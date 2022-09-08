Britney Spears may be tiptoeing back into the world of music, but it's almost as if she never left. The superstar's latest hit, "Hold Me Closer," a collaboration with Elton John—and her first official single in six years—officially entered the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 list this week. The song's latest feat has helped secure Spears as one of the most indelible pop stars of our time, as she's one of only a handful of artists who have earned top-10 Billboard hits in each of the last four consecutive decades ("…Baby One More Time" in the 1990s, "Womanizer" for the 2000s, "Hold It Against Me" in the 2010s, and now "Hold Me Closer" for the 2020s), as well as one of the youngest artists to ever do so.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO