mibiz.com
After recovering from pandemic, family-owned El Granjero plots next transition
GRAND RAPIDS — The passion and soul that Mercedes Lopez puts into the food served at El Granjero Mexican Grill in Grand Rapids is evident to customers and the close-knit staff, which includes much of Lopez’s own family. “There is a soul in here,” said Paola Mendivil, who...
Just Between Friends holding sale in Comstock Park September 14-17
Just Between Friends has announced its upcoming Fall/Winter 2022 sale. The sale will be held September 14-17 at 4273 Alpine Avenue Northwest in Comstock Park (the old Art Van building on Alpine).
Heart of service for local pantry: ‘Dignity. Food. Respect.’
Right around 10 a.m. on a sunny afternoon in September, a line started to form outside of the doors of the Westminster Downtown Food Pantry. The group was waiting for the doors to open in 30 thirty minutes and take home nearly a week's worth of free emergency food.
WOOD
Grand Rapids community gathers to commemorate 9/11
Events are being held across West Michigan including in Grand Rapids to commemorate that day four hijacked planes crashed into three locations across the U.S. killing thousands of people. (Sept. 11, 2022)
WZZM 13
Irish musician Aoife Scott to perform at Michigan Irish Music Festival in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — If you enjoy Irish music and dance, or maybe it’s the food and beverages that draw you in—whatever it is—the Michigan Irish Music Festival is just for you. The annual celebration of all things Irish runs Sept. 15 through 18 at Heritage Landing...
Fall events from the West Michigan Tourist Association
It may not feel like it just yet but fall is approaching. If you're looking for some fun, the West Michigan Tourist Association may have what you're looking for.
Jazz at the farmer’s market kicks off new Kalamazoo festival
KALAMAZOO, MI – Jazz music blasted throughout the night air Saturday as musicians performed to an audience as a prelude to one of Kalamazoo’s newest music festivals. The Taste of Jazz 2022 concert was held at the Bank Street Farmer’s Market on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 10, in Kalamazoo. The event acts as an unofficial kickoff before the Edison Jazz Fest begins on Sept. 12.
hope.edu
GOING, GOING….GONE!
WOW! The Kletz Garage Sale was a HIT! Most items were sold out within 24 HOURS. That’s amazing!. When we first came up with the idea of a Kletz Garage Sale, we weren’t sure how it would go. Some of us were convinced we’d see an outpouring of interest while some thought it would be a slower trickle. <ENTER AWESOME ALUMNI WHO LOVE HOPE COLLEGE> Clearly, memories of the Kletz hold special places in the hearts of many because “outpouring” ended up being an understatement!
WOOD
Photos: ‘An Evening with Hemingway’ mixology benefiting Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Wednesday, Sept. 7, West Michiganders came together to attend a community event for a great cause, “An Evening with Hemingway.”. This event, hosted at the Listening Room in Grand Rapids, featured a historical look at the life of Ernest Hemingway and the cocktails he loved, all while raising proceeds for Hospice of Michigan. As previously reported, all proceeds from the event benefit Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program.
Organization aims to clean up Grand Rapids neighborhoods one project at a time
A project in Grand Rapids hopes to change the stigma when it comes to black and brown communities with one repair at a time.
‘City of the Dead’ event returning in October to Muskegon’s Evergreen Cemetery
MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon community will have another chance to see the stories of prominent figures come back to life this Halloween season. The 13th annual City of the Dead event is slated to take place at Muskegon’s Evergreen Cemetery, 391 Irwin Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 8 from 5-8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 9 from 2-4 p.m.
localspins.com
Inaugural ‘Sounds of the Zoo’ festival raring to make Kalamazoo a music mecca
The brainchild of Jennifer Hudson-Prenkert, the week-long affair at several venues in downtown Kalamazoo will boast vastly diverse performances and a collaborative vibe. SCROLL DOWN FOR FESTIVAL SCHEDULE AND A SPECIAL PLAYLIST. Anytime Jennifer Hudson-Prenkert answers the phone, there’s a palpable excitement in her voice as she talks about Sounds...
grmag.com
Giving kids a fighting chance: Dino Newville
Dino Newville knows how to throw a punch. Kick hard. Dance around the ring like a butterfly. He could lay most of us out flat without breaking a sweat. Yet this mixed martial arts champion has a heart for kids and young adults, spending his time and energy encouraging, challenging and urging them to be and do their best.
MLive.com
Relaxing evening at the Taste of Jazz 2022
Shaquona Espinoza paints a picture of Nina Simone on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Kalamazoo Farmers Market in Kalamazoo. “Somebody reached out to me to make a live painting for the event,” said Espinoza. “And the painting is going to be auctioned off tonight.”Get Photo.
Wishbone House Cat Shelter & Thrift Store May Have To Close
A West Michigan cat rescue is in imminent danger of closing down after over a decade of serving the community. But it wants to reach out to the community before shutting its doors for good. Is Wishbone Pet Rescue Closing in Douglas?. The Wishbone House in Douglas announced on social...
MLive.com
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Rusty Spoke Bar & Grill’s offers fun vibe, ‘amazing food and drinks’
MUSKEGON, MI - From fresh tacos to signature burgers and wings, Rusty Spoke Bar & Grill has been a go-to spot in Muskegon County for the past seven years. Owner Josie Verby opened the local bar in 2015, naming it after bike spokes, the connecting rods between a bicycle hub and its rim.
WOOD
7,623 pounds of food collected so far in 2022’s Football Frenzy food drive
Grand Rapids Catholic Central has won 39 straight games, 5 of the last 6 state championships, including three in a row. But when it comes to the Football Frenzy food drive, they will not be this year’s champion. (Sept. 9, 2022)
Grand Haven restaurant to be featured on National TV show
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A popular local restaurant in Grand Haven will be featured on the national television show America's Best Restaurants that's known for highlighting independently-owned restaurants. Open since 1994, JW's Food & Spirits offers customers a casual menu, happy hour, pub, indoor and outdoor seating. They're named...
WOOD
Wayland BalloonFest takes to the skies Friday and Saturday
The final hot air balloon festival of the season for West Michigan will take to the skies in Wayland this Friday and Saturday. (Sept. 9, 2022)
Inaugural Falling Leaves Fest will combine cannabis with a farmer’s market in Muskegon
The event, sponsored by former Detroit Lions Calvin Johnson and Rob Sims’s cannabis brand Primitiv, is planned for late September
