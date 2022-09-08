ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cupertino, CA

Comments / 0

Related
LocalNewsMatters.org

San Francisco Recovers: City strategy targets street-level drug market to stop overdoses

A group of San Francisco supervisors has released an ambitious strategy to confront the city’s rise in fatal drug overdoses. Labeled “San Francisco Recovers,” the resolution plans to use some of the $100 million the city earned in opioid litigation settlements over the past few years in a three-pronged approach — incentivizing and supporting those with substance-use disorders to seek recovery, ending street-level using and dealing and calling on 21 city departments to analyze their resources and obstacles to progress.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Alameda, CA
Cupertino, CA
Lifestyle
Cupertino, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Government
Cupertino, CA
Government
City
Cupertino, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Continues Homeless Encampment Cleanup Near Airport

It was startling wake up call for nearly 200 people living at a homeless encampment bordering San Jose Airport International Airport Saturday. City crews moved in and renewed their work, cleaning up the site. Residents of San Jose’s Guadalupe Gardens homeless encampment told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they were...
SAN JOSE, CA
moneytalksnews.com

5 Cities Where Homeowners Are Now Losing Equity

The signs of a cooling housing market suddenly are everywhere. And as the real estate market weakens, tappable home equity is disappearing. Nationwide, tappable equity — which is defined as the amount of cash a homeowner can borrow against their home while maintaining a 20% equity stake — hit its 10th consecutive record high in the second quarter of this year, at $11.5 trillion, according to Black Knight’s latest Mortgage Monitor Report.
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Sutton
palyvoice.com

Does expensive always mean delicious? A review of Arya Steakhouse

Those looking for an elegant Persian steakhouse are in for a treat, as Arya Steakhouse has officially opened in downtown Palo Alto. Executive chef and owner Mike Hashemi unveiled Arya Steakhouse’s third location on Aug. 9 after opening restaurants in Cupertino and in Redwood City. The steakhouse revolves around Persian culture and history. Since the grand opening, the restaurant has been bustling, with wait times being anywhere from 10 to 40 minutes from Sunday to Thursday and around 90 minutes on Friday and Saturday, according to the restaurant staff.
PALO ALTO, CA
TechCrunch

People are going back to the office — except in the Bay Area

Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and things slid to a halt. Now, more than two years and several vaccines later, San Francisco’s office scene has still not rebounded and the city’s streets remain eerily quiet. If you think it’s even more sparse than other cities you’ve visited lately,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Air quality advisory issued in Bay Area due to wildfire smoke

(BCN) — An air quality advisory has been issued for the San Francisco Bay Area for Friday due to wildfire smoke, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Smoke from wildfires in California and Oregon is expected to impact the Bay Area through Friday, but pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

There’s A Big Ass New Beer Garden Open in the East Bay

Berkeley-born beer maker Fieldwork Brewing Company rolls up the garage doors at its eighth outpost today, Friday, September 9. Find the new Fieldwork beer garden and taproom at 100 West Juana Avenue in San Leandro — a few blocks from the San Leandro BART station for those looking for a safe mode of transportation to and from the bar — and at an impressive 7,800 total square feet earns the title of the brewery’s largest location to date.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Use Plastic#Plastic Pollution#Plastic Waste#Plastic Packaging#Plastics Pollution#Food Drink#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info
diablomag.com

Million-Dollar Idea: Walnut Creek’s Sweet Maple

How did a tiny San Francisco breakfast diner grow into one of the Bay’s hottest restaurant groups?. Simplicity, says Hoyul Steven Choi, who, with his wife, opened Taylor Street Coffee Shop in Union Square 21 years ago. “We weren’t running a Michelin three-star restaurant, but for a lot of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
4kids.com

Best Pumpkin Patches in San Francisco Bay Area

Get ready to get your pumpkin picking on! Find your way to the best pumpkin patches in San Francisco Bay Area to kick off the Halloween festivities this fall season. The start of the fall season in San Francisco is just right around the corner, which means pumpkin carving at the farm and Halloween celebrations can’t be far behind! The weather is cooler, and the harvest season is in full swing. It’s time to visit the best pumpkin patches in San Francisco Bay Area! And it’s not just all about the pumpkin picking. Aside from having great pumpkins and gourds to choose from, every pumpkin farm offers a wide variety of activities to keep the entire family entertained.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Residents Try to Stay Cool as Heat Wave Nears End

A historic heat wave continued to torch the Bay Area and state with temperatures surging back to triple-digits in some inland areas. The California Independent System Operator, which manages electricity over the state's high-voltage transmission lines, has called for a series of Flex Alerts in the past week to encourage people to reduce their energy use.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
LocalNewsMatters.org

Demystifying Data: Advocate breaks down issues facing family caregivers across the Bay Area

Norell Wheeler, a family consultant with the Family Caregiver Alliance, discusses financial, emotional and physical challenges facing those caring for loved ones. Demystifying Data is a recurring series examining the numbers and statistics that buzz around the Bay Area. The Bay City News Foundation brings context and expert input to the data in our everyday lives. We will bring your questions to those who know best to understand the big picture behind complex figures. Check back weekly for new numbers, broken down by the experts.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Red Tricycle San Francisco

The Bay Area’s Best Corn Mazes & Hay Mazes to Visit This Fall

Get lost (and found again) at one of these epically fun corn mazes all located in the Bay area. Getting lost in a corn maze or a hay maze is practically a childhood rite of passage (along with a road trip to leaf peep some nearby fantastic fall foliage) and with these locations in the Bay Area, there’s so many fun mazes to choose from. Try your navigation skills at a world-record holding maze that (might) take you and the kids hours to find your way out. Or, for something a little less intense, check out the assortment of mini mazes created especially for shorter legs. And don’t forget, there are night mazes and a minotaur maze that will increase the fall fun factor. A bunch of these spots also double as u-pick fruit and veggie spots, pumpkin patches as well as your go-to source for festive fall activities so if you want to get your fall fix all in one spot, these family-friendly farms featuring corn mazes and hay mazes were made just for you.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
foodgressing.com

Manresa – MICHELIN 3 star restaurant Los Gatos CA [Review]

It was a night to remember dining at the celebrated MICHELIN 3 star restaurant, Manresa, in Los Gatos California. They were also named in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list in 2012. Chef David Kinch serves up inventive Californian farm-to-fork cuisine at his restaurant, Manresa, in Los Gatos CA...
LOS GATOS, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy