Read full article on original website
Related
How to watch The Defenders Saga in order on Disney Plus
The "Netflix Marvel shows" are now known as "The Defenders Saga" on Disney Plus. Here's how to watch them in order
Britney Spears Says She May Never Perform Again
Britney Spears said she has been traumatized by the work she released during her 13-year conservatorship and will most likely never perform again in a since-deleted Instagram post on September 11. In her post, Spears took aim at her father Jamie Spears, who headed her conservatorship from 2008 through 2021,...
London’s Parks Plead: Stop Leaving Paddington Bear Tributes for the Queen
Apparently, everyone has had the same idea for a witty and unique tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth: with a teddy bear and a bag of marmalade sandwiches. The organization that administers London’s eight Royal Parks has asked people to stop leaving Paddington Bears and pots of marmalade in tribute and stick to flowers instead. The queen filmed a sketch with the fictitious Peruvian bear for her platinum jubilee this year centered around their shared loves of marmalade sandwiches, and Paddington’s official Twitter account sent a message of condolence Thursday: “Thank you ma’am, for everything.” The Daily Telegraph said that prompted dozens of people to leave soft toy bears and jars of marmalade at official tribute sites. People who want to leave flowers are urged to remove the wrapping before arrival at the parks.This sort of announcement could only be made in the UK. 😊 pic.twitter.com/MeU1YNDZT0— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 12, 2022 Read it at Daily Telegraph
How to Watch the 2022 Emmys Online
The 2022 Emmys have finally arrived — a night to celebrate the most talked about, written about and tweeted about shows of the year. This year, HBO’s “Succession” and Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” earned the most nominations of the year (25 and 20 nods, respectively), while Netflix’s “Squid Game” has already made history as the first non-English language series to compete in the best drama category. Other notable nominees include “The White Lotus,” which will likely dominate the limited series categories, and ABC’s freshman sitcom “Abbott Elementary,” whose anticipated success tonight will be notable as one of the few network shows...
KISS 104.1
Binghamton, NY
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
825K+
Views
ABOUT
KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kissbinghamton.com
Comments / 0