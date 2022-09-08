ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hypebae

Rosalía Releases New Deluxe Album 'MOTOMAMI +'

Rosalía released a deluxe version of MOTOMAMI titled MOTOMAMI +. The new version of the album includes a total of 24 tracks — 8 more than the original LP, which she released in March. “For all my Motomamis for always being there and for singing the songs when...
HollywoodLife

Justin Bieber Cancels World Tour Over Mental Health Concerns: ‘I Need Time To Rest & Get Better’

Justin Bieber announced on Sept. 6 that he had canceled the remaining dates on Justice World Tour. “Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partially paralyzed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North American leg of the Justice tour,” wrote Justin, 28, in a statement posted to his Instagram Story. “After resting and consulting with my doctors, family, and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio, and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.”
MTV

The 2022 VMAs Was A Night Of A Thousand Lizzos

It was a night of a thousand Lizzos at the 2022 Video Music Awards. The “About Damn Time” singer took the stage at the Prudential Center to perform a medley of two hits off her latest record, Special, and it certainly lived up to the album’s title. Decked in head-to-toe bubblegum pink, Lizzo commanded the stage solo, putting her powerhouse vocals (and the stunning black-and-white animation on the venue’s floor-to-ceiling LED screen) on full display.
Us Weekly

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Stronger together! It was love at first sight when Britney Spears and Sam Asghari met in October 2016 on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video. “I was excited that I [would] get to meet one of the biggest artists of all time,” the personal trainer recalled to Men’s Health in July 2018. “I had butterflies.”
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Hold Hands At NYFW After Party 2 Months After Reconciling

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker are certainly back on and stronger than ever! The superstar couple — who recently reconciled after splitting in June — were spotted getting cozy with each other at a New York Fashion Week after party on Friday night (September 9). Rocking an incredible black-and-white dress, the stunning model held hands with her NBA star beau, who kept it cool in an all-black ensemble and backwards-facing baseball cap.
RadarOnline

Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Released From Jail Weeks After Crashing Pop Star's Wedding To Sam Asghari

Britney Spears’ troubled ex-husband Jason Alexander has been released from jail only weeks after breaking into the pop star’s LA home on her wedding day, Radar has learned.According to court records obtained by RadarOnline.com, the 40-year-old unemployed Louisiana native was recently released by the Napa County Sheriff’s Department. As we previously reported, Alexander was arrested on June 9 after he crashed Britney’s wedding to Sam Asghari. In the days before the ceremony, Alexander went on an Instagram posting spree where he accused the people around Britney of a massive conspiracy. He claimed that despite her being out of the conservatorship...
Daily Mail

Britney Spears's sister Jamie Lynn, Spice Girls' Mel B, and Kate Gosselin will test their survival skills in new reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test

Jamie Lynn Spears and Kate Gosselin are among the celebrity contestants that will compete on Fox's upcoming reality series Special Forces: The Ultimate Test. The duo will participate in 'some of the harshest, most grueling challenges from the playbook of the actual Special Forces selection process,' according to the network.
HollywoodLife

Madonna, 64, ‘Casually Dating’ Andrew Darnell, 23: She Doesn’t ‘Let Age Affect Her Decisions’

Madonna has her eyes on a new man! After the 64-year-old pop superstar was reported to be getting cozy with Andrew Darnell, a 23-year-old model, HollywoodLife can confirm they are “casually dating” thanks to an EXCLUSIVE source. “Madonna is casually dating Andrew Darnell and although some of her friends think the fact that he is 23 is a bit strange, Madonna does not seem to care at all,” the insider divulged. “She has never really let age affect her decision on who to date and who not to date and it is not like Madonna is going to settle down, nor does she want to.”
Harper's Bazaar

Britney Spears's "Hold Me Closer" Is Helping Her Make History

Britney Spears may be tiptoeing back into the world of music, but it's almost as if she never left. The superstar's latest hit, "Hold Me Closer," a collaboration with Elton John—and her first official single in six years—officially entered the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 list this week. The song's latest feat has helped secure Spears as one of the most indelible pop stars of our time, as she's one of only a handful of artists who have earned top-10 Billboard hits in each of the last four consecutive decades ("…Baby One More Time" in the 1990s, "Womanizer" for the 2000s, "Hold It Against Me" in the 2010s, and now "Hold Me Closer" for the 2020s), as well as one of the youngest artists to ever do so.
ETOnline.com

'Elvis' Star Shonka Dukureh's Cause of Death Revealed

Shonka Dukureh, the 44-year-old Elvis actress and blues singer who was found dead in her Nashville home last month, died of heart disease. According to a coroner's report obtained by Us Weeklyon Monday, Dukureh's official cause of death is listed as "hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease" and the manner of death is listed as "natural."
HOLAUSA

Madonna stops music video shoot after someone calls the cops on her

Madonna’s music video shoot experienced an unexpected interruption. This past Monday, Madonna and Tokischa were shooting the video for what appears to be “Hung Up,” a remix of Madonna’s original song that they worked on together. According to a source, the set’s environment was loud and crazy,...
SheKnows

Kevin Federline Latest Media Tour Feels Like an Invasion of Britney Spears' Privacy

Enough is enough, Kevin Federline. It’s time to take your Britney Spears media tour off the road for good. Spears struggled through 13 years of conservatorship and it’s hard to figure out why his voice needs to be heard in all of this, especially when it’s across the globe on 60 Minutes Australia. The 44-year-old former backup dancer continues to chime in about their sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, and their strained relationship with the pop star. While the teens are old enough to make their own decisions, they are also old enough to sort out how they want to interact...
CELEBRITIES

