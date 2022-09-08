Read full article on original website
townandtourist.com
30 Top Black-Owned Restaurants In Seattle, WA (Picked by a Local!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. When you’re in Seattle, there’s somewhere good to eat on nearly every block. It has been ranked as one of the top 10 cities in America for foodies and black-owned restaurants are an essential part of Seattle’s food scene. This community stays true to flavorful recipes, fresh ingredients, and great hospitality. So, what are the best black-owned restaurants in Seattle?
travellemming.com
Is Seattle Safe in 2022? (Honest Info From a Local)
If you want to visit the Emerald City, asking yourself ‘is Seattle safe?’ is an important question. Between the pandemic, crime statistics, and media portrayals, there’s a lot of information to sift through to get to the truth about Seattle’s safety. This applies to both visitors and potential residents.
everout.com
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 9-11, 2022
Although Washington’s statewide mask mandate has been lifted, venues may have their own health guidelines in place. We advise directly checking the specific protocols for an event before heading out. Jump to: Friday | Saturday | Sunday | Multi-Day FRIDAY. FILM. Double Feature: La Jetée and Sans Soleil Like...
Eater
A Glitzy Hotel Rooftop Bar Opens in South Lake Union
Astra Hotel’s new rooftop bar, which offers sweeping views of the Seattle skyline, started serving drinks and small bites in South Lake Union on September 7. Perched 16 stories above the corner of Terry Avenue North and Thomas Street, Altitude Sky Lounge features an open deck with cushioned armchairs surrounding gas firepits and stools facing the edges of the rooftop, one facing west toward the Space Needle, the other directly facing South, toward a wall of downtown skyscrapers.
secretseattle.co
This Hidden Seattle Spot Was Included On Bon Appétit’s Best New Restaurants Of 2022
Bon Appétit published their list of the 50 best new restaurants of 2022 today and included a hidden gem in Seattle. If you only go out to one place in Seattle this year, we suggest making it the bar that landed on their list. After all, according to Bon Appétit’s restaurant editor Elazar Sontag: “If you’re spending money to eat out, nothing is more worthwhile than a trip to one of these 50 restaurants.” So which singular restaurant in Seattle was deemed most worthwhile? It’s actually a Vietnamese speakeasy called Phởcific Standard Time, where you can wash down pho and dumplings with inventive craft cocktails.
washington.edu
Story of Seattle’s Black community finally told
In the 1980s, when historian Quintard Taylor turned to the archives to research Black history in Seattle, he came up almost empty. In fact, Suzzallo Library, one of the core repositories of Northwest history, could only offer him a 1978 doctoral dissertation. It was titled “African Americans in the West.” “And it was mine,” he says.
Tri-City Herald
Washington has one of the best new restaurants — and it’s a speakeasy, Bon Appetit says
A Washington speakeasy landed a spot on Bon Appetit’s annual best new restaurants list. Phocific Standard Time in Seattle, a name with a clever nod to the West Coast time zone, was among “Bon Appetit’s 50 Best New Restaurants 2022.”. The list was released on Sept. 8.
knkx.org
This allergen free bakery makes mooncakes everyone can enjoy
The Mid-Autumn Festival is a holiday is celebrated by many Asian cultures. It is all about families coming together to celebrate the end of the harvest. It also coincides with when the moon is thought to be the biggest and brightest. One of the traditions of the festival is to share and eat mooncakes. These small round pastries are filled with pastes traditionally made from red bean and lotus seed.
ArtSEA: Stolen and scrapped, Seattle’s Arboretum gates are back
Earlier today, renowned Northwest sculptor Gerard “Gerry” Tsutakawa stood in the sun and recreated an iconic photo from his artistic past: the day in 1976 when he and his father, the late modernist sculptor George Tsutakawa, together installed the “Memorial Gates” at the north entrance of the Washington Park Arboretum.
Real Or Not? Seattle Sonics Return Announced, Then Taken Back
Everyone I know in Seattle is talking about this Tweet that was released yesterday and then deleted about the Seattle Sonics returning. Here is a pic of that Tweet. I literally jumped out of my seat! Seattle has been waiting for this forever! Then the next morning, this tweet was released and the original Tweet was deleted.
