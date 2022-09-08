ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters put out early morning fire near a Chico school

CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters put out an early morning vegetation fire that burned right behind a Chico elementary school. The fire broke out Monday around 2 a.m. in the creek bed behind Little Chico Creek Elementary School off Amanda Way. The fire burned about half an acre before firefighters extinguished...
CHICO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chico, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Chico, CA
FOX40

Two CHP officers injured after suspected DUI driver collides into them

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two California Highway Patrol Officers were injured early Sunday morning after a driver who was suspected to be under the influence drove into their vehicle. According to the California Highway Patrol Solano, the officers were on the shoulder of I-80 westbound, east of American Canyon Road early Sunday morning on […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Suspected thief arrested after burglary in Chico neighborhood

CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police have arrested a man who is suspected in a burglary that took place on Wednesday in Chico. At approximately 9:18 a.m. on Thursday, a citizen called in to report that an unknown man was trying to enter her home on the 1100 block of Olive Street in Chico. After confronting the suspect, the woman told Chico Police that the male suspect fled from the scene.
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#7 Eleven#Violent Crime
actionnewsnow.com

Stolen guns found in Oroville, convicted felon arrested

OROVILLE, Calif. - A convicted felon has been arrested in connection to a burglary at an Oroville storage unit where several guns were stolen, the Oroville Police Department said. Police responded to the HHH Mini Storage in Oroville on July 25 after a burglary took place the night before. Authorities...
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

Second unknown body found in Yuba County in two days

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Saturday that on Friday they found a dead female in a Linda neighborhood. According to the sheriff’s office the females body was found around 5:43 p.m. by a citizen on the fire road near the neighborhood. Another body was found on Thursday at […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX40

Yuba City Police arrest man in 2021 fentanyl death

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba City Police Department said a man was booked into Sutter County Jail in connection with a December 2021 fentanyl death. Police said the victim, Eric Martinez was found dead at his residence and that the cause of death was determined to be “sudden cardiac death due to fentanyl intoxication.” […]
YUBA CITY, CA
krcrtv.com

Juvenile placed into custody after shots fired at 7-Eleven in Chico

CHICO, Calif. — On Sept. 8 at approximately 4:30 a.m., the Chico Police Department’s Dispatch Center received a call of gunshots heard in the area of East Avenue and Ceres Avenue in Chico. They then received a call from a 7-Eleven convenience store clerk at 1096 East Avenue...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CHP responding to motorcycle vs deer crash on Highway 70

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a motorcycle and deer on Highway 70 in the area of Cox Lane. According to the CHP, at approximately 10:43 a.m. on Friday, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Highway 70 near Cox Lane when they impacted a deer that was on the roadway.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed, 4 Injured in Rollover Accident on Highway 99 [Butte County, CA]

One Dead, Multiple Hurt after Auto Collision near Richvale Highway. Police responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m., near Richvale Highway. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the collision involved two vehicles. In addition, medics pronounced one victim dead at...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Highway 32 reopens in northwest Chico, man hospitalized

CHICO, Calif. 5:12 P.M. UPDATE - A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 32 in Chico on Thursday afternoon. The collision happened on Highway 32 south of W. East Avenue and north of W. Lindo Avenue, causing traffic to be shut down in both directions.
CHICO, CA
kubaradio.com

17-Year-Old Suspect Arrested in Yuba City After Short Pursuit

(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – a 17-year-old male was arrested in Yuba City last Friday night on multiple weapons & traffic violations after initially getting pulled over for running a stop sign. An officer at that time saw an exposed handgun with an extended magazine in the center console. The juvenile...
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Caltrans subcontractor who died while working along I-5 in Sacramento has been identified

SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Officials have identified the Caltrans subcontractor who died earlier this week after being struck by a minivan along Interstate 5.   California Highway Patrol says, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a minivan swerved to the right and hit a construction truck on the northbound side of the freeway near Sutterville Road. Two workers who were outside of the truck setting up cones were struck.Roseann Mary Guzman, 34, of Wheatland has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's office as the person who died.The other worker, identified by CHP as a 54-year-old Sacramento resident, was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition.Exactly why the minivan swerved into the path of the workers is unclear. The driver stayed at the scene, officers say, and neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to have been factors. Lanes along northbound I-5 were closed at Sutterville Road through the night. Due to the incident, Caltrans canceled the Fix-5 project completion celebration event that was planned for Friday. 
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy