College recruiting period set to begin. And other top UK basketball recruiting links.

Watch: Will Levis Speaks Following Kentucky's Win Over Florida
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis propelled his team to a 26-16 win over No. 12 Florida in Gainesville on Saturday night. "Yeah, it was awesome," Levis said on the win. "It was the number one goal. A lot happened, we could have done a lot of things better, but just celebrate a great win." Levis ...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska head coaching search: Power 5 head coach reportedly has interest in Husker vacancy
Nebraska’s head coaching search for a replacement for Scott Frost is underway, and AD Trev Alberts announced Sunday that the Huskers will enlist outside help for the national search. It will be an interesting search to follow, but one report has already listed a “primary target” for Alberts. According...
Late Kick: Kentucky now in the conversation for powerhouse-program status
In this clip from Late Kick Live, Josh Pate explains how Kentucky was able to defeat Florida, despite clear flaws on the roster, and propelling them to a potential powerhouse program.
Kentucky vs. Florida Picks from College GameDay, SEC Nation
Before college football week two kicks off, the experts on College GameDay and SEC Nation are sharing their predictions for Kentucky vs. Florida. The Wildcats are 6-point underdogs in The Swamp. Almost everybody on the College GameDay set is riding with the home team. When Lee Corso picked against the Cats, a College GameDay tradition, Kirk Herbstreit celebrated.
247Sports
Anthony Richardson, Billy Napier questioned after Florida Gators loss to Kentucky
Florida football will tumble several spots in this week's AP Top 25 following Saturday night's home loss to Kentucky, which resulted in numerous questions surrounding coaching decisions from Billy Napier and the overall play from quarterback Anthony Richardson. One of college football's top players in Week 1, Richardson struggled in his second career home start, completing 14 of 35 passes for 143 yards and two interceptions while being held to four yards rushing.
Kentucky Football Reacts to Win Over Florida via Twitter
Following Kentucky Football's big 26-16 win over No. 12 Florida, some Wildcats took to Twitter to remind Big Blue Nation and the Twitter world that UK is far from just a basketball school. On Tuesday, SEC Network analyst Roman Harper had this to say about the Kentucky-Florida matchup: “Going ...
Gus Malzahn torched by media after UCF's loss to Louisville
UCF suffered a rare home loss in Friday night's battle against Louisville. The Knights went scoreless over their final seven possessions during a 20-14 setback in Orlando, Florida. It was the first home defeat inside the Bounce House for second-year head coach Gus Malzahn with UCF — and it came as a result of mismanaged opportunities, according to media members, who torched the former Auburn program leader during the contest.
Kentucky offers On3 4-star WR Jaime Ffrench
Kentucky has extended an offer to Jacksonville Mandarin four-star wide receiver Jaime Ffrench. There are no rankings yet for the 2025 On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. On3 also does not rank high school sophomores during the fall season....
'It’s completely on me': Richardson puts blame on himself after ugly loss to Kentucky
GAINESVILLE — Immediately after Florida sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson received the snap on first-and-10 from the Kentucky 39-yard line with 3:35 left in the third quarter, he pivoted to his right and began his throwing motion. But as soon as Richardson fired off a pass in the direction of...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt releases latest Top 10 following Week 2 action
Joel Klatt has been impressed with a number of teams so far this season. He released his Top 10 college football teams heading into Week 3. Georgia landed at the top of his list after dismantling Oregon and Samford in its first two games. He also included Ohio State, Michigan, and Michigan State from the B1G. The rest of Klatt’s list had teams from the SEC, Pac-12, Big 12, and ACC.
No. 20 Kentucky shuts down Anthony Richardson, No. 12 Gators
GAINSEVILE Fla. - Mark Stoops became the winningest coach in Kentucky program history in style Saturday as his No. 20 Wildcats earned a 26-16 victory over the No. 12 Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. I'm just really proud of our football team, proud of our coaches, the preparation,...
Florida squanders impressive defensive performance in loss to Wildcats
Lost in the shuffle of No. 12-ranked Florida’s disappointing 26-16 loss to No. 20 Kentucky was a second-straight successful showing by UF’s defense. The Gators held Wildcats signal-caller Will Levis largely in check throughout the night, limiting the highly touted quarterback to just 202 passing yards on 13 completions and eliminating the passer’s ability to use his legs, Levis’ one-yard scoring rush aside.
Kavosiey Smoke Proves His Worth With Stellar Second Half Against Florida
No Chris Rodriguez, Ramon Jefferson or JuTahn McClain and a weak offensive line to boot. Yet somehow, senior running back Kavosiey Smoke powered through with a crucial second half performance that helped lead Kentucky to a 26-16 win over Florida in The Swamp. Smoke finished the night with 80 ...
