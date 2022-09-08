Read full article on original website
Man dead after car crashes and catches fire in Cedar Lake Township
SCOTT COUNTY, Minn. -- A 70-year-old man is dead after a crash and a car fire just south of the metro area.The crash took place shortly after midnight on Saturday, on 240th Street East just west of Cedar Lake Drive in Cedar Lake Township.When deputies with the Scott County Sheriff's Office arrived, they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames. The sheriff's office says the driver failed to turn and left the road; he ran into a line of trees, which caused the vehicle to light on fire.The passenger of the vehicle, a 67-year-old woman, had been able to get out and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The driver, Dennis Wayne Ensfield of New Prague, was declared dead on the scene.The sheriff's office says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The crash is under investigation.
VIDEO: Motorist strikes child on bicycle in Maplewood, flees scene
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A motorist struck a child on a bicycle and fled the scene in Maplewood over the weekend, according to police.Minnesota Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured the incident, which occurred just before 8 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Highway 36 and White Bear Avenue.The video shows two bicyclists traveling on a sidewalk and then crossing a street, when the child in the front was struck by a car turning onto the highway. The driver is seen getting out of the car briefly, looking at the child on the street, and then fleeing the scene. It appears at least one motorist gave chase after the suspect vehicle. Other passersby stopped at the scene and rendered aid. According to Maplewood police, the victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.Police say the suspect vehicle was followed going westbound on Highway 36 to St. Paul. The suspect vehicle was found by police, but it was unoccupied. No arrests have been announced. The incident is under investigation.
Southern Minnesota Man Killed in Fiery Crash Overnight
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Scott County Sheriff's Office is indicating that alcohol may have contributed to a deadly and fiery single-vehicle crash early today. Deputies responded to a report of a crash around 12:50 AM along a rural road east of Cedar Lake near New Prague. A news release says they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and the woman near the vehicle.
One Hurt in Three-Vehicle Crash in Royalton
ROYALTON -- One person was hurt in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Royalton Friday afternoon. The incident happened shortly before 5:00 p.m. near Centre Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says two cars and a van were all headed west on Highway 10 at Centre Street. Authorities say the van slowed down because of traffic which caused one car to hit the other and push it into the van.
Charges: Man shot at car 'to scare' driver in I-94 road rage incident
A Michigan man faces charges in a road rage incident on Interstate 94 where he allegedly shot at another vehicle, wounding the driver. Charges say 23-year-old Shannon Woods, of Inkster, Michigan, faces one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in the incident. The victim suffered an injury to...
Man shot in Twin Cities McDonald's parking lot
A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the parking lot of a McDonald's in the Twin Cities. The incident was reported just after 9 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald's at 1480 85th Ave. N. in Brooklyn Park, with several people calling 911. Brooklyn Park police arrived to find...
Suspect in Wednesday Morning High Speed Chase Now Charged
(KNSI) — The suspect accused of trying to break into a business and leading police on a high-speed chase has officially been charged. According to court documents, the Waite Park Police Department was called to an amateur radio station on the 400 block of 4th Street North at 12:14 a.m. on September 7th for a suspicious vehicle and a possible burglary. Police say they saw a vehicle driving away from the building and attempted to stop the driver, identified as Patrick John Pribyl, but he drove off, reaching speeds of over 100 miles an hour.
Man dies in multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County
SPRINGVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Isanti County.The crash happened at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday near Palm Street Northwest and 326th Avenue Northwest in Springvale Township. Multiple 911 callers said that there were people trapped in their vehicles following the crash.Investigators believe a pickup truck swerved into the opposing traffic lane, sideswiping a Dodge Stratus -- which then spun out into a ditch -- and striking a Hyundai.The driver of the Hyundai, a 47-year-old Ham Lake man, was pronounced dead on the scene. The status of the driver of the Dodge was not available.The pickup driver, a 39-year-old Cambridge man, suffered serious injuries. Investigators say that he showed signs of alcohol consumption and an alcohol container was among the evidence collected on the scene.The driver was taken to the Cambridge Medical Center, where, after a search warrant was obtained, a blood draw was performed. He's since been moved to North Memorial Medical Center.The Minnesota State Patrol has begun a reconstruction of the crash.
Kayaker Thieves Booked On Felony Charges
Photo: (Mugshots of Veches, Ciera Brenay and Longfield, Justin Anthony via Wright County Sheriff's Office), KSTP. Two suspects have been booked in connection to the robbery of a kayaker traveling the full length of the Mississippi River. Manny Forge was paddling the Mississippi from Lake Itasca down to the...
Motorcyclist killed in morning crash on Hwy. 62 near Edina
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 51-year-old woman was killed Wednesday morning on westbound Highway 62 in a crash that shut down the highway for nearly an hour. An MnDOT traffic camera captured the moments leading up to the crash, which occurred around 7 a.m. The video shows the rider...
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash on Minnesota Freeway
Edina, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash on a Twin Cities freeway claimed the life of a motorcyclist from Lakeville Wednesday morning. The State Patrol says 51-year-old Tammee Ponder was traveling west on Hwy. 62 at France Ave. in Edina when her motorcycle drifted from the left lane to the left shoulder around 6:40 a.m. The crash report says the bike then struck a guardrail, causing Ponder to be thrown from her motorcycle and land left of the roadway.
Twin Cities Target store closed Friday after employee's death
A Target store in the Twin Cities closed early on Friday after an employee experienced a medical emergency, and later died. Target has confirmed that its Northtown store at 8600 Springbrook Drive Northwest in Coon Rapids closed Friday afternoon when "a team member ... experienced a medical event while at work."
