Hudsonville, MI

Hudsonville, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Hudsonville, MI
MLive

Jazz at the farmer’s market kicks off new Kalamazoo festival

KALAMAZOO, MI – Jazz music blasted throughout the night air Saturday as musicians performed to an audience as a prelude to one of Kalamazoo’s newest music festivals. The Taste of Jazz 2022 concert was held at the Bank Street Farmer’s Market on the evening of Saturday, Sept. 10, in Kalamazoo. The event acts as an unofficial kickoff before the Edison Jazz Fest begins on Sept. 12.
KALAMAZOO, MI
hope.edu

GOING, GOING….GONE!

WOW! The Kletz Garage Sale was a HIT! Most items were sold out within 24 HOURS. That’s amazing!. When we first came up with the idea of a Kletz Garage Sale, we weren’t sure how it would go. Some of us were convinced we’d see an outpouring of interest while some thought it would be a slower trickle. <ENTER AWESOME ALUMNI WHO LOVE HOPE COLLEGE> Clearly, memories of the Kletz hold special places in the hearts of many because “outpouring” ended up being an understatement!
HOLLAND, MI
WOOD

Photos: ‘An Evening with Hemingway’ mixology benefiting Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- On Wednesday, Sept. 7, West Michiganders came together to attend a community event for a great cause, “An Evening with Hemingway.”. This event, hosted at the Listening Room in Grand Rapids, featured a historical look at the life of Ernest Hemingway and the cocktails he loved, all while raising proceeds for Hospice of Michigan. As previously reported, all proceeds from the event benefit Hospice of Michigan’s Open Access Program.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
localspins.com

Inaugural ‘Sounds of the Zoo’ festival raring to make Kalamazoo a music mecca

The brainchild of Jennifer Hudson-Prenkert, the week-long affair at several venues in downtown Kalamazoo will boast vastly diverse performances and a collaborative vibe. SCROLL DOWN FOR FESTIVAL SCHEDULE AND A SPECIAL PLAYLIST. Anytime Jennifer Hudson-Prenkert answers the phone, there’s a palpable excitement in her voice as she talks about Sounds...
KALAMAZOO, MI
grmag.com

Giving kids a fighting chance: Dino Newville

Dino Newville knows how to throw a punch. Kick hard. Dance around the ring like a butterfly. He could lay most of us out flat without breaking a sweat. Yet this mixed martial arts champion has a heart for kids and young adults, spending his time and energy encouraging, challenging and urging them to be and do their best.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive.com

Relaxing evening at the Taste of Jazz 2022

Shaquona Espinoza paints a picture of Nina Simone on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Kalamazoo Farmers Market in Kalamazoo. “Somebody reached out to me to make a live painting for the event,” said Espinoza. “And the painting is going to be auctioned off tonight.”Get Photo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Haven restaurant to be featured on National TV show

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A popular local restaurant in Grand Haven will be featured on the national television show America's Best Restaurants that's known for highlighting independently-owned restaurants. Open since 1994, JW's Food & Spirits offers customers a casual menu, happy hour, pub, indoor and outdoor seating. They're named...
GRAND HAVEN, MI

