Bradenton, FL

snntv.com

9/11 survivor reflects on his experience

SARASOTA- The Sarasota Fire Department hosted a ceremony to honor and remember the individuals that lost their lives on 9/11. Emergency services director Rich Collins, along with many others, shared their experiences from that day and the emotions they continue to feel 21 years later. “One of them was Andy...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

USF Sarasota-Manatee honors lives lost on 9/11 with American flags

SARASOTA - This Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack and one Suncoast University is honoring the lives that were lost. 2,977 American flags were planted at USF Sarasota-Manatee Campus Friday, in honor of the lives that were lost on September 11th, 2001. “This ceremony is one...
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Covid-19 boosters roll out on the Suncoast

The updated Covid-19 boosters have rolled out on the Suncoast. The CDC is urging everyone who is eligible to get them. It targets omicron variants BA-4 and BA-5. The newest booster is now in stock at pharmacies on the Suncoast by appointment only. In the Sarasota locations, Walgreens is offering Pfizer, CVS has Moderna, and Publix has both. Dr. Manuel Gordillo says high risk people should schedule their shot right away.
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

EXCLUSIVE: "Finish Eliza's Run" virtual organizer speaks

SARASOTA - The murder of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher has understandably touched many people, including the organizer of a free virtual run which is spreading quickly on social media. Jenn Scott lives near Portland and says she felt compelled to do something. You can run anytime you feel safe, anywhere...
MEMPHIS, FL
snntv.com

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe performs in studio

SARASOTA - Artist Director and founder of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, Nate Jacobs speaks on fundraising efforts and upcoming gala. Performer Bryan Boyd croons on set. Visit https://westcoastblacktheatre.org/ for season tickets and show information.
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Manatee County admits public records wrongdoing

MANATEE COUNTY - Manatee County admits wrongdoing in a legal battle over unfulfilled public records requests. Representatives from the Florida Center for Government Accountability say they believe the county could be withholding records that show officials are conducting public business over text messages outside of the public eye. The organization...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

Proud Boy joins Sarasota Republican leadership

SARASOTA - A local Proud Boy is sworn in as an executive committee member of the Sarasota Republican Party. Local resident and Proud Boy James Hoel is now part of Sarasota Republican leadership. Hoel has been active in local education issues and was photographed with two of the elected conservative school board members, the Herald-Tribune reports.
SARASOTA, FL
snntv.com

Friday Football Fever: Week 3 - September 9th

LAKEWOOD RANCH (SNN-TV) - SNN's Friday Football Fever is the exclusive home of High School Football highlights on the Suncoast. IMG Academy Blue 28, North Port 10 (Thur. 9/8) Southwest Florida Christian 37, Bradenton Christian 21. Riverview 17, Palmetto 14 (2OT) Sarasota 28, Booker 21. Out-of-Door Academy 26, Saint Stephen's...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
snntv.com

Gas prices continue fall in past week

SUNCOAST - Gas prices continue to fall on the Suncoast. The average price per gallon on the Suncoast is $3.40 a gallon; that's 10 cents cheaper than a week ago. The cheapest gas in the area is in Charlotte County, which averages $3.33 a gallon. The most expensive is DeSoto County at $3.52 a gallon.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
snntv.com

SPD detective resigns during investigation into threats

SARASOTA - An SPD detective resigns during an internal affairs investigation after he reportedly threatened to shoot his wife, another officer, and that officer's children. This is over an alleged affair. SPD says Scott Patrick resigned August 30th. The investigation found Patrick violated two rules and policies related to conduct...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL

