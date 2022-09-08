The Cowboys’ turned the ball over five times as Royal High School hands Canyon their second loss of the season. Despite the forecast, Canyon High School wouldn’t let it rain on their homecoming parade. The school honored their homecoming courts as they were escorted onto the track via luxury cars and trucks prior to Friday night’s matchup with Royal High School. After all the pomp and circumstance concluded, there was little that went Canyon’s way the rest of the evening.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO