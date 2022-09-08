Read full article on original website
Related
13 WHAM
Governor Hochul signs new 9/11 legislation, streamlining compensation process
Albany, NY — The victims, first responders and families impacted by the September 11, 2001 attacks will now have more of an opportunity to claim compensation, as New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation on Friday streamlining many aspects of the claims process. As a part of that legislation, fallen first responder James W. Kennelly will also be honored with a portion of the State Highway System dedicated in his name.
13 WHAM
Gov. Hochul speaks at Staten Island 9/11 Memorial Ceremony
NEW YORK STATE (WRGB) — This evening, Governor Kathy Hochul will deliver remarks at the 9/11 Memorial Ceremony in Staten Island. The event will begin at approximately 6:30 p.m.
13 WHAM
Whitmer voices support for keeping nuclear plant running
LANSING, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) — On Friday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Energy in support of Holtec International's application for a federal grant for the Palisades Nuclear Facility in Van Buren County. Holtec International applied for a Civil Nuclear Credit on July 5 in...
13 WHAM
Fairport Lift Bridge over Erie Canal lit teal and purple for Suicide Prevention
Fairport, N.Y. — September 10 marks World Suicide Prevention Day. Governor Hochul announced Friday that state bridges and landmarks would be lit in purple and teal- the colors of suicide prevention- on September 9 and 10 to make Suicide Prevention Month and Day in New York State. One of...
RELATED PEOPLE
13 WHAM
Honor Flight Rochester welcomes home veterans from Mission 73
People gathered at the Greater Rochester International Airport to give 57 veterans a warm welcome, after they took part in Honor Flight 73. The group of veterans flew out to Washington D.C. for a special weekend - the "trip of a lifetime" for many. The flight marked National Remembrance Day...
13 WHAM
Weekend forecast: One nice, one not so much
High pressure will insure that our weather remains nice through Saturday. There will be an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon and evening hours as high pressure moves off the East Coast. Showers will move quickly north from the Gulf of Mexico Saturday night and reach Western New York...
13 WHAM
Soldiers say goodbye to their families before leaving for deployment for Africa
Geneseo, N.Y. — A ceremony was held for 130 New York Army National Guard Soldiers who said goodbye to their families before leaving for a deployment to the Horn of Africa at the National Warplane Museum in Geneseo on Saturday. The majority of the soldiers mobilizing for deployment on...
13 WHAM
Another round of rain and thunder Monday
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - It turned out to be a damp and gray end to the weekend in WNY. It looks like we'll have another chance for showers soon. Here's Meteorologist Mark McLean with an update on this evening's weather forecast and an early look at the Monday morning commute.
Comments / 0