Chronicle
Landlord Keeping Your Security Deposit? Here Are Your Rights in Washington
When Craig Jones moved out of his West Seattle rental this summer, he expected to lose a bit of his security deposit for routine repairs and damage from his cat's litter box. But he was shocked when his landlord claimed flooring in the kitchen needed to be completely replaced and she planned to keep his entire $2,665 deposit in addition to roughly $1,400 in charges. Jones felt sure his family hadn't done that level of damage and faced a familiar question for tenants: Can my landlord do that?
myeverettnews.com
Meet The Owner – Corner Grocery
Editor’s note: MyEverettNews.com is working to introduce our readers to more independent business owners here in Everett, Washington. We want to highlight their businesses, tell their stories and invite you to shop locally and help move Everett forward. If you know of a business we should feature, send us a suggestion via email: news@myeverettnews.com. Leland Dart – Publisher.
seattlemet.com
Japantown Was Due for a Landmark
Jan Johnson was an unlikely steward for the Panama Hotel. Back in 1985, the building’s longtime owner, Takashi Hori, handed the deed and his hefty ring of keys over to the young artist who’d taken a shine to the neighborhood. Johnson had zero Japanese heritage—and zero experience maintaining a creaky single-occupancy hotel built in 1910. But for several decades, she’s managed to protect a powerful symbol of a neighborhood whose history looms large, even if its boundaries don’t.
q13fox.com
Pet of the Week: Sissy
Meet Sissy, a 3-year-old Greyhound mix who's famous for her zoomies! She's currently staying with our friends at Greyhound Pets, Inc. in Woodinville, and is looking for her forever home.
KXLY
WA teachers strikes highlight school funding, staffing woes
Pay is just one point of contention in negotiations between striking Seattle teachers and the state’s largest school district. But the growing responsibilities for teachers and schools – and their growing budgets – could force another statewide reckoning on school funding. Most of the money Seattle Public...
q13fox.com
How a late spring is impacting this year's pumpkin season in Washington
SNOHOMISH, Wash. - It’s almost time for pumpkin-picking season in western Washington, but when you head out to get your pumpkins this fall, you may notice some differences in price and size due to this year’s late spring, which delayed planting for some farmers. Some of the fields...
Amid numerous teacher strikes, one Seattle charter reveals how their ship is sailing smoothly
With enrollment dropping and teachers striking across the Puget Sound, some schools are avoiding these problems, including Impact charter school Seattle Salish Sea Elementary. A complaint among teachers currently striking is about classroom student-to-teacher ratios, with some classrooms in the area reaching well over 25 students to teachers. At Salish Sea Elementary, they have two teachers in the classroom in order to allow each student to thrive and get the attention that they need, Alex Harwoods, an official at Seattle Sea Salish Elementary, said.
washingtonwaterfronts.com
140 W Sunset Way #5
Rare opportunity to live large & play downtown vibrant Issaquah! Exceptional Townhome featuring 3 beds & 3 baths, overlooking park-like common backyard. Small 10 units complex, very private and quiet setting. Thanks to the East-West double-exposure your living space and bedrooms are flooded with natural light. Bright and spacious kitchen w/abundance of cabinetry and Xtra-large window. Amazing location with tasty restaurants, theaters, library, shops a stone's throw away. Issaquah Alps are also at your doorstep.2 decks to enjoy, 1 car garage & 1 assigned parking spot. New roof fully paid off in 2022. Well managed HOA w/ dues covering a lot of items, meaning more peace of mind to enjoy the Olde Town and the great outdoors! Make it yours!
travelawaits.com
11 Amazing Experiences For Non-Hikers In Washington State’s National Parks
The state of Washington has a trifecta of national parks. North Cascades is near the Canadian border on Washington Highway 20. Mount Rainier is east of Seattle/Tacoma with entrances on either the west or east side of the mountain. Olympic is on the Olympic Peninsula and is the largest of the three parks.
seattlerefined.com
Discover the hidden storage spots in your home and use them to your advantage
Karen Bidwell did a kitchen remodel nearly 10 years ago and her biggest regret was not having pull-out shelves installed. Losing things in the back of her cabinet was a huge problem. Karen knew she needed a better solution. She needed ShelfGenie. The process was so simple. Karen called ShelfGenie...
