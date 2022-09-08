Read full article on original website
Griffin Bike Park hosts annual “Bike-a-palooza” event
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A movie on Friday night. S’mores on Saturday. And lots of biking in between. The Griffin Bike Park hosted dozens of local riders this weekend for their 6th annual “Bike-a-palooza” event. Park manager Rich Moore said the event included people of all ages.
Hundreds help clean Farrington Grove neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Hundreds grabbed gloves, trash bags and name tags on Saturday, as the Farrington Grove Historical District hosted their annual fall beautification event. Volunteers worked to clean the area between 4th and 8th streets, along with Poplar and Hulman streets as well. Several local organizations and...
Local veteran walks many, many miles for a cause bigger than himself
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Saturday, one local veteran put several miles on his boots, all for a great cause. You may recall Jose Gonzalez -- he walked 24 miles last year -- from Rosedale to Rockville and back. This year, he's back again, but with an even longer...
Brazil Mayor's Ride gets underway for another great year!
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - One Wabash Valley mayor is getting behind an important cause this weekend. It's all part of this year's annual Mayor's Ride in Brazil, Indiana. The 11th annual event got underway at City Hall on Saturday. Mayor Brian Wyndham led a group of motorcyclists throughout the city...
Bridge work begins on Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Expect delays if you travel on North Fruitridge Avenue in Terre Haute. Work will begin on Monday, September 12 to improve the bridge over Lost Creek. This is South of Maple Avenue near the Beech Street intersection. The bridge has had weight restrictions due to...
4th Annual Cruisin' for Kids Car Show
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Get your engines ready! It's time to check out this year's Cruisin' for Kids Car Show. Visitors from all over came out to explore dozens of unique and vintage cars from all makes and models. The 4th annual event is raising money for vulnerable children...
“Blues at the Crossroads” kicks off biggest year to date
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Double the space on Wabash Avenue. An all-new “Kid Zone” area. And a second outdoor stage to allow for more performers. 21 years after the inaugural “Blues at the Crossroads” festival, the event will host over two dozen performers during over the course of Friday and Saturday as a part of this year’s activities.
reTHink, Inc. to host its biggest annual fundraiser
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – reTHink, Inc. is hosting its annual Replay Runway event at the Terre Haute Brewing Company on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. Local celebrities will walk the runway in outfits made entirely of recycled and repurposed material. The winner that gets the most votes and earns the most charitable donations will receive the ‘Green Majesty’ crown.
Organizer reflects on “Blues Fest” success
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Emily Bennett admitted to having some nerves ahead of the “Blues at the Crossroads” festival held on Sep. 9th and 10th. The addition of a second outdoor stage as the event expanded in the downtown area was one reason. Bennett oversaw the kids zone, which was another new element.
Power restored to Terre Haute's south side
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A power outage is affecting southern parts of Terre Haute. There were 500 Duke Energy customers without power as of 11:30. That's according to to Duke Energy's outage map. The map showed affected areas being south of Interstate 70, near Haute City Center. Vigo County...
Hunger Bust 5K celebrates 10th year helping local food pantry
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens gathered at St. Mary of the Woods on Saturday morning for the annual Hunger Bust 5K fundraiser to raise money for Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute. Coordinator Jeannette Wrin said the event has raised over $60,000 since it began in 2012.
Sullivan students honor lives lost on 9/11
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— Sunday will mark 21 years since the anniversary of the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks and one local elementary school paid tribute to the firefighters who lost their lives that day. On Friday, students with Sullivan Elementary School carried an American flag and a firehose in honor...
One flown to hospital after Parke Co. motorcycle wreck
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Olney, Illinois man was flown to Indianapolis following a motorcycle crash in Parke County Indiana. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, the crash occurred on September 10 on US 41 near the intersection with County Road 350 west. Cole said that the motorcycle failed to negotiate a left turn and ran off the roadway where he was thrown from the motorcycle and sustained injuries.
Ambulance ride fees increase in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Terre Haute City Council approved a general ordinance to raise the rates of various medical user fees in the city. The goal is to offset some of the costs of rising medical supplies due to nationwide inflation. The four types of medical user fees in the city will all […]
INDOT Announces Lighting Project in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces an updated timeline for a project to provide lighting at the interchange of US 231 and I-69. A project at the interchange will add new lighting to this area. This lighting will help to improve safety in the area. The project is expected to begin in the late spring of 2023. A change of date was required due to increased lead times on materials. The project is expected to be completed in October of 2023, depending on the weather.
Greene Co. takes steps to prioritize mental health
GREENE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Greene County officials are raising awareness on suicide prevention by declaring September as ‘Suicide Prevention Month. On September 6th, at a meeting of the President of the Greene County Commissioners, Nathan. Abrams signed a proclamation into action. To get more information and resources...
Daviess Co. Stabbing Suspect Arrested
On September 8, 2022, at approximately 6:45 PM, first responders were dispatched to the area of NW 16th Street and Jackson Street for a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim to be a 45-year-old male from Washington. The victim was transported to Daviess Community Hospital. Officers learned the suspect was 33 year old Brandon Goble, and that he was with a female associated with Vincennes, Indiana. With quick assistance from the Vincennes Police Department, Goble was located and taken into custody without incident. Officers with the Washington Police Department transported Goble to the Daviess County Security Center, where he became combative and assaulted jail staff. Goble was arrested on charges of Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Intimidation.
3 people sent to the hospital after crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Greene County on Sunday. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on State Road 59 at County Road 200 South. The Sheriff’s Office said a driver of one vehicle was traveling southbound when they lost control of […]
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
More than 30 dogs seized in Putnam County, call goes out for help
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — More than two dozen dogs seized Friday in west central Indiana are in need of a place to stay, police said. The Putnam County Sheriff's Office and the county's Animal Care and Control department are seizing about 30 German shepherds that were found in "deplorable conditions" during a welfare check on Friday.
