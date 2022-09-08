Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Town Named One Of The Best For Fall Foliage In US
Here's where you should visit this fall.
Door County Pulse
Stone Hedge: Door County’s Newest Sports Pub
When Stone Hedge Golf Course was listed for sale last October, it took Kevin and Erin Wehrenberg less than a day to put in an offer. He was taking his youngest son to school when their realtor texted him to ask whether they had any interest in it. “I looked...
WBAY Green Bay
SMALL TOWNS: Oconto County resort offers fairy tale setting
MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WBAY) - Tucked away in Wisconsin’s Northwoods is a property that makes you feel as if you’re in a 15th century fairy tale. It’s all thanks to one man’s creative vision and incredibly hard work that began 100 years ago. This week in Small...
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following amazing places.
wtaq.com
First Direct Flight From Vegas Departs Green Bay Airport
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport is now offering a direct flight to Las Vegas. The inaugural flight took off Friday evening after passengers listened to an Elvis impersonator and received gift bags. The flight was nearly full. The nonstop flight will be offered on...
Door County Pulse
Dunk Tank Fundraiser Makes Splash at Marina Fest
The 2022 Sister Bay Marina Fest started off with a splash on Saturday morning, when local personalities stepped up to the Dunk Tank for Defibs fundraiser. The event raised close to $5,000 for the Defibs4DoorCounty campaign of the Door County Fire Chiefs Association. Volunteer dunkers Lars Johnson of Al Johnson’s...
Wisconsin casinos are competing with Illinois for sports gamblers
It is the first full NFL season that sports betting will be legal in Wisconsin. It should mean big business but the biggest competition might be from across the border in Illinois.
wearegreenbay.com
Door County staple listed for sale, looking to find new owners
FISH CREEK, Wis. (WFRV) – Made from scratch pies and freshly made custard has been part of a Door County staple’s legacy for 40 years and it is now looking for new ownership. Located on the waters of Fish Creek, Not Licked Yet Frozen Custard is engrained in...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Patricia Doris Moeller
Patricia Doris Moeller, 98, of Sturgeon Bay, formerly of Clark Lake in the Town of Sevastopol, died Friday night, September 9, 2022 at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Skilled Nursing Center at Door County Medical in Sturgeon Bay, and entered into the promise of what the Savior said, “Today thou shalt be with me in paradise.” She was prepared to meet God long before her last breath and these last years remembering, “The one who loved me and gave himself for me.” (Galatians 2:20)
Door County Pulse
Sevastopol Spikers Down Southern Door in Four
Sevastopol’s girls volleyball team picked up another Packerland Conference victory against a county rival Sept. 8 when the Pioneers won at home in four sets over Southern Door, 25-16, 19-25, 25-16, 27-25. Statistical leaders for the Pioneers included: Johanna Andreae, 14 kills, 12 digs, 10 assists, 2 aces; Bailey...
cw14online.com
Week 4: Bay Port, Kimberly, Neenah, FVL and Wrightstown post wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Week 4 of the high school football season was Friday and 10 local games were covered by FOX 11, including the Game Time Game of the Week between Bay Port and Pulaski. Here are the scores:. #1 Bay Port23, #7 Pulaski 7: Bay Port's defense too...
WISN
Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43
The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Jennifer J. Baudhuin
Jennifer Jay “Jenny” Baudhuin, 63, formerly of Sturgeon Bay, died on September 10, 2022, surrounded by her family at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Green Bay. She was born on August 11, 1959, in Sturgeon Bay, WI to Henry and Thea (Peterson) Overbeck. On October 20, 1984, Jenny married Steven Baudhuin in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin duo arrested after coordinated heist at Kohl’s
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two Green Bay residents are facing a combined ten charges after a theft incident that involved one person parking in the fire lane while the other pilfered items. According to criminal complaints obtained by Local 5, both 39-year-old James Saldana and 27-year-old Sade Mills...
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Marie Carol (Chaudoir) Walters
Marie Carol Walters (nee Chaudoir), 86, of Sturgeon Bay, died Monday, September 5, 2022 at Anna’s Healthcare CBRF in Sturgeon Bay. At her request, no services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted with Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Marie may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
WBAY Green Bay
I-43 crash kills two truck drivers from Northeast Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WBAY) - Two truck drivers from our corner of Wisconsin were killed Thursday evening in a crash in Ozaukee County, in southeastern Wisconsin. The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office says Milton Christensen, 50, of Suring, was driving his tractor-trailer north on Interstate 43 when he crossed the median and went into the southbound lanes. He collided with a tractor-trailer driven by Richard Wysocki, 69, of Wausaukee. Both drivers died from their injuries before they could be transported to hospitals.
Door County Pulse
Obituary: Michael J Kaczmarek
Michael J. Kaczmarek “Kaz”, 52, of Green Bay, passed away on September 6, 2022 after a year and a half battle with cancer. Mike was born in Door County to Stanley and Catherine Kaczmarek. He loved trips home to “the farm” to spend time in nature and recount his many adventures with his siblings over the years. Growing up on a dairy farm, Mike enjoyed reminiscing about farm equipment, working in the woods, hunting, four-wheeling, and the daily labor that he shared with his siblings.
wearegreenbay.com
Laser treatment options for chronic pain from Midwest Pain Solutions
(WFRV) – It might not take a tackle for you to feel the same pain as pro athletes but even weekend warriors can get the same relief as the pros. Dr. Jackson Draeger tells Local 5 Live viewers how they use the latest technology to help treat chronic pain at Midwest Pain Solutions.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Chronic nuisance’ property in Green Bay condemned, multiple arrested
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people were arrested at a Green Bay residence that had standing water in the basement and black mold apparently growing. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, on September 6 around 6 a.m., multiple officers responded with the SWAT team to 2389 Hampton Avenue to serve a search warrant. The reason for the warrant was due to the possibility that selling/using/making methamphetamine was happening at the residence.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - September 8, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Thursday, September 8, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
