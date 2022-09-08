College recruiting period set to begin. And other top UK basketball recruiting links.

Joel Klatt has been impressed with a number of teams so far this season. He released his Top 10 college football teams heading into Week 3. Georgia landed at the top of his list after dismantling Oregon and Samford in its first two games. He also included Ohio State, Michigan, and Michigan State from the B1G. The rest of Klatt’s list had teams from the SEC, Pac-12, Big 12, and ACC.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 19 HOURS AGO