Prior to the Snap: What to know before Green Bay’s week 1 matchup against Minnesota

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Want to know how much it is to attend the game? Or maybe what Green Bay’s record is in their last ten games at U.S. Bank Stadium? Dive into the stats prior to week one’s snap.

The Green Bay Packers are back in action this week against the Minnesota Vikings and look to start off the 2022 NFL Regular Season with a win on the road.

With a loss in their last preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Packers are looking to start 2022 off differently than its 2021 opener. The Packers lost 2021’s season opener 35-3 to the New Orleans Saints.

Game Information

Matchup: Green Bay Packers (0-0) @ Minnesota Vikings (0-0)

Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Min.

Time: 3:25 CST

Spread & O/U: Green Bay -1.5, 46.5

Projected Weather: 70 degrees, Partly Cloudy, Winds 7MPH (Dome)

Statistics

All-Time against Minnesota: 63-55-3

Last game against Minnesota: 37-10 GB

Last game at U.S. Bank Stadium: 31-34 MIN

Last 10 games against Minnesota: 4-5-1

Last 10 games at U.S. Bank Stadium: 5-5

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $173 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $175 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $1,754 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $1,750 Per Ticket Ticket Prices as of 9/8/2022 on SeatGeek

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: RB AJ Dillon (63YDS, 2TD in last game vs. MIN)

Minnesota Offense: WR Justin Jefferson (19REC, 179YDS, 2TD in four games vs. GB)

Green Bay Defense: CB Jaire Alexander (26TKL, 1INT in six games vs. MIN)

Minnesota Defense: LB Za’Darius Smith (35TKL, 12.5SCK in 2020 with GB)

Green Bay Packers’ A.J. Dillon celebrates his touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon (28) reacts after scoring a touchdown during an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan 2. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is tackled by Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first half of football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 34-31. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 34-31. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, left, intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Green Bay Packers’ Jaire Alexander reacts after the Minnesota Vikings missed a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

FILE – Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith takes part in drills at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Eagan, Minn., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Smith signed this year with the Minnesota Vikings, after a back injury last season and his subsequent release by the Green Bay Packers created a fresh start with a formerly rival team. Smith’s first opportunity for revenge comes right away, with the Packers visiting the Vikings in Week 1. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)

FILE – In this Dec. 23, 2019, file photo, Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith celebrates after a sack during the second half of the team’s NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis. Smith had 3 1/2 sacks in the 23-10 victory by the Packers. The two teams meet Sunday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig, File)

Injuries (O=Out, D=Doubtful, Q=Questionable, P=Probable)

Green Bay: OL David Bakhtiari (O), WR Allen Lazard (O), OL Elgton Jenkins (O), WR Christian Watson (Q), S Darnell Savage (Q), TE Robert Tonyan (Q).

Minnesota: TE Irv Smith Jr. (Q).

