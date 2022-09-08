The updated Covid-19 boosters have rolled out on the Suncoast. The CDC is urging everyone who is eligible to get them. It targets omicron variants BA-4 and BA-5. The newest booster is now in stock at pharmacies on the Suncoast by appointment only. In the Sarasota locations, Walgreens is offering Pfizer, CVS has Moderna, and Publix has both. Dr. Manuel Gordillo says high risk people should schedule their shot right away.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO