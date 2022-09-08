Read full article on original website
WSET
The Lynchburg Police Department relies on community to report crimes as they occur
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department relies on help from the community to report suspicious activity and crimes as they occur. They said a citizen reported a package stolen from their porch. The citizen was able to provide police with Ring camera video footage police said. The...
WSET
Fallen officer's family donates animal care kits to the Danville Police Dept.
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Police Department is thanking the family of a fallen officer for a generous donation given to officers for their patrol cars. Friday is the anniversary of fallen Officer Bonnie Jones. To honor her, her family prepared kits to be placed in each of the patrol cars for whenever they encounter a "four-legged friend."
Henry Co. man barricades himself in home and threatens deputies
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a domestic assault on Saturday night that lead to the subject barricading himself in a home. The sheriff’s office says they responded to the incident at 3:30 p.m. on the 115 block of Lake Tree Drive in Martinsville. When deputies approached […]
WSET
80+ animals seized from abandoned house in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — More than 60 dogs and 5 cats were seized from an abandoned house on September 6 in Callands, according to law enforcement. Pittsylvania County Animal Control and the Sheriff's Office said they found dozens of animals inside and outside the house. The front door of the residence was standing open.
cardinalnews.org
New Danville Police Department has tech that is rare in the region
The new Danville Police Department building is a major upgrade. Not only is it over four times bigger than the previous space, it also has technology that only exists in two other police departments in the western half of the state. The Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives simulator, or MILO, is...
WSLS
One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg
BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
wfxrtv.com
Tackling gun violence: One-on-One with Roanoke Police Department Chief Sam Roman
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– With crime in Roanoke rapidly rising, new data shows that the number of shootings so far this year has already surpassed the total number from last year. Roanoke Police Department Chief Sam Roman says a lot needs to be done to stop these shootings because enough...
timesvirginian.com
Campbell County Sheriff's Office requests public assistance in case of stolen vehicle near Appomattox County line
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a vehicle theft in the locality. Recently, a 1988 Chevrolet pickup, black in color, was stolen from County Line Road in Campbell County (near the Appomattox County/Campbell County line). Featured in this release is an actual picture of the truck. The...
WDBJ7.com
P.E.A.C.E Community Center to hold community yard sale for Danville Police Department
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The P.E.A.C.E Community Center is hosting a community yard sale Saturday to raise money for the Danville Police Department. The P.E.A.C.E Community Center focuses on building positive relationships between the youth and local law enforcement. Community members can rent a space to sell items in the...
WSET
Rocky Mount police looking for missing juvenile last seen at school
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking for help from the community to find a missing juvenile. Police identified the juvenile as Nyear "Will" Maxcy. Police said Maxcy was last seen at Franklin County High School on Friday. Police describe Maxcy as a light-skinned...
WSLS
28-year-old man arrested in connection with February murder in Pittsylvania County
GRETNA, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced that they have arrested and charged a 28-year-old man in connection with a February murder. On February 11 at 7:23 a.m., deputies were sent to the 1300 block of Boxwood Road in Gretna to find Charles Van Hooker dead at the scene, authorities said.
wakg.com
Gretna Man Charged in Murder
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s office has arrested a 28-year-old Gretna man in connection to a February murder. Daniel Neal is being charged with the murder of Charles Van Hooker, who was found shot to death in his Gretna home on the morning of February 11. Neal is also being charged with entering a house with intent to commit murder, rape, robbery, or arson and the use or display of a firearm in committing a felony. He is being held in the Pittsylvania county jail without bond and is awaiting his first court appearance.
10-year-old girl dead, teen charged after shooting on Circle Drive in Reidsville, police say
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A 10-year-old girl has died after a shooting in Reidsville. According to Reidsville police, around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, they responded to a home on Circle Drive about a shooting. They found a 10-year-old girl on the scene with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she later […]
WSLS
Search warrants reveal new details about fatal Northwest shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – There are new details about a shooting in Roanoke over the weekend that left one teen dead. 15-year-old Demarion Sanders was killed on Saturday afternoon on Palm Avenue Northwest. When officers arrived, they found Sanders with what they believed was a critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area, and pronounced him dead at the scene, 10 News reported.
chathamstartribune.com
Arrest made in Gretna murder
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Charles Van Hooker of Gretna. Daniel Wayne Neal, 28, of the 1600 block of Gallows Road in Gretna was charged with murder as well as entering a dwelling with the intent to commit murder, rape, robbery or arson and the use or display of a firearm in committing a felony, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office.
WSET
Danville parents raise concern after video shows security officer holding a gun
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There's a video online appearing to show a security officer holding a gun with students around at George Washington High School in Danville. This video has parents like Tyrone Younger calling for answers. "My daughter was in contact with me the whole time she wasn't...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke community climbs to honor fallen 9/11 firefighters
ROANOKE, Va (WFXR) –The 2022 Roanoke 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb took place Saturday at the Wells Fargo Tower in Downtown Roanoke. First responders, firefighters, law enforcement, and community members all came together to honor those who sacrificed their lives so that others could live. “Everybody’s out here today to...
chathamstartribune.com
Arrest made in Campbell County homicide
The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 23 year-old Dashawn Hamlett of Campbell County in connection with the murder of Jason Marcus that took place on Sept. 4. Marcus was found dead behind the wheel of his car. After an extensive investigation, charges were obtained for against Hamlett for...
'A senseless murder': Family of Roxboro man beaten, killed speaks with ABC11
Girlfriend of man beaten and killed in Roxboro Wednesday vows to find out who's responsible for killing her boyfriend
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke crash cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash along I-581N at mile marker .2 is causing delays Sunday in Roanoke. The north left lane, center lane and shoulder are closed, according to VDOT. Check back for updates.
