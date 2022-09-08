Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
CA: MOSQUITO FIRE BURNS MORE THAN 41K ACRES
A fast-moving wildfire in Northern California is burning north and northeast in Placer County, triggering additional evacuations as firefighters battle the flames.
Lebanon-Express
California congresswoman reports 2 firearms stolen from home
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two firearms were stolen from the home of a California congresswoman, she said in a statement. Rep. Karen Bass said Saturday that Los Angeles police were called after she came home the night before to find there had been a break-in. Listen now and subscribe:...
Lebanon-Express
Sheriff: Three children among the five found dead of gunshot wounds at Maryland home
ELK MILLS, Md. (AP) — Sheriff: Three children among the five found dead of gunshot wounds at Maryland home. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Board puts abortion question on Michigan ballot
A Michigan election board has placed an abortion-rights proposal on the fall ballot. The Board of State Canvassers on Friday obeyed an order from Michigan's highest court and closed a record-breaking petition drive to try to amend the state constitution. The amendment would affirm the right to make pregnancy-related decisions without interference. The Michigan Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the board to put it on the Nov. 8 ballot. The board, comprised of two Democrats and two Republicans, had killed the proposal in a tie vote last week, with GOP members siding with abortion opponents who said the petition had improper or no spacing between certain words. People cheered and applauded when the board voted 4-0 Friday to add it to the ballot.
