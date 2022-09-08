Read full article on original website
SF supervisors streamline rules for installing public EV charging stations to meet demand
The San Francisco Board of Supervisors has amended the city’s planning code to make installing new electric vehicle charging stations easier. The ordinance, sponsored by Mayor London Breed and six supervisors, was passed unanimously at the Sept. 6 board meeting in efforts to expedite the expansion of public EV charging stations.
Conservation on tap: Bay Area water usage fell in July, with 6 counties among top savers
As California faces the likelihood that the drought will drag on for yet another year, the state’s urban water conservation numbers continue to increase. According to new monthly data released by the State Water Resources Control Board, Californians cut back on water use by 10.4 percent in July compared to July 2020.
San Francisco Recovers: City strategy targets street-level drug market to stop overdoses
A group of San Francisco supervisors has released an ambitious strategy to confront the city’s rise in fatal drug overdoses. Labeled “San Francisco Recovers,” the resolution plans to use some of the $100 million the city earned in opioid litigation settlements over the past few years in a three-pronged approach — incentivizing and supporting those with substance-use disorders to seek recovery, ending street-level using and dealing and calling on 21 city departments to analyze their resources and obstacles to progress.
Years in the making, SFMTA’s Central Subway project could be open for business this fall
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg stopped by San Francisco on Thursday to celebrate the near-completion of Muni’s decades-long project to extend rail lines from Chinatown to Mission Bay’s Chase Center. Buttigieg was alongside U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and city transportation heads at...
indybay.org
WW CNA Kaiser Nurses/Patients In Danger. PG&E Newsom Leg Corruption & UPS Oven In Trucks
WorkWeek covers the protest rally of NNU CNA nurses who were protesting at the San Francisco Kaiser on September 1st. Their contract has expired and they charged that the health and safety of their patients and themselves are in jeopardy. Next we cover a protest at the office of Democratic...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Continues Homeless Encampment Cleanup Near Airport
It was startling wake up call for nearly 200 people living at a homeless encampment bordering San Jose Airport International Airport Saturday. City crews moved in and renewed their work, cleaning up the site. Residents of San Jose’s Guadalupe Gardens homeless encampment told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they were...
moneytalksnews.com
5 Cities Where Homeowners Are Now Losing Equity
The signs of a cooling housing market suddenly are everywhere. And as the real estate market weakens, tappable home equity is disappearing. Nationwide, tappable equity — which is defined as the amount of cash a homeowner can borrow against their home while maintaining a 20% equity stake — hit its 10th consecutive record high in the second quarter of this year, at $11.5 trillion, according to Black Knight’s latest Mortgage Monitor Report.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. Contra Costa County will begin offering the omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster vaccines Friday at its vaccination clinics, county health officials said Thursday. Federal regulators approved the boosters manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and...
palyvoice.com
Does expensive always mean delicious? A review of Arya Steakhouse
Those looking for an elegant Persian steakhouse are in for a treat, as Arya Steakhouse has officially opened in downtown Palo Alto. Executive chef and owner Mike Hashemi unveiled Arya Steakhouse’s third location on Aug. 9 after opening restaurants in Cupertino and in Redwood City. The steakhouse revolves around Persian culture and history. Since the grand opening, the restaurant has been bustling, with wait times being anywhere from 10 to 40 minutes from Sunday to Thursday and around 90 minutes on Friday and Saturday, according to the restaurant staff.
TechCrunch
People are going back to the office — except in the Bay Area
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things slid to a halt. Now, more than two years and several vaccines later, San Francisco’s office scene has still not rebounded and the city’s streets remain eerily quiet. If you think it’s even more sparse than other cities you’ve visited lately,...
Air quality advisory issued in Bay Area due to wildfire smoke
(BCN) — An air quality advisory has been issued for the San Francisco Bay Area for Friday due to wildfire smoke, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Smoke from wildfires in California and Oregon is expected to impact the Bay Area through Friday, but pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the […]
Eater
There’s A Big Ass New Beer Garden Open in the East Bay
Berkeley-born beer maker Fieldwork Brewing Company rolls up the garage doors at its eighth outpost today, Friday, September 9. Find the new Fieldwork beer garden and taproom at 100 West Juana Avenue in San Leandro — a few blocks from the San Leandro BART station for those looking for a safe mode of transportation to and from the bar — and at an impressive 7,800 total square feet earns the title of the brewery’s largest location to date.
San Francisco begins data mapping project to improve its response to extreme heat events
While extreme temperatures this week sent most people scurrying for cooler climes and cranking up the AC, they provided perfect conditions for researchers working to address health inequities related to San Francisco’s warming urban environment. More than 30 volunteers participated in a community heat mapping project over Labor Day...
diablomag.com
Million-Dollar Idea: Walnut Creek’s Sweet Maple
How did a tiny San Francisco breakfast diner grow into one of the Bay’s hottest restaurant groups?. Simplicity, says Hoyul Steven Choi, who, with his wife, opened Taylor Street Coffee Shop in Union Square 21 years ago. “We weren’t running a Michelin three-star restaurant, but for a lot of...
4kids.com
Best Pumpkin Patches in San Francisco Bay Area
Get ready to get your pumpkin picking on! Find your way to the best pumpkin patches in San Francisco Bay Area to kick off the Halloween festivities this fall season. The start of the fall season in San Francisco is just right around the corner, which means pumpkin carving at the farm and Halloween celebrations can’t be far behind! The weather is cooler, and the harvest season is in full swing. It’s time to visit the best pumpkin patches in San Francisco Bay Area! And it’s not just all about the pumpkin picking. Aside from having great pumpkins and gourds to choose from, every pumpkin farm offers a wide variety of activities to keep the entire family entertained.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End
A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
Demystifying Data: Advocate breaks down issues facing family caregivers across the Bay Area
Norell Wheeler, a family consultant with the Family Caregiver Alliance, discusses financial, emotional and physical challenges facing those caring for loved ones. Demystifying Data is a recurring series examining the numbers and statistics that buzz around the Bay Area. The Bay City News Foundation brings context and expert input to the data in our everyday lives. We will bring your questions to those who know best to understand the big picture behind complex figures. Check back weekly for new numbers, broken down by the experts.
Family-run Italian deli might open another location in San Francisco
A family-owned and operated business, Colombo’s has served as an Italian deli since 1986.
The Bay Area’s Best Corn Mazes & Hay Mazes to Visit This Fall
Get lost (and found again) at one of these epically fun corn mazes all located in the Bay area. Getting lost in a corn maze or a hay maze is practically a childhood rite of passage (along with a road trip to leaf peep some nearby fantastic fall foliage) and with these locations in the Bay Area, there’s so many fun mazes to choose from. Try your navigation skills at a world-record holding maze that (might) take you and the kids hours to find your way out. Or, for something a little less intense, check out the assortment of mini mazes created especially for shorter legs. And don’t forget, there are night mazes and a minotaur maze that will increase the fall fun factor. A bunch of these spots also double as u-pick fruit and veggie spots, pumpkin patches as well as your go-to source for festive fall activities so if you want to get your fall fix all in one spot, these family-friendly farms featuring corn mazes and hay mazes were made just for you.
foodgressing.com
Manresa – MICHELIN 3 star restaurant Los Gatos CA [Review]
It was a night to remember dining at the celebrated MICHELIN 3 star restaurant, Manresa, in Los Gatos California. They were also named in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2012. Chef David Kinch serves up inventive Californian farm-to-fork cuisine at his restaurant, Manresa, in Los Gatos CA...
