Maple Grove Council Considers Housing Plan with 50-Foot Wide Lots
A housing proposal in Maple Grove is pitting a push for affordability versus having too small of lots. The joint proposal by PulteGroup and Lifestyle Communities would develop a 161-acre site north of County Road 81 and west of Fernbrook Lane and the Elm Creek Park Reserve. The project, called Rush Hollow, would include a wide range of single-family homes and townhomes, targeting everyone from move-up buyers to those seeking their first home.
New Tenant Eyes Sherco Plant
BECKER -- A mysterious new tenant is eyeing property in Becker. Xcel Energy has announced they’ve signed an option to sell 348 acres at the current Sherco Power Plant to Elk River Technologies LLC for $7.5 million. The land sale equals roughly $21,500 per acre. The petition claims the...
Man dead after car crashes and catches fire in Cedar Lake Township
SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 70-year-old man is dead after a crash and a car fire just south of the metro area.The crash took place shortly after midnight on Saturday, on 240th Street East just west of Cedar Lake Drive in Cedar Lake Township.When deputies with the Scott County Sheriff's Office arrived, they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames. The sheriff's office says the driver failed to turn and left the road; he ran into a line of trees, which caused the vehicle to light on fire.The passenger of the vehicle, a 67-year-old woman, had been able to get out and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The driver, Dennis Wayne Ensfield of New Prague, was declared dead on the scene.The sheriff's office says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation.
Olson addresses New London City Council on Sibley State Park name change
(New London MN-) Former Sibley State Park Naturalist Kelsey Olson of New London is seeking a letter of support from the New London City Council to change the name of the park. Olson appeared before the council last week to make the request and gave an abbreviated presentation of why she thinks the park should be given a name that emphasizes it's beauty and natural features. It would take an act of the legislature, and Olson says it would not be unprecedented, as in the case of O.L Kipp State Park near Winona....
Southern Minnesota Man Killed in Fiery Crash Overnight
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Scott County Sheriff's Office is indicating that alcohol may have contributed to a deadly and fiery single-vehicle crash early today. Deputies responded to a report of a crash around 12:50 AM along a rural road east of Cedar Lake near New Prague. A news release says they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and the woman near the vehicle.
Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report
Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending September 5, 2022. Aug. 29th: Cody Levi Hunt, 27 of Stacey was arrested in Washington Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree DWI; Dylan John Lambertson, 38 of Sauk center was arrested in monticello - charges of convicted felon in possession of ammo/firearm, 5th degree-controlled substance & driving after cancelation/inimical to public safety; Austin Lee Norsten, 29 of Monticello was arrested in Stearns Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 3rd degree burglary; Scott Gordon Porter, 58 of Anoka was arrested in St Michael - charge of 5th degree-controlled substance.
VIDEO: Motorist strikes child on bicycle in Maplewood, flees scene
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A motorist struck a child on a bicycle and fled the scene in Maplewood over the weekend, according to police.Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured the incident, which occurred just before 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 36 and White Bear Avenue.The video shows two bicyclists traveling on a sidewalk and then crossing a street, when the child in the front was struck by a car turning onto the highway. The driver is seen getting out of the car briefly, looking at the child on the street, and then fleeing the scene. It appears at least one motorist gave chase after the suspect vehicle. Other passersby stopped at the scene and rendered aid. According to Maplewood police, the victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.Police say the suspect vehicle was followed going westbound on Highway 36 to St. Paul. The suspect vehicle was found by police, but it was unoccupied. No arrests have been announced. The incident is under investigation.
One Hurt in Three-Vehicle Crash in Royalton
ROYALTON -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Royalton Friday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. near Centre Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says two cars and a van were all headed west on Highway 10 at Centre Street. Authorities say the van slowed down because of traffic which caused one car to hit the other and push it into the van.
Man shot in Twin Cities McDonald's parking lot
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the parking lot of a McDonald's in the Twin Cities. The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald's at 1480 85th Ave. N. in Brooklyn Park, with several people calling 911. Brooklyn Park police arrived to find...
Woman who killed former mayor on highway will serve 244 days in jail
STILLWATER, Minnesota — A photo montage brought tears to the eyes of the friends and family of Randy Kopesky, who filled a Washington County courtroom to share the impact the death of the former Lakeland Shores mayor, avid fisherman and family man had on them. "He had just recently...
Food Friday: A-Town Tavern in Arlington
ARLINGTON Minn. (KEYC) - Each Friday, Lisa & Kelsey hope to bring you an area establishment that you may not know about but think you should try. For this first one, they head to Arlington. Awesome decor and don’t forget about their saucy extra touch on the classic dishes at...
MyPillows Last Mall Store In Minnesota Has Closed
Mike Lindell the CEO of 'MyPillow' grew up in Chaska, Minnesota, and founded the company back in 2004. The manufacturing plant was based in Minnesota and he saw the company grow by leaps and bounds from initially just being available online to being sold at big box retailers and eventually their own stand-alone stores at malls.
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Minnesota Freeway
Edina, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a Twin Cities freeway claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Lakeville Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Tammee Ponder was traveling west on Hwy. 62 at France Ave. in Edina when her motorcycle drifted from the left lane to the left shoulder around 6:40 a.m. The crash report says the bike then struck a guardrail, causing Ponder to be thrown from her motorcycle and land left of the roadway.
Twin Cities Target store closed Friday after employee's death
A Target store in the Twin Cities closed early on Friday after an employee experienced a medical emergency, and later died. Target has confirmed that its Northtown store at 8600 Springbrook Drive Northwest in Coon Rapids closed Friday afternoon when "a team member ... experienced a medical event while at work."
Two Minnesota Jane Doe Cases Are A Part Of DNA Doe Project
Two Minnesota cases: A New Brighton Jane Doe case from 2000 and a Bone Lake Jane Doe Case from 1993 are a part of the DNA Doe Project. The DNA Doe Project is a non-profit that uses investigative genetic genealogy to identify John and Jane Doe's unidentified remains. They have cutting-edge techniques that help with cases where the DNA was highly degraded or of low quantity.
Hennepin Tech Grad Creates Award-Winning Steampunk Furniture
On the Brooklyn Park campus of Hennepin Technical College, students can explore a wide range of possible careers. One of the programs offered here is cabinetmaking. It’s a skillset that appealed to Duncan MacLeslie. “My mom kind of saw me getting into the woodworking side of things, and she...
Mayor Frey reacts to spate of violence over last 2 nights in Minneapolis
Mayor Jacob Frey spoke Saturday morning along West Broadway Avenue, where over the last two nights eight people have been shot on a one block stretch. Across the city, over the past two days, a total of 13 people have been shot.
Jury verdict means $56 million for man badly burned by hot water while working at Summit Brewing
A Ramsey County jury's verdict means a $56 million payout for a St. Paul man who was severely scalded by hot water that escaped from a high-pressure hose while working at Summit Brewing Company. DeWarren Harris, 33, was awarded more than $35 million in damages by jurors who at the...
2022 Entrepreneur of the Year, Minnesota Finalists
Mission: To deliver food and other temperature-controlled products safely and reliably. Major impact: This family-owned trucking and logistics company is one of the largest refrigerated carriers in North America. Its refrigerated trailers can be placed on railroad cars so loads can be moved long distances cost-effectively. Early in the pandemic, the company ordered 175 new trucks, which fueled company growth. By reducing the age of its truck fleet, Bay & Bay has attracted and retained drivers in a competitive marketplace.
Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman
This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
