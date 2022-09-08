Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dak Prescott Injury Update is Bad News For Cowboys FansFlurrySportsDallas, TX
Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs to give away free corny dogs at the State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
O’Rourke Said Texas is Not a Red State but a Non-voting StateTom HandyDenton, TX
Deep Ellum plans to create a community center to commemorate its 150th anniversaryJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas Police Department Raided Popular Recording StudioLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Related
starlocalmedia.com
Plano West teacher's paintings to be displayed at the Eisemann Center
When Douglas Darracott puts his brush to canvas, he calls it a “conversation with history.”. “Every time I would go to a museum, I'd see paintings by well-known painters, and all I could think about was making paintings in response, as though you are having a conversation with history,” he said. “It's a real challenge, because every painting I see in a museum, I just want to go home and make a response to it.”
starlocalmedia.com
Meet Chelsea Rayna, Owner and Director of ADEPT Dance in Lewisville
Chelsea Rayna spends her time teaching dance to students with disabilities and has known this is what she's wanted to do since the age of 14. Rayna owns ADEPT Dance in Lewisville, which aims to create personal growth through quality dance. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
For Linda Shaw, coming to Celina meant helping to build a library from the ground up
Linda Shaw came to Celina in 2009, when the city didn't have a physical public library. Today, the library has a home at the current city hall and, in addition to its catalogue of books, hosts daily programming for children. The library is also looking ahead to the future as plans are underway to create a new library and administration building for Celina in the future.
fwtx.com
Near Southside Brings Back Friday on the Green
Perhaps the event that finally signals the absolute end of the pandemic (knock on wood and keep your fingers crossed that it will last), Near Southside, Inc. announced they are bringing back ‘Friday on the Green.’. The popular, free event occurred monthly before Near Southside, Inc. understandably paused the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
starlocalmedia.com
Swim schools, mentorships and more...See what's happening in Plano's business community
Big Blue Swim School, one of the nation’s fastest-growing swim school franchises, announces the opening of its first Texas location in Plano. The new facility officially opens its doors for classes next month in the Preston Shepard place shopping area. Friends and family lessons and a formal ribbon cutting are all scheduled leading up to the first big splash as classes officially commence Monday, Sept. 26, at 1805 Preston Rd..
starlocalmedia.com
Library program, dance event and more highlight 5 things to do around Coppell this week
Coppell and the surrounding communities offer a variety of activities for residents, ranging from annual festivals to library programs. Here is a list of five events for locals to immerse themselves in this week. Organization skills offered through library program.
starlocalmedia.com
Festival, live music and more highlight things to do in The Lakeside Journal communities this week
Little Elm and The Colony have a wide variety of events this weekend ranging from celebrating NTX Giving Day to listening to live music in the local venues. Here is a list of the top five things to do this weekend in The Lakeside Journal communities. Little Elm Autumn Fest.
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell news roundup: veterinary open house, college night at Coppell High School, art contest
The Coppell Humane Society invites the Coppell community to an open house for the Double Oak Veterinary Medical Center this Saturday, Sept. 17 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Attendees have the opportunity to win raffle prizes and goodies, watch a pet portrait demo by Calico Annie Studios, and meet rescue partners with adoptable pets. The Carter BloodCare bus will be on site for a blood drive as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Centurion Buys Ranch in Gunter with an Eye on Access to Sherman Chip Plants
Once again, the smallest of tech products are creating big plans in housing from Centurion American Development Group. The Farmers Branch-based developer has taken advantage of plans to build semiconductor plants near Sherman by recently buying a 500-acre property in the Grayson County city of Gunter. Centurion plans to build...
Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch will not open this fall
Citing a lack of help, the owner of the Flower Mound Pumpkin Patch has announced that the popular attraction will not open this fall after 30 years in business. Owner Jan Balekian, 73, has hosted nearly 200,000 families a year on her 25-acre property at FM 1171 and Lusk Lane every October. It us routinely ranked as one of the top pumpkin patches in the country.
tinybeans.com
Choo Choo! 8 Places to Take Train-Loving Kids in Dallas
If your mini conductor goes off the rails for all things trains, there are plenty of thrilling Dallas train rides and engaging train museums that will have kids whistling like a steam engine with excitement. Your little locomotive lovers keep up with Thomas the Tank Engine on television, and make...
starlocalmedia.com
Grand opening of B9Creations’ Lewisville office brings opportunities for community growth
The opening of B9Creations’ Texas office was celebrated on Wednesday, Sept. 7, premiering its new location at Venture X Lewisville – The Realm at Castle Hills. B9Creations is based in Rapid City, South Dakota as a 3D printer manufacturer that has become an industry leader in value, speed and production across its 3D printing services. The company is a market leader in high-precision applications such as healthcare, aerospace, research and jewelry production.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starlocalmedia.com
The Lakeside Journal news roundup: The Colony Aquatic, Splash Park info and community vigil
The Colony Aquatic Park has a new fall session which includes learning how to swim. Fall classes run from Sept. 12 to Sept. 22 and for preschool (ages 3-5), the classes are from 4 to 4:30 p.m. and for early elementary (ages 6-8), the classes are from 4:30 to 5 p.m. All classes are 30 minutes long, Monday through Friday and there are four students per instructor. To register, visit www.PlayTC.com or call the Aquatic Park at 972-634-2225.
starlocalmedia.com
It's marching season: Meet McKinney HS Director of Bands Brandon Fisher
Brandon Fisher has many family members who have graduated from McKinney High School. Now, he gets to teach there as director of bands. Tell us a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Plano Lexus general manager celebrates 30 years with Park Place
Chris Brunner joined Park Place Dealerships in 1992 as an assistant sales manager and today, he manages one of the largest Lexus dealerships in the country. Under his leadership, Lexus Grapevine received a number one national ranking in customer satisfaction and has been recognized as an Elite of Lexus dealer 18 times. In 2005, the Park Place Lexus dealerships in Grapevine and Plano became the first automobile dealerships ever to win the prestigious Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation's highest Presidential honor for quality and organizational performance excellence. Chris Brunner has been the General Manager at Park Place Lexus Plano since 2010.
fox4news.com
Denton bar cancels Disney-themed drag brunch after saying threats were made
DENTON, Texas - A Denton bar and grill has canceled its Disney-themed drag brunch as a precaution after getting threats. Cool Beans Bar and Grill was set to host the event Sunday, but it was canceled after they reported getting "horrible DM’s," "aggressive phone calls, and hateful comments." They...
dallasexpress.com
Saturdays at Deep Ellum Outdoor Market
There’s nothing better than a nice warm day, football on the screen, and enjoying good food and artwork on a Saturday in the great state of Texas. The Deep Ellum Outdoor Market, located between 100-199 N. Crowdus St. in Dallas between Elm and Main, has hosted some of the city’s best artists, makers, and crafters.
starlocalmedia.com
A fall festival, a scavenger hunt and more things to do in Allen this week
Here is a list of things to mark on your calendar in Allen for the week of Sept. 12.
luxury-houses.net
Privately Gated Estate in Argyle on 5+ Sprawling Acres with Mature Trees and Tranquil Setting Seeks $3.295 Million
The Estate in Argyle, a stunning home with tranquil setting and a stocked pond offering outdoor oasis with ample covered area with fireplace and both a barbecue and smoker perfect for entertaining is now available for sale. This home located at 1000 Roadrunner Rd, Argyle, Texas offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Susan Mathews (Phone: 817-653-0200) at Allie Beth Allman & Associates for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Argyle.
dmagazine.com
Brittany Cobb Has Houses in Dallas and Fort Worth. So We Toured Them Both
Though a house is inherently personal, visiting Brittany Cobb’s home feels more like flipping through the pages of her autobiography. Throughout the Highland Park house that she shares with her husband, Michael, and two children, there are odes to cherished relatives; relics from her early 20s, when she first started exploring flea markets to furnish her first post-grad apartment in Hell’s Kitchen, New York; elements of her work and wanderlust; and more than a few hints at her California roots.
Comments / 0