Danville, VA

WSET

Fallen officer's family donates animal care kits to the Danville Police Dept.

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is thanking the family of a fallen officer for a generous donation given to officers for their patrol cars. Friday is the anniversary of fallen Officer Bonnie Jones. To honor her, her family prepared kits to be placed in each of the patrol cars for whenever they encounter a "four-legged friend."
DANVILLE, VA
WFXR

Henry Co. man barricades himself in home and threatens deputies

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a domestic assault on Saturday night that lead to the subject barricading himself in a home. The sheriff’s office says they responded to the incident at 3:30 p.m. on the 115 block of Lake Tree Drive in Martinsville. When deputies approached […]
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSET

80+ animals seized from abandoned house in Pittsylvania Co.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — More than 60 dogs and 5 cats were seized from an abandoned house on September 6 in Callands, according to law enforcement. Pittsylvania County Animal Control and the Sheriff's Office said they found dozens of animals inside and outside the house. The front door of the residence was standing open.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Danville, VA
cardinalnews.org

New Danville Police Department has tech that is rare in the region

The new Danville Police Department building is a major upgrade. Not only is it over four times bigger than the previous space, it also has technology that only exists in two other police departments in the western half of the state. The Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives simulator, or MILO, is...
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg

BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
BOONSBORO, MD
wakg.com

Gretna Man Charged in Murder

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s office has arrested a 28-year-old Gretna man in connection to a February murder. Daniel Neal is being charged with the murder of Charles Van Hooker, who was found shot to death in his Gretna home on the morning of February 11. Neal is also being charged with entering a house with intent to commit murder, rape, robbery, or arson and the use or display of a firearm in committing a felony. He is being held in the Pittsylvania county jail without bond and is awaiting his first court appearance.
GRETNA, VA
WSLS

Search warrants reveal new details about fatal Northwest shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – There are new details about a shooting in Roanoke over the weekend that left one teen dead. 15-year-old Demarion Sanders was killed on Saturday afternoon on Palm Avenue Northwest. When officers arrived, they found Sanders with what they believed was a critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area, and pronounced him dead at the scene, 10 News reported.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Arrest made in Gretna murder

An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Charles Van Hooker of Gretna. Daniel Wayne Neal, 28, of the 1600 block of Gallows Road in Gretna was charged with murder as well as entering a dwelling with the intent to commit murder, rape, robbery or arson and the use or display of a firearm in committing a felony, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.
GRETNA, VA
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke community climbs to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters

ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –The 2022 Roanoke 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb took place Saturday at the Wells Fargo Tower in Downtown Roanoke. First responders, firefighters, law enforcement, and community members all came together to honor those who sacrificed their lives so that others could live. “Everybody’s out here today to...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Arrest made in Campbell County homicide

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 23 year-old Dashawn Hamlett of Campbell County in connection with the murder of Jason Marcus that took place on Sept. 4. Marcus was found dead behind the wheel of his car. After an extensive investigation, charges were obtained for against Hamlett for...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke crash cleared

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash along I-581N at mile marker .2 is causing delays Sunday in Roanoke. The north left lane, center lane and shoulder are closed, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
ROANOKE, VA

