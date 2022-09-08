Ineos has revealed it has approximately 5,000 reservations for the Grenadier in the United States as it gears up to establish a network of dealers across the country. The British car startup intends on kicking off sales of the Grenadier in North America in approximately 12 months but before it does so, it needs to establish dealerships. Speaking with Auto News, Ineos executive vice president for the Americas, Greg Clark, said the carmaker wants to establish 35 dealers and is in the process of selecting them.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO