Read full article on original website
Related
Santa Clarita Radio
Drivers Trapped By Flash Floods, Mudslides On Roadways North Of Santa Clarita
The rural communities north of the Santa Clarita Valley, including Lake Hughes and Green Valley, were struck by a deluge of rain on Sunday night that brought flash floods and mudslides, trapping drivers and emergency responders alike. A fast-moving flood of water and mud trapped nearly a dozen vehicles, as...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Representatives Remember 9/11
Representatives from across the Santa Clarita Valley have issued statements of remembrance on the 21st anniversary of 9/11 on Sunday. On 9/11, also known as Patriot’s Day, representatives from every tier of government have spoken out to remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost and the sacrifices made. Governor Gavin...
Santa Clarita Radio
Car Overturns At 14 Freeway Exit
A vehicle overturned at the 14 Freeway exit in Newhall on Sunday afternoon. Ar 1:33 p.m. Sunday, emergency responders received reports of an overturned vehicle at the northbound 14 Freeway Exit to Newhall Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident logs. No major injuries have been reported as of...
Santa Clarita Radio
Barger Urges Governor Newsom To Expedite Repairs Of I-5 Freeway In Castaic
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger asked the State to allocate additional resources to repair damages to the 5 Freeway caused by the Route Fire amid traffic congestion on streets in Castaic. On Friday, Barger issued a public letter to Castaic Community Members detailing her efforts to expedite the repairs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Water To Hold Public Outreach Meeting
The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency (SCV Water) Public Outreach and Legislation Committee is set to hold an in-person meeting next week. Though the meeting is in person, the public may participate either by phone or virtually through Zoom Webinar. See the information sheet attached to the agenda for further information. For your convenience, listed below is the login/dial-in information for the upcoming Sept. 15, 2022, Public Outreach and Legislation Committee meeting along with the link to the agenda packet.
Santa Clarita Radio
7 Eleven Armed Robbery Suspect At-Large
Deputies are investigating a Canyon Country 7 Eleven armed robbery that occurred Friday night. Around 9 p.m. Friday, deputies received reports of an armed robbery at the 7 Eleven on Soledad Canyon Road and Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, said Sgt. Clark, with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
New SCV Water Board Member Appointed To Represent Division 3
The Santa Clarita Valley (SCV) Water Board of Directors has appointed Kenneth J. Petersen, P.E. to fill a seat recently vacated by a resignation. Petersen is expected to fill the remaining term, representing Division 3 for the SCV water board which is planned to expire on Jan. 1, 2025, according to SCV Water officials.
Santa Clarita Radio
COC To Offer More Than 400 Short-Term Fall Classes
College of the Canyons (COC) is set to schedule more than 400 short-term classes during the 2022 Fall Semester beginning in September and October. These eight week short term classes have start dates in September and October, and some five week classes begin in November. These short-term classes range in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Santa Clarita Radio
SCV Sheriff’s Station Needs Help From Community To Identify Theft Suspects
Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are seeking the public’s help identifying three theft suspects. On June 29, an unknown petty theft suspect entered Kohl’s located at 19620 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country where he took approximately $700 worth of merchandise out of the store without paying, said DeputyRobert Jensen, spokesperson for The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
College Of The Canyons Football Continues Community Invites
The College of the Canyons football team is continuing its tradition of inviting community groups for the 2022 Season, with healthcare workers and first responders free of charge. General admission tickets for all Cougar football games are $10, and kids under 10 and seniors over 60 are an admission of...
Santa Clarita Radio
Canyon Unable To Get Offense Going On Rain-Soaked Field, Fall To Royal 23-3
The Cowboys’ turned the ball over five times as Royal High School hands Canyon their second loss of the season. Despite the forecast, Canyon High School wouldn’t let it rain on their homecoming parade. The school honored their homecoming courts as they were escorted onto the track via luxury cars and trucks prior to Friday night’s matchup with Royal High School. After all the pomp and circumstance concluded, there was little that went Canyon’s way the rest of the evening.
Comments / 0