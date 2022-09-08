ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: Doc Hints at Need for Cody Bellinger to Step Up for Postseason Role

By Ryan Menzie
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PohI9_0hnYuO9900

Time is running out for Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger

The postseason is around the corner as the Dodgers are well on their way to have a top seed until the very end. Dave Roberts needs to start thinking about is potential lineup moving forward, but seemingly started closing the door on outfielder Cody Bellinger .

View the original article to see embedded media.

Despite recent reports of Roberts still sticking by his man , the numbers don't lie and Bellinger has been struggling as of late. In his last 18 at-bats, Bellinger has yet to record a hit although he has reached base four times in that span (three came in one game).

Outfielder Chris Taylor has had similar struggles, but seems to have a bit more leeway with his return from a fracture in his left foot. Bellinger, unfortunately, does not have any injury excuse and was even given a couple days off in August as a "re-set" according to Roberts.

However, Roberts quickly reiterated that it's not too late to give a struggling player re-set days (quotes via Bill Plunkett , The OC Register).

“I think the reset window has passed. Guys have got to perform. And so with that, they’ve got to play. They want to play. But as far as the playing time, other guys deserve the opportunity to play as well. So that’s where trying to balance the playing time for everyone that’s worthy and other guys that need it to get untracked kind of comes into play."

There's no question that if Bellinger wants a spot in the postseason rotation, he needs to step up. The Dodgers have been able to carry their weight despite injuries and players struggling, but the time to focus up has begun if there is any hope for a deep postseason run.

Comments / 6

Related
ClutchPoints

1 player who must step up for Astros as they look to clinch AL West

The Houston Astros really might be the AL version of the Los Angeles Dodgers, which is kind of funny, given how intertwined the two franchises are after one of the biggest controversies in MLB history five years ago. The 89-49 Astros are blessed with immense position player and pitching depth that rivals even that of […] The post 1 player who must step up for Astros as they look to clinch AL West appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Gets Real On Her Relationship With LeBron James: "We Have A Line Of Communication Between The Two Of Us, And He Knows That He Can Reach Me Anytime..."

In Los Angeles, the Lakers are busy preparing for the season ahead. In the aftermath of another failed campaign and summer of turmoil, the franchise has made peace with its roster and intends to try, and make things work with who they have. Of course, the biggest influencer of L.A.'s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Derek Jeter Shares Heartwarming Video Featuring His Kids

It’s going to be a special night at Yankee Stadium as Derek Jeter will be making his return for a special Hall of Fame tribute ceremony. The legendary New York Yankees shortstop is back in town, and you can bet that Yankees fans are going to be excited to see their Hall of Famer at the ballpark.
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cody Bellinger
ClutchPoints

Yankees, Aaron Boone prepared to make big Oswald Cabrera decision amid Anthony Rizzo injury

The New York Yankees are reportedly working Oswald Cabrera out at first base, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Cabrera has experience at multiple positions in both the infield and outfield. However, learning how to play first base will be a new challenge for him. Hoch also reports that Aaron Boone said it could be a […] The post Yankees, Aaron Boone prepared to make big Oswald Cabrera decision amid Anthony Rizzo injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers News#Doc Hints#Postseason Role#Time#Bell
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto taking over second base for Dodgers on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is batting seventh in Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres. Alberto will man second base after Chris Taylor was shifted to left field, Trayce Thompson was moved to center, and Cody Bellinger was given the night off. In a matchup against Padres' Mike...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Cronenworth, Padres beat Dodgers 5-4 in 10 innings

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A long, wet night ended with Jake Cronenworth and the San Diego Padres earning a rare win against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cronenworth singled home the winning run with one out in the 10th inning, and the Padres beat Los Angeles 5-4 on Friday to keep the Dodgers’ magic number at six for clinching the NL West. The Padres won for just the third time in 13 games against Los Angeles this year and only the fourth time in their last 23 meetings. San Diego jumped a half-game in front of Philadelphia for the NL’s second wild card. “It was crazy, especially playing here in the first couple innings with the rain,” Cronenworth said. “The crowd was going crazy — it was awesome. It was a great feeling, especially when you have your home crowd behind you.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy