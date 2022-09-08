Read full article on original website
Carscoops
Ineos Has 5,000 Grenadier Reservations In The U.S., Plans To Establish 35 Dealers
Ineos has revealed it has approximately 5,000 reservations for the Grenadier in the United States as it gears up to establish a network of dealers across the country. The British car startup intends on kicking off sales of the Grenadier in North America in approximately 12 months but before it does so, it needs to establish dealerships. Speaking with Auto News, Ineos executive vice president for the Americas, Greg Clark, said the carmaker wants to establish 35 dealers and is in the process of selecting them.
Carscoops
Lucid Loses Six Top Manufacturing Execs In Quick Succession As Production Ramp Up Misfires
Automakers across the globe are struggling to make enough vehicles to meet demand but that challenge is even more significant at Lucid. Not only is it a fledgling electric vehicle company in the early stages of development but now a series of top-level executive departures might be about to pinch production even more.
Carscoops
Toyota Ranked Last Among Top Carmakers For Its Electrification Efforts, GM First
Toyota, Honda, and Nissan ranked lowest in Greenpeace’s Auto Environmental Guide 2022, but all automakers will have to do more to decarbonize the industry if we are to stay within the 1.5°C goal agreed to in the Paris Climate Agreement to save ourselves from worse impacts of climate change.
Carscoops
Lada Planning New Models, Targets Annual Production Of Half A Million Vehicles
Europe’s sanctions on Russia might have caused serious problems in the local automotive industry, but Lada is hoping for a rebound with new model launches planned for the future and a new production target of 500,000 vehicles per year. AvtoVAZ, the owner of the Lada brand, is now free...
