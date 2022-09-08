ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Trek: Picard's Latest Season 3 Trailer Features A Familiar Ship, But It's Not The Enterprise

By Mick Joest
 4 days ago

Star Trek: Picard’s final season is sure to be an exciting one, as the cast of The Next Generation reunites for what might be their final on-screen adventure together. So far, we’ve seen updated looks for characters like Worf, Beverly Crusher, and Geordi La Forge, and learned some details about what’s to come in Season 3. Now, thanks to the new trailer released in celebration of Star Trek Day, we have our first look at a familiar ship the crew will use for their journey, though it won't be the Enterprise as one might expect.

The trailer moment in question shows Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard and Jonathan Frakes’ Riker pulling up to a magnificent Starship which Riker greets with some enthusiasm. Some might believe that's because it’s a vessel he knows quite well: The USS Titan.

For those unaware, the Titan was the Federation Luna-class starship that Riker became the captain of following his time on the Enterprise. Riker transferred to the craft alongside his wife and TNG crew member, Counselor Deanna Troi. The ship itself was mentioned in Star Trek Nemesis, and was featured in Lower Decks when Boimler briefly transferred to a position under Riker’s command.

With all of that being said, this is not the same Titan mentioned in those works. Picard co-showrunner Terry Matalas clarified during Star Trek Day's red carpet that this is the USS Titan-A. The ship may look similar, but is actually another one entirely and designated as a Neo-Constitution or New-Constitution class ship (via TrekCore.com). Take a look at this ship below, which the crew will be peddling around in for at least part of Season 3:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irsH5_0hnZ02uk00
(Image credit: Parmount+)

What’s perhaps more interesting about this reveal is that Picard and Riker are welcomed aboard by a Commander who's already on the ship, Seven of Nine. Star Trek: Picard previously revealed in Season 2 that Seven joined the Fenris Rangers because Starfleet did not allow her membership when she returned with Voyager originally. It seems like her heroics and works in Season 2 have earned her a Commander rank aboard the Titan.

For those wondering about the Enterprise, rest assured that we already have confirmation that The Next Generation crew will set foot on it at some point. Granted, co-showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Terry Matalas haven’t said much more about how it’ll be involved beyond that, so there are still plenty of secrets about Season 3 yet to be revealed.

Speaking of reveals, it sounds like Picard’s journey starts with a distress message from Beverly Crusher. Bev is armed in the episode, so it looks like whatever situation she’s gotten into is one that has her and potentially many others in danger. Hopefully, Picard and her friends can get to her in time, and together they can all save the day at least one more time.

Star Trek: Picard fans will notice many familiar faces in this latest trailer, though quite a few are missing. We learned at the end of Season 2 that many of the main cast were written off to pave the way for the returning TNG actors, so don’t expect to see actors Isa Briones, Alison Pill, or even Orla Brady in the upcoming batch of episodes. Hell, we won’t even see Wil Wheaton reprise his awesome role as a Traveler, but even so, this latest trailer gives hope that there is a great story to be told all the same. If you’re a TNG fan, now would be the time to get that Paramount+ subscription!

Star Trek: Picard will premiere on Paramount+ (opens in new tab) on Thursday, February 16th. Get ready now by binging both TNG and Picard on the platform, and head to the Star Trek Day website to check out all the other big news.

