Museums

​The Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, the commonwealth’s official history agency, invites the public to explore the state-owned historic sites along the Pennsylvania Trails of History for free on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Pennsylvania Trails of HistoryOpens In A New Window comprises museums and historic sites administered by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, organized along four […]
Pa. invests nearly $2M in 11-farm buy up in Lehigh Valley

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture announced it protected 18 farms in the state, including 11 in the Lehigh Valley last month. The state said it plans to invest more than $1.7 million to protect 213 acres in the region to ensure farmland is not lost to rapid development. The investment also means the farms will be guarded against development in perpetuity, even if the farmer or their family chooses to sell the deed to the land in the future.
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
Tower Loses Lawsuit Over Pottstown Hospital Sale

POTTSTOWN PA – Tower Health has lost a lawsuit filed against the company from which it bought Pottstown Hospital during 2017, according to a federal court ruling released Tuesday (Sept. 6, 2022). Tower alleged Community Health Systems breached a 2017 asset sale agreement involving the hospital because it was...
Aldi planning new Lehigh Valley store near Dorney Park

Aldi plans to open a new store in coming months at the Dorneyville Shopping Center in South Whitehall Township. Around 20,000 square feet are being renovated at the shopping center, 3245 Hamilton Blvd. David Manhardt, the township’s director of community development, said the building once housed a Laneco supermarket before changing hands and eventually, sitting vacant. Other tenants in the shopping center near Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom include a Chicken Lounge & Grill, Pizza Hut, Subway, BounceU, nail salon and medical offices.
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. BATCH MICROCREAMERY: Downtown Allentown Market, North Seventh Street. The ice cream maker has stopped operating in Center City Allentown but has plans in the works. "The...
St. Luke’s names Scott R. Wolfe as new CFO

Scott R. Wolfe has been promoted to senior vice president of finance/chief executive financial officer at St. Luke’s University Health Network. Wolfe has served as the interim senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer since January, succeeding Thomas Lichtenwalner. During this time, he continued as president of...
24 Best & Fun Things to Do in Lake Harmony (PA)

Lake Harmony is a non-CDP (census-designated-place) and unincorporated community in Kidder Township, Carbon County, Pennsylvania, United States. The town, named after a glacier Lake with the same name, had 1,480 citizens in 2021. The town features sports arenas, bountiful ski areas, state parks, restaurants, rental homes, beaches, etc. Visitors can...
More than 50 vendors at the Phillipsburg Railroad Festival

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. -- Saturday marks the first-ever Phillipsburg Railroad Festival. It's happening this weekend in Warren County, New Jersey. The event will celebrate 170 years of rail in Phillipsburg and the town's prominence as a transportation hub. There will be more than 50 vendors, music, railroad historians, a free mini...
Developer steps in after homebuilder fails to pull through

ORANGE TOWNSHIP, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Some customers of a now-defunct Columbia County home building company are seeing their new homes being built, but not by the company they had originally hired. The I-Team has been looking into the abrupt closing of Vision Home Builders near Berwick for the past several months. Customers of Vision Home […]
