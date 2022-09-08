Apparently, everyone has had the same idea for a witty and unique tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth: with a teddy bear and a bag of marmalade sandwiches. The organization that administers London’s eight Royal Parks has asked people to stop leaving Paddington Bears and pots of marmalade in tribute and stick to flowers instead. The queen filmed a sketch with the fictitious Peruvian bear for her platinum jubilee this year centered around their shared loves of marmalade sandwiches, and Paddington’s official Twitter account sent a message of condolence Thursday: “Thank you ma’am, for everything.” The Daily Telegraph said that prompted dozens of people to leave soft toy bears and jars of marmalade at official tribute sites. People who want to leave flowers are urged to remove the wrapping before arrival at the parks.This sort of announcement could only be made in the UK. 😊 pic.twitter.com/MeU1YNDZT0— Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 12, 2022 Read it at Daily Telegraph

