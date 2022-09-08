Read full article on original website
Related
Eater
A Glitzy Hotel Rooftop Bar Opens in South Lake Union
Astra Hotel’s new rooftop bar, which offers sweeping views of the Seattle skyline, started serving drinks and small bites in South Lake Union on September 7. Perched 16 stories above the corner of Terry Avenue North and Thomas Street, Altitude Sky Lounge features an open deck with cushioned armchairs surrounding gas firepits and stools facing the edges of the rooftop, one facing west toward the Space Needle, the other directly facing South, toward a wall of downtown skyscrapers.
Seattle's air quality was among the worst in the world this weekend
SEATTLE — Seattle's air quality put it among the worst major cities in the world Saturday night, according to IQ Air, which tracks levels across the globe. The air quality in the city reached an "unhealthy" rating of 190 at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday. "Unhealthy" air quality levels range between 150-200 before reaching "very unhealthy" from 201-300, according to IQ Air. An air quality level over 300 is considered hazardous.
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 9-11, 2022
Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day FRIDAY. FILM. Double Feature: La Jetée and Sans Soleil Like...
travelawaits.com
11 Amazing Experiences For Non-Hikers In Washington State’s National Parks
The state of Washington has a trifecta of national parks. North Cascades is near the Canadian border on Washington Highway 20. Mount Rainier is east of Seattle/Tacoma with entrances on either the west or east side of the mountain. Olympic is on the Olympic Peninsula and is the largest of the three parks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
luxury-houses.net
This $5.388M Modern New Home in Bellevue Boasts Opulence & Sharp Designs
The Home in Bellevue was constructed with the highest quality designer finishes including oak floors and epicureans eat-in kitchen, now available for sale. This home located at 235 140th Avenue NE, Bellevue, Washington; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 5,458 square feet of living spaces. Call Phillip T. Rodocker – John L. Scott, Inc – (Phone: (206) 914-7252) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Bellevue.
chainstoreage.com
Teriyaki Madness is out to bring Seattle’s tastiest dish to the nation
In downtown Seattle, there are teriyaki shops on nearly every corner and locals rarely go a week without indulging in the town’s garlic-and-ginger-infused grilled chicken and vegetables. Now a fast-expanding franchisor aims to make that happen across the country. Teriyaki Madness, which takes custom orders in shops ranging from...
KUOW
Less smoke soup in Seattle, but Bolt Creek fire remains unchanged from overnight
There was less smoke in the air on Sunday in Seattle than the night before, but that may be a matter of the wind, as the Bolt Creek fire an hour away remains active with no changes overnight. The air quality index in Seattle was 111, which is “unhealthy for...
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Corner Grocery
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Landlord Keeping Your Security Deposit? Here Are Your Rights in Washington
When Craig Jones moved out of his West Seattle rental this summer, he expected to lose a bit of his security deposit for routine repairs and damage from his cat's litter box. But he was shocked when his landlord claimed flooring in the kitchen needed to be completely replaced and she planned to keep his entire $2,665 deposit in addition to roughly $1,400 in charges. Jones felt sure his family hadn't done that level of damage and faced a familiar question for tenants: Can my landlord do that?
seattlemet.com
Japantown Was Due for a Landmark
Jan Johnson was an unlikely steward for the Panama Hotel. Back in 1985, the building’s longtime owner, Takashi Hori, handed the deed and his hefty ring of keys over to the young artist who’d taken a shine to the neighborhood. Johnson had zero Japanese heritage—and zero experience maintaining a creaky single-occupancy hotel built in 1910. But for several decades, she’s managed to protect a powerful symbol of a neighborhood whose history looms large, even if its boundaries don’t.
secretseattle.co
This Hidden Seattle Spot Was Included On Bon Appétit’s Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Bon Appétit published their list of the 50 best new restaurants of 2022 today and included a hidden gem in Seattle. If you only go out to one place in Seattle this year, we suggest making it the bar that landed on their list. After all, according to Bon Appétit’s restaurant editor Elazar Sontag: “If you’re spending money to eat out, nothing is more worthwhile than a trip to one of these 50 restaurants.” So which singular restaurant in Seattle was deemed most worthwhile? It’s actually a Vietnamese speakeasy called Phởcific Standard Time, where you can wash down pho and dumplings with inventive craft cocktails.
KUOW
Go now (we’re serious), Snohomish County tells smoked-out residents near Bolt Creek fire
Residents near the Bolt Creek fire of Snohomish County were told to leave their homes, but just half have left. “We ask that they reconsider,” a county notice said on Sunday morning. “We need everybody’s help protecting lives today.”. A mandatory evacuation order was issued Saturday for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ArtSEA: Stolen and scrapped, Seattle’s Arboretum gates are back
Earlier today, renowned Northwest sculptor Gerard “Gerry” Tsutakawa stood in the sun and recreated an iconic photo from his artistic past: the day in 1976 when he and his father, the late modernist sculptor George Tsutakawa, together installed the “Memorial Gates” at the north entrance of the Washington Park Arboretum.
Housing prices drop from spring peak as rental rates continue to skyrocket
Seattle home prices are cooling down, but rental prices are continuing to rise as the region copes with rising mortgage rates and the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to new data released by Northwest Multiple Listing Service, (NWMLS) home prices in the Puget Sound region are still falling...
KUOW
Where to send your kids if Seattle teachers strike on Monday
You may not have to keep your kids home if the teachers strike continues this week. Here are some options. Boys & Girls Club (select sites) Eligible: Families already signed up with B&G. New families may go to the Rotary Club at 201 19th Ave, 206-436-1880. Where: Wallingford, Rainier Vista,...
'We want to keep Pattison's the way that it is:' Iconic roller skating rink will be saved by new owners
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — The iconic indoor roller skating rink in Federal Way, known for the Olympic speed skaters who trained there, is getting new owners. The Pattison family, longtime owners of Pattison's West, decided to sell and retire after more than 40 years in business. Since being put...
You shouldn't wipe ash from your car. Here's what to do instead
SEATTLE — Ash is beginning to fall in parts of western Washington as wildfires break out near White Pass and Stevens Pass. Wiping or rinsing wildfire ash off your vehicle can release harmful chemicals and cause paint damage. Instead, you should thoroughly wash your vehicle with soap and water.
q13fox.com
Study finds pandemic pushed many into tipping fatigue
Personal finance expert Dan Roccato joins Good Day Seattle to talk about tipping. A recent study revealed that the pandemic pushed many Americans into 'tipping fatigue'.
q13fox.com
Pet of the Week: Sissy
Meet Sissy, a 3-year-old Greyhound mix who's famous for her zoomies! She's currently staying with our friends at Greyhound Pets, Inc. in Woodinville, and is looking for her forever home.
washington.edu
Story of Seattle’s Black community finally told
In the 1980s, when historian Quintard Taylor turned to the archives to research Black history in Seattle, he came up almost empty. In fact, Suzzallo Library, one of the core repositories of Northwest history, could only offer him a 1978 doctoral dissertation. It was titled “African Americans in the West.” “And it was mine,” he says.
Comments / 0