Minnesota Man Shoots Himself and the Exiting Bullet Hits Nearby Woman
This is such a sad and tragic story for all those involved in the town of Wyoming, MN after a man shoots himself and the exciting stray bullet hits a nearby woman. The incident happened on September 1st around 6 PM when officers from the Wyoming Police Department were called to check out a report of a person with a gunshot wound, when they arrived they found two people had been shot, one a male with a life-threatening gunshot wound, the other a female with a less serious wound.
Police detain 1 after shots fired and car crashes in Brooklyn Park
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person has been detained after shots were fired in Brooklyn Park Tuesday evening.The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on the 5800 block of 73rd Avenue. Officers in the area heard shots being fired, and shortly after two vehicles were seen fleeing at high speeds.A short distance away, police found one of the vehicles had crashed and was abandoned.A resident told police they saw one of the occupants drop an object in their neighbor's yard. Police found a firearm where the neighbor directed them.They also found and detained one person.Though shell casings were found in the street, police were not able to find any victims or damage to nearby property.The incident remains under investigation.
Sherburne County Sheriff's Activity Report
The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne Co. Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Paige Elizabeth Binek, 19 of Swanville, MN 56382 - MSD 4th degree DWI & MSD open container; John Alan Bailey, 73 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM criminal abuse by caregiver & MSD domestic assault; Nicholas Jeffrey Smith, 33 of No Permanent Address - MSD trespass & MSD disorderly conduct; Terance Boimah Gbawo, 23 of No Permanent Address - MSD domestic assault (2 counts); Rodney Bernard Jones, 53 of Champlin, MN 55316 - MSD domestic abuse no contact order violation; Ethan Daniel Boutin, 26 of Sartell, MN 56377 - MSD 4th degree DWI. Romey Livette Ferguson, 21 of Rogers, MN 55374 - GM 2nd degree DWI, MSD 4th degree DWI & MSD careless driving over 100 mph; Wilian Josue Quintanilla Melgar, 28 of Coon Rapids, MN 55433 - MSD 4th degree DWI; Tiffany Ann Johnson, 38 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - FEL 3rd degree-controlled substance for possession; Dylan Stephen Burk, 22 of Princeton, MN 55371 - GM no insurance; Adam Stanley Parson, 24 of Waite Park, MN 56387 - MSD 4th degree DWI. Benjamin Anthony Montroy, 27 of Saint Michael, MN 55376 - GM driving after cancellation – IPS; Aaron WIlliam Vierimaa, 50 of Springfield, VA 22150 - MSD domestic assault; Dominic Ryan Erickson, 18 of No Permanent Address - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance for possession; Zacharia Wyatt Thomas, 32 of Princeton, MN 55371 - FEL domestic assault for strangulation & MSD domestic assault; David Lyle Sharp, Jr., 34 of Otsego, MN 55330 - GM 2nd degree DWI & Carver Co. warrant; Joshua John Adler, 36 of Becker, MN 55308 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Dennis John O'Malley, 70 of No Permanent Address - Sherburne Co. warrants; Myra Joe Anderson, 42 of Braham, MN 55006 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Loretta Jean Kramer, 43 of Hibbing, MN 55746 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Alexander Eugene Blackstone, 31 of Lakeland, MN 55043 - Washington Co. warrant; Shawn Lavell Washington, 48 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Benton Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants; Jennifer Lee Misamore, 43 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Wright Co. warrants; Jenifer Tyler Quinn, 47 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - an Anoka Co. warrant; Guadalupe Deleon Flores, 46 of Minneapolis, MN 55414 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Clay Andrew Haverkamp, 51 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrants; Haned Abdufetah Mohamed, 26 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Nicole Dawn Schmidt, 30 of Milaca, MN 56353 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Austin Lee Norsten, 29 of Monticello, MN 55362 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Richard Earl Fawcett, 39 of Minneapolis, MN 55408 - Benton Co., & Sherburne Co. warrants; Tracy James Taylor, 61 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Jasper Orlin Thompson, 29 of Aurora, MN 55705 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Michael James Smith, 29 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant; Jose Guadalupe Rios, 39 of Faribault, MN 55021 - Sherburne Co. warrant.
Crews rescue man stuck 85 feet down Minneapolis storm drain
The Minneapolis Fire Department saved a man from a storm drain early Friday morning in the downtown area. Just after 2:30 a.m., fire crews went to 2nd Ave. S. and Washington Ave. S. after the man rappelled down a storm drain shaft behind a fenced-in area. He was stuck about 85 feet down but wasn't injured.
Monticello Man Who Died in Labor Day Traffic Crash Identified
The State Patrol has now identified the young man from Wright County who died in a rollover traffic crash late Monday afternoon in neighboring Meeker County. The State Patrol says the victim was 22-year-old Dakota Flint of Monticello. Officials say the crash happened around 5:40 PM on Highway 15, south...
Fatal wreck involving FedEx semi, SUV closes road near Northfield, Minn.
GREENVALE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fatal crash in Dakota County shut down a stretch of road north of Northfield, Minnesota on Tuesday, the sheriff's office reports. Police responded around 2:30 p.m. on Foliage Avenue near 307th Street in Greenvale Township. The sheriff's office says the crash is under...
Man killed in crash in central Minnesota
(Meeker County, MN)--A man is reportedly dead following a crash in central Minnesota. The crash took place south of Kimball in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says Dakota Flint, 22, of Monticello, was driving a vehicle southbound on Highway 15, south of County Road 27 when he left the roadway and rolled. Officials say that Flint was killed in the crash. Two children in the car, an infant and a 4-year-old, were not seriously injured in the crash.
Man charged with fatally shooting ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend
HINCKLEY, Minn. — A central Minnesota man is charged with second-degree murder and a handful of other offenses after a dispute involving his former girlfriend and her current partner. Prosecutors in Pine County detail the charges in a criminal complaint filed against 36-year-old John Thomas Quitter, who reportedly shot...
