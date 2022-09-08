Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Dunk Tank Fundraiser Makes Splash at Marina Fest
The 2022 Sister Bay Marina Fest started off with a splash on Saturday morning, when local personalities stepped up to the Dunk Tank for Defibs fundraiser. The event raised close to $5,000 for the Defibs4DoorCounty campaign of the Door County Fire Chiefs Association. Volunteer dunkers Lars Johnson of Al Johnson’s...
Obituary: Patricia Doris Moeller
Patricia Doris Moeller, 98, of Sturgeon Bay, formerly of Clark Lake in the Town of Sevastopol, died Friday night, September 9, 2022 at the Pete and Jelaine Horton Skilled Nursing Center at Door County Medical in Sturgeon Bay, and entered into the promise of what the Savior said, “Today thou shalt be with me in paradise.” She was prepared to meet God long before her last breath and these last years remembering, “The one who loved me and gave himself for me.” (Galatians 2:20)
Obituary: Jennifer J. Baudhuin
Jennifer Jay “Jenny” Baudhuin, 63, formerly of Sturgeon Bay, died on September 10, 2022, surrounded by her family at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Green Bay. She was born on August 11, 1959, in Sturgeon Bay, WI to Henry and Thea (Peterson) Overbeck. On October 20, 1984, Jenny married Steven Baudhuin in Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin.
Obituary: Michael J Kaczmarek
Michael J. Kaczmarek “Kaz”, 52, of Green Bay, passed away on September 6, 2022 after a year and a half battle with cancer. Mike was born in Door County to Stanley and Catherine Kaczmarek. He loved trips home to “the farm” to spend time in nature and recount his many adventures with his siblings over the years. Growing up on a dairy farm, Mike enjoyed reminiscing about farm equipment, working in the woods, hunting, four-wheeling, and the daily labor that he shared with his siblings.
