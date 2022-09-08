Read full article on original website
Demystifying Data: Advocate breaks down issues facing family caregivers across the Bay Area
Norell Wheeler, a family consultant with the Family Caregiver Alliance, discusses financial, emotional and physical challenges facing those caring for loved ones. Demystifying Data is a recurring series examining the numbers and statistics that buzz around the Bay Area. The Bay City News Foundation brings context and expert input to the data in our everyday lives. We will bring your questions to those who know best to understand the big picture behind complex figures. Check back weekly for new numbers, broken down by the experts.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
The latest developments around the region related to the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, as of Friday evening include:. Contra Costa County will begin offering the omicron-targeting COVID-19 booster vaccines Friday at its vaccination clinics, county health officials said Thursday. Federal regulators approved the boosters manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech and...
Contra Costa expands monkeypox vaccine to all LGBTQ men regardless of virus exposure
Contra Costa County has expanded eligibility for the monkeypox vaccine to all LGBTQ men, not just those who may have been exposed to the virus. First doses of the two-dose Jynneos vaccine for smallpox and MPX have been available only to people who have been exposed to someone with a confirmed MPX cases, sex workers or men who have sex with men who have had more than one sexual partner in the prior 14 days.
Sunnyvale West Nile Positive Mosquitoes Found
The County of Santa Clara Vector Control District has confirmed the presence of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in a small area of Sunnyvale (ZIP Codes 94086 and 94087). Weather permitting, this area will be treated to reduce adult mosquito populations with the use of truck-mounted equipment on Friday, Sept. 9, starting around 10 p.m. and concluding a few hours later.
Get help with mental health issues
Navigating during this time of uncertainty can be stressful and upsetting to many. Whether you are dealing with anxiety, depression or are experiencing a crisis we have resources that can help. See below for more information that can help you find an ally and get help.
WW CNA Kaiser Nurses/Patients In Danger. PG&E Newsom Leg Corruption & UPS Oven In Trucks
WorkWeek covers the protest rally of NNU CNA nurses who were protesting at the San Francisco Kaiser on September 1st. Their contract has expired and they charged that the health and safety of their patients and themselves are in jeopardy. Next we cover a protest at the office of Democratic...
Habitat for Humanity opens housing in Redwood City to 20 families
REDWOOD CITY (KPIX) -- Twenty families moved into a brand new, affordable housing development that they all helped build in Redwood City.It's called 612 Jefferson and the project was spearheaded by Habitat for Humanity."Regional homeownership is out of reach for most people. In the Bay Area, you have to make well over $350,000 a year to own a home. So, what happens to our teachers, our daycare workers, our construction workers, our clergy, our first responders? They have to move far away," said Maureen Sedonaen, CEO of Habitat Greater San Francisco."Now, we're proud to say today that 20 families don't...
‘It would be disastrous’: Santa Clara County desperate to halt spread of invasive fruit fly
Agriculture officials have begun a multi-week pesticide campaign in areas of the South Bay to combat the spread of an invasive insect. The state of California declared emergency action Friday against the oriental fruit fly, after it was recently detected in San Jose. The oriental fruit fly, which comes from...
Tiny homes offering possible solution to homelessness, climate change
They may be tiny in size, but these homes are offering up some pretty big solutions. Here's a look at Tinyfest happening this weekend at the Alameda County Fairgrounds:
San Francisco Recovers: City strategy targets street-level drug market to stop overdoses
A group of San Francisco supervisors has released an ambitious strategy to confront the city’s rise in fatal drug overdoses. Labeled “San Francisco Recovers,” the resolution plans to use some of the $100 million the city earned in opioid litigation settlements over the past few years in a three-pronged approach — incentivizing and supporting those with substance-use disorders to seek recovery, ending street-level using and dealing and calling on 21 city departments to analyze their resources and obstacles to progress.
Dhante Jackson, accused of killing 8-year-old girl in Merced, arrested in Bay Area
After a months-long manhunt, Dhante Jackson has been arrested in Newark, California. He's accused of abusing and then killing his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter, Sophia Mason, when they lived in Merced.
Woman arrested after assault using a wine bottle in Palo Alto: police
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested after she attacked two men with an empty wine bottle, the Palo Alto Police Department announced Sunday in a press release. The incident happened around 2:55 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of Baylands Athletic Center at 1900 Geng Road where a third victim was […]
New COVID Booster Shot Becomes Available in the Bay Area
An updated version of the COVID-19 booster shot, retooled to target the new and more contagious omicron variants, is arriving to the Bay Area. At the vaccine clinic set up at the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds, San Jose resident Chris Lee said he may have already been sick with one of the first omicron variants, but he wants to be protected against any others. So, he became one of the first in the Bay Area to get the updated vaccine Wednesday.
[CA only] $3,000 Tech CU Savings Bonus
Availability: Must reside in Santa Clara, Alameda, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, San Francisco, or Contra Costa counties. Additional requirements: Keep deposit until 02.28.23. Tech CU is offering a bonus of up to $3,000. Deal is available to new and existing account holders. The bonus you receive varies based on how much you grow your deposit balance between September 1 and November 30, 2022:
San Jose Continues Homeless Encampment Cleanup Near Airport
It was startling wake up call for nearly 200 people living at a homeless encampment bordering San Jose Airport International Airport Saturday. City crews moved in and renewed their work, cleaning up the site. Residents of San Jose’s Guadalupe Gardens homeless encampment told NBC Bay Area Saturday that they were...
Shooting victim hospitalized after walking into San Jose emergency room
SAN JOSE – A victim of an apparent shooting has been hospitalized after he walked into an emergency room in San Jose Friday afternoon.According to San Jose police, the man walked into the ER at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center around 2 p.m.Police said Friday afternoon that the man has been stabilized and is expected to survive, after initially reporting that his injuries were life threatening. Officers said there was no information on when or where the shooting took place. Information on potential suspects was not immediately available.
San Jose Hospital Loses Power Amid Heat Wave
Patients, doctors and nurses at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center ended up in the dark and without air conditioning for hours Tuesday. First, the power went out and then, the hospital's emergency generator failed. Three hospital buildings lost power, forcing the hospital to cancel elective surgeries and move patients. “It’s...
Bay Area widower of 9/11 Flight 93 passenger reveals difficult healing process in new book
Grandcolas hopes his book, which details his difficult journey, will help others deal with a sudden loss, such as those who have lost a loved one to COVID. He hopes it will also help others to deal with a generation lost because of an unexpected death.
Saturday Links: Bay Area Heatwave Causes Dozens of Hospitalizations
While temperatures are expected to finally cool down soon, the extremely hot weather this week led to many people ending up in Bay Area hospitals for health problems related to the heat. Most of those admitted were suffering from heat exhaustion, heatstroke, and dehydration; John Muir Medical Center in Contra Costa County saw at least 13 people treated in the emergency room for heat exhaustion or heatstroke, and 41 others for dehydration due to heat exposure. [Chronicle]
Air filters in high demand as smoky skies move into the Bay Area after extended heat wave
The smoky haze spreading across the Bay Area Friday is bringing back memories of the heavy, orange smoke that shrouded the area two years ago to the day because of massive wildfires.
ABOUT
Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.http://www.baycitynews.com/
