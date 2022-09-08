Chris Brunner joined Park Place Dealerships in 1992 as an assistant sales manager and today, he manages one of the largest Lexus dealerships in the country. Under his leadership, Lexus Grapevine received a number one national ranking in customer satisfaction and has been recognized as an Elite of Lexus dealer 18 times. In 2005, the Park Place Lexus dealerships in Grapevine and Plano became the first automobile dealerships ever to win the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation's highest Presidential honor for quality and organizational performance excellence. Chris Brunner has been the General Manager at Park Place Lexus Plano since 2010.

