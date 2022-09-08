WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers on Monday dismissed as a “storage dispute” Trump’s retention of top-secret documents at his Florida home, urging a judge to keep in place a directive that temporarily halted key aspects of the Justice Department’s criminal probe. The Trump team also referred to the documents that were seized as “purported ‘classified records,’” suggesting his lawyers do not concede the Justice Department’s contention that highly sensitive, top-secret information was found by the FBI in its Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago. The lawyers asserted there is no evidence any of the records were ever disclosed to anyone and said at least some of the records belong to Trump and not to the Justice Department. “This investigation of the 45th President of the United States is both unprecedented and misguided,” they wrote. “In what at its core is a document storage dispute that has spiraled out of control, the Government wrongfully seeks to criminalize the possession by the 45th President of his own Presidential and personal records.”

