ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Prior to the Snap: What to know before Green Bay’s week 1 matchup against Minnesota

By Indiana Schilz
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 3 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Want to know how much it is to attend the game? Or maybe what Green Bay’s record is in their last ten games at U.S. Bank Stadium? Dive into the stats prior to week one’s snap.

The Green Bay Packers are back in action this week against the Minnesota Vikings and look to start off the 2022 NFL Regular Season with a win on the road.

NFL releases schedule, Packers get several primetime games

With a loss in their last preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, the Packers are looking to start 2022 off differently than its 2021 opener. The Packers lost 2021’s season opener 35-3 to the New Orleans Saints.

Game Information

Matchup: Green Bay Packers (0-0) @ Minnesota Vikings (0-0)
Location: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Min.
Time: 3:25 CST
Spread & O/U: Green Bay -1.5, 46.5
Projected Weather: 70 degrees, Partly Cloudy, Winds 7MPH (Dome)

Statistics

All-Time against Minnesota: 63-55-3
Last game against Minnesota: 37-10 GB
Last game at U.S. Bank Stadium: 31-34 MIN
Last 10 games against Minnesota: 4-5-1
Last 10 games at U.S. Bank Stadium: 5-5

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $173 Per Ticket
Cheapest 4 Tickets $175 Per Ticket
Most Expensive 2 Tickets $1,754 Per Ticket
Most Expensive 4 Tickets $1,750 Per Ticket
Ticket Prices as of 9/8/2022 on SeatGeek

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: RB AJ Dillon (63YDS, 2TD in last game vs. MIN)
Minnesota Offense: WR Justin Jefferson (19REC, 179YDS, 2TD in four games vs. GB)
Green Bay Defense: CB Jaire Alexander (26TKL, 1INT in six games vs. MIN)
Minnesota Defense: LB Za’Darius Smith (35TKL, 12.5SCK in 2020 with GB)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jALeh_0hnYt2mD00
    Green Bay Packers’ A.J. Dillon celebrates his touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wVZPT_0hnYt2mD00
    Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon (28) reacts after scoring a touchdown during an NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan 2. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CyxXZ_0hnYt2mD00
    Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) is tackled by Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos (31) during the first half of football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 34-31. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M5ekc_0hnYt2mD00
    Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021 in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 34-31. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36sLMM_0hnYt2mD00
    Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander, left, intercepts a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=292zcS_0hnYt2mD00
    Green Bay Packers’ Jaire Alexander reacts after the Minnesota Vikings missed a field goal during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jc1rM_0hnYt2mD00
    FILE – Minnesota Vikings linebacker Za’Darius Smith takes part in drills at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Eagan, Minn., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Smith signed this year with the Minnesota Vikings, after a back injury last season and his subsequent release by the Green Bay Packers created a fresh start with a formerly rival team. Smith’s first opportunity for revenge comes right away, with the Packers visiting the Vikings in Week 1. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dklOl_0hnYt2mD00
    FILE – In this Dec. 23, 2019, file photo, Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith celebrates after a sack during the second half of the team’s NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis. Smith had 3 1/2 sacks in the 23-10 victory by the Packers. The two teams meet Sunday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig, File)

Injuries (O=Out, D=Doubtful, Q=Questionable, P=Probable)

Green Bay: OL David Bakhtiari (O), WR Allen Lazard (O), OL Elgton Jenkins (O), WR Christian Watson (Q), S Darnell Savage (Q), TE Robert Tonyan (Q).
Minnesota: TE Irv Smith Jr. (Q).

Click here to sign up for the Local 5 Community Newsletter

For the latest Packers news, join Local 5’s Burke Griffin for Locker Room every Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel and Conference enter in the Cedar and Sage Restaurant.

For the latest Packers interviews, join Local 5’s Kyle Malzhan for In The Zone .


Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFRV Local 5

West De Pere looking to get back to winning ways

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – When it comes to the West De Pere football program, the expectations have always been high. From long tenured head coach Bill Turnquist and Jack Batten, the Phantoms have had many winning seasons throughout the years. In 2010 and 2011, West De Pere never lost a game – winning back-to-back […]
DE PERE, WI
WFRV Local 5

HIGHLIGHTS: Shutouts from FVL, Pulaski, West De Pere, and more

(WFRV) – Thursday night a handful of high school teams hit the football field for their opening game of the season and Friday night was no different for more local teams in the area. Fox Valley Lutheran, Pulaski, West De Pere, and Two Rivers all started their season with shutouts. Menasha defeated Appleton East in […]
DE PERE, WI
WFRV Local 5

High School Sports Xtra: Season-opening show 8/20

(WFRV) – High School Sports Xtra returns to Saturday nights on Local 5, and we’ve revamped the show with new features, in-depth breakdowns, and familiar content alike. Watch the entire show here and tune in on air every Saturday night at 10:35. Game of the Week Pulaski defeated Notre Dame 14-0 in a defensive struggle […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Xtra Point: Football conference play begins

(WFRV) – Week three of the high school football season saw a handful of great games and several blowouts in Northeast Wisconsin. Our High School SportsXtra game of the week pitted a pair of conference champs from last season against each other with Luxemburg-Casco facing Xavier. In a back-and-forth battle, Luxemburg-Casco hangs on for the […]
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Kansas State
Local
Minnesota Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
City
Eagan, MN
WFRV Local 5

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari to come off the PUP list

GREEN BAY, Wis (WFRV) – It’s been a rollercoaster of an injury journey for Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari. He’s been fighting to recover from an ACL tear he suffered at the end of the 2020 season, but on Sunday afternoon, head coach Matt LaFleur announced the left tackle would be coming off the physically […]
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox News

Vikings' Justin Jefferson sends message to rest of NFL after incredible game vs Packers

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson had an incredible performance in the team’s win over the Green Bay Packers in their Week 1 matchup on Sunday. The third-year star set a single-game career high 184 receiving yards on nine receptions with two touchdown catches as the Vikings slapped the Packers 23-7. It was the first victory for first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell and a good way to start the year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Minnesota Vikings#The Kansas City Chiefs#The New Orleans Saints#Cst Spread O U#Gb#9 8 2022#Seatgeek Players
WFRV Local 5

Packers claim WR Travis Fulgham off waivers from Broncos

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have claimed wide receiver Travis Fulgham off waivers from the Denver Broncos. Fulgham had 38 catches for 539 yards and four touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 but was released after training camp the following year. He appeared in one game for Denver in 2021 […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Former Green Bay safety Morgan Burnett to retire as a Packer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Former Green Bay Packers safety Morgan Burnett has informed the team of his decision to retire with the Packers. The announcement was made Tuesday by General Manager Brian Gutekunst. Burnett, who played eight seasons from 2010 to 2017 in Green Bay, was selected in the third round of the 2010 […]
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
WFRV Local 5

Upcoming Packers coverage from Local 5

(WFRV) – If you can’t get enough of the Packers, join Local 5 all season long for complete coverage of all things Packers. Sports Director Burke Griffin stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at the upcoming schedule including Locker Room, Green Bay Nation, and Green and Gold Gameday. For all the latest, […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Jennings, Harris inducted into Packers Hall of Fame

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers added two new faces to its prestigious hall of fame on Thursday night. Former wide receiver Greg Jennings and linebacker Tim Harris were inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame and Local 5’s Burke Griffin was able to catch up with two and reflect on their […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Packers finalize 53-man roster for upcoming NFL season

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers have officially named the 53 players that have made its final roster for the 2022-23 NFL season. Here is a look at the 2022-23 Green Bay Packers offense: Quarterbacks #12 Aaron Rodgers #10 Jordan Love Running Backs #33 Aaron Jones #28 AJ Dillon Wide Receivers #13 […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy