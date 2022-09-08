Read full article on original website
Obituary: Marie Carol (Chaudoir) Walters
Marie Carol Walters (nee Chaudoir), 86, of Sturgeon Bay, died Monday, September 5, 2022 at Anna’s Healthcare CBRF in Sturgeon Bay. At her request, no services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted with Huehns Funeral Home, Inc. & Door County Crematory LLC in Sturgeon Bay. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Marie may be shared with her family through her tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.
Dunk Tank Fundraiser Makes Splash at Marina Fest
The 2022 Sister Bay Marina Fest started off with a splash on Saturday morning, when local personalities stepped up to the Dunk Tank for Defibs fundraiser. The event raised close to $5,000 for the Defibs4DoorCounty campaign of the Door County Fire Chiefs Association. Volunteer dunkers Lars Johnson of Al Johnson’s...
Obituary: Michael J Kaczmarek
Michael J. Kaczmarek “Kaz”, 52, of Green Bay, passed away on September 6, 2022 after a year and a half battle with cancer. Mike was born in Door County to Stanley and Catherine Kaczmarek. He loved trips home to “the farm” to spend time in nature and recount his many adventures with his siblings over the years. Growing up on a dairy farm, Mike enjoyed reminiscing about farm equipment, working in the woods, hunting, four-wheeling, and the daily labor that he shared with his siblings.
