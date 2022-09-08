ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Door County Pulse

Stone Hedge: Door County’s Newest Sports Pub

When Stone Hedge Golf Course was listed for sale last October, it took Kevin and Erin Wehrenberg less than a day to put in an offer. He was taking his youngest son to school when their realtor texted him to ask whether they had any interest in it. “I looked...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

First Direct Flight From Vegas Departs Green Bay Airport

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is now offering a direct flight to Las Vegas. The inaugural flight took off Friday evening after passengers listened to an Elvis impersonator and received gift bags. The flight was nearly full. The nonstop flight will be offered on...
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Dunk Tank Fundraiser Makes Splash at Marina Fest

The 2022 Sister Bay Marina Fest started off with a splash on Saturday morning, when local personalities stepped up to the Dunk Tank for Defibs fundraiser. The event raised close to $5,000 for the Defibs4DoorCounty campaign of the Door County Fire Chiefs Association. Volunteer dunkers Lars Johnson of Al Johnson’s...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Patricia Doris Moeller

Patricia Doris Moeller, 98, of Sturgeon Bay, formerly of Clark Lake in the Town of Sevastopol, died Friday night, September 9, 2022 at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Skilled Nursing Center at Door County Medical in Sturgeon Bay, and entered into the promise of what the Savior said, “Today thou shalt be with me in paradise.” She was prepared to meet God long before her last breath and these last years remembering, “The one who loved me and gave himself for me.” (Galatians 2:20)
STURGEON BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Sevastopol Spikers Down Southern Door in Four

Sevastopol’s girls volleyball team picked up another Packerland Conference victory against a county rival Sept. 8 when the Pioneers won at home in four sets over Southern Door, 25-16, 19-25, 25-16, 27-25. Statistical leaders for the Pioneers included: Johanna Andreae, 14 kills, 12 digs, 10 assists, 2 aces; Bailey...
STURGEON BAY, WI
WISN

Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43

The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Jennifer J. Baudhuin

Jennifer Jay “Jenny” Baudhuin, 63, formerly of Sturgeon Bay, died on September 10, 2022, surrounded by her family at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Green Bay. She was born on August 11, 1959, in Sturgeon Bay, WI to Henry and Thea (Peterson) Overbeck. On October 20, 1984, Jenny married Steven Baudhuin in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.
STURGEON BAY, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Marie Carol (Chaudoir) Walters

Marie Carol Walters (nee Chaudoir), 86, of Sturgeon Bay, died Monday, September 5, 2022 at Anna’s Healthcare CBRF in Sturgeon Bay. At her request, no services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted with Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Marie may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
STURGEON BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin

BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
OZAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Obituary: Michael J Kaczmarek

Michael J. Kaczmarek “Kaz”, 52, of Green Bay, passed away on September 6, 2022 after a year and a half battle with cancer. Mike was born in Door County to Stanley and Catherine Kaczmarek. He loved trips home to “the farm” to spend time in nature and recount his many adventures with his siblings over the years. Growing up on a dairy farm, Mike enjoyed reminiscing about farm equipment, working in the woods, hunting, four-wheeling, and the daily labor that he shared with his siblings.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Green Bay condemned, multiple arrested

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
GREEN BAY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - September 8, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, September 8, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI

