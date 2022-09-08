Read full article on original website
actionnewsnow.com
Chico Police arrest suspect for attempting to steal motorcycle in Chico Sunday
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department says that they arrested a man on Sunday at around 7:37 a.m. in the area of 2850 Sierra Sunrise Terrace for attempting to steal a motorcycle. Chico Police say that the victim noticed the man, identified as Nolan Dodson, pushing the victim’s motorcycle...
KCRA.com
2 bodies found within 2 miles of each other in Yuba County, cause of deaths unknown
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — The Yuba County Sheriff's Department is working to identify the second body that was found this week. Authorities said someone called them on Friday around 5:43 p.m. after finding a woman's body on Fire Road near Cattail Court. At this time, authorities say there is...
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters put out early morning fire near a Chico school
CHICO, Calif. - Firefighters put out an early morning vegetation fire that burned right behind a Chico elementary school. The fire broke out Monday around 2 a.m. in the creek bed behind Little Chico Creek Elementary School off Amanda Way. The fire burned about half an acre before firefighters extinguished...
krcrtv.com
Red Bluff Police arrest convicted felon in possession of a handgun and more.
REDDING, Calif. — A routine traffic stop Friday morning leads to an arrest. According to the Red Bluff Police Department early Friday morning, officers made a traffic stop on the 700 Block of Oak Street. Officers spoke with the driver and identified him as Armando Acevedo-Zepeda, it was learned...
Two CHP officers injured after suspected DUI driver collides into them
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two California Highway Patrol Officers were injured early Sunday morning after a driver who was suspected to be under the influence drove into their vehicle. According to the California Highway Patrol Solano, the officers were on the shoulder of I-80 westbound, east of American Canyon Road early Sunday morning on […]
actionnewsnow.com
Five Fire on northbound Interstate 5, 2.5 acres, forward progress stopped
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 3:51 P.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that forward progress of the Five Fire on northbound Interstate 5 and Gyle Road has been stopped. Firefighters will stay at the scene of the 2.5 acre fire for about two more hours. CAL FIRE has named this...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspected thief arrested after burglary in Chico neighborhood
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Police have arrested a man who is suspected in a burglary that took place on Wednesday in Chico. At approximately 9:18 a.m. on Thursday, a citizen called in to report that an unknown man was trying to enter her home on the 1100 block of Olive Street in Chico. After confronting the suspect, the woman told Chico Police that the male suspect fled from the scene.
actionnewsnow.com
Dollar General in Oroville evacuated due to smoking AC unit Sunday
OROVILLE, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that they evacuated the Dollar General on 3rd Street in Oroville on Sunday as a precaution due to a smoking AC unit on the roof. The fire was contained to a refrigeration unit, and all but one engine has returned to quarters.
krcrtv.com
Update on fire in Manton, Tehama County now called the Forward Fire
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE 9/10/2022: According to CAL FIRE all evacuation orders for the Forward Fire have been reduced to evacuation warnings. All prior evacuation warnings are still in effect. As of Saturday morning CAL FIRE is reporting the fire off Manton Ponderosa Way and Digger Creek is at...
actionnewsnow.com
Stolen guns found in Oroville, convicted felon arrested
OROVILLE, Calif. - A convicted felon has been arrested in connection to a burglary at an Oroville storage unit where several guns were stolen, the Oroville Police Department said. Police responded to the HHH Mini Storage in Oroville on July 25 after a burglary took place the night before. Authorities...
Second unknown body found in Yuba County in two days
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba County Sheriff’s Department reported on Saturday that on Friday they found a dead female in a Linda neighborhood. According to the sheriff’s office the females body was found around 5:43 p.m. by a citizen on the fire road near the neighborhood. Another body was found on Thursday at […]
actionnewsnow.com
Chico house party shooting suspect charged, 1 man paralyzed from waist down
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 16-year-old who was arrested in connection to the shooting at a house party in Chico last week was charged with five counts of assault with a gun, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said five people were shot and rushed to the hospital, including...
Yuba City Police arrest man in 2021 fentanyl death
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Yuba City Police Department said a man was booked into Sutter County Jail in connection with a December 2021 fentanyl death. Police said the victim, Eric Martinez was found dead at his residence and that the cause of death was determined to be “sudden cardiac death due to fentanyl intoxication.” […]
krcrtv.com
Juvenile placed into custody after shots fired at 7-Eleven in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — On Sept. 8 at approximately 4:30 a.m., the Chico Police Department’s Dispatch Center received a call of gunshots heard in the area of East Avenue and Ceres Avenue in Chico. They then received a call from a 7-Eleven convenience store clerk at 1096 East Avenue...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP responding to motorcycle vs deer crash on Highway 70
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a motorcycle and deer on Highway 70 in the area of Cox Lane. According to the CHP, at approximately 10:43 a.m. on Friday, a motorcyclist was traveling northbound on Highway 70 near Cox Lane when they impacted a deer that was on the roadway.
L.A. Weekly
1 Killed, 4 Injured in Rollover Accident on Highway 99 [Butte County, CA]
One Dead, Multiple Hurt after Auto Collision near Richvale Highway. Police responded to the scene around 12:20 p.m., near Richvale Highway. At this time, the events leading up to the incident remain unclear. However, reports indicate that the collision involved two vehicles. In addition, medics pronounced one victim dead at...
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 32 reopens in northwest Chico, man hospitalized
CHICO, Calif. 5:12 P.M. UPDATE - A man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on Highway 32 in Chico on Thursday afternoon. The collision happened on Highway 32 south of W. East Avenue and north of W. Lindo Avenue, causing traffic to be shut down in both directions.
kubaradio.com
17-Year-Old Suspect Arrested in Yuba City After Short Pursuit
(Yuba-Sutter, CA) – a 17-year-old male was arrested in Yuba City last Friday night on multiple weapons & traffic violations after initially getting pulled over for running a stop sign. An officer at that time saw an exposed handgun with an extended magazine in the center console. The juvenile...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE crews at scene of vegetation fire in Oroville, evacuation warning lifted
OROVILLE, Calif. 1:55 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Sheriff's Office says that the Oroville Police Department has lifted the evacuation warning for people living on the east side of Golden Eagle Road in Thermalito. The fire crossed over Nelson Avenue in Oroville, but forward progress has been stopped. It...
Caltrans subcontractor who died while working along I-5 in Sacramento has been identified
SOUTH SACRAMENTO — Officials have identified the Caltrans subcontractor who died earlier this week after being struck by a minivan along Interstate 5. California Highway Patrol says, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, a minivan swerved to the right and hit a construction truck on the northbound side of the freeway near Sutterville Road. Two workers who were outside of the truck setting up cones were struck.Roseann Mary Guzman, 34, of Wheatland has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's office as the person who died.The other worker, identified by CHP as a 54-year-old Sacramento resident, was taken to the UC Davis Medical Center in critical condition.Exactly why the minivan swerved into the path of the workers is unclear. The driver stayed at the scene, officers say, and neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected to have been factors. Lanes along northbound I-5 were closed at Sutterville Road through the night. Due to the incident, Caltrans canceled the Fix-5 project completion celebration event that was planned for Friday.
