Elsmere, KY

Fox 19

Montgomery man caught taking photo underneath victim’s skirt, court docs

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Montgomery man is being accused of committing voyeurism involving a minor, according to Hamilton County court documents. Jeffrey Hayes, 39, was caught on surveillance camera taking an inappropriate photo of a juvenile at Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Springdale on Saturday. According to an affidavit,...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WKRC

2 wounded in West Price Hill shooting

WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Gunfire erupts Sunday afternoon leaving two people wounded in West Price Hill. Cincinnati Police say it happened on West Liberty Street near Iliff Avenue shortly before one Sunday afternoon. Crews took both of the victims to the hospital, and both are stable. Police did...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Pedestrian struck in a hit-and-run in Avondale has died

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man who was struck by a car in a hit-and-run has died from his injuries. Police were called to Reading Road, near Blair Avenue, just before 9 p.m. on August 24. They say Richard Tavares, 55, was standing in the road, not in a marked...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Warren County man arrested for rape from 3 years ago

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Maineville man was arrested on Sept. 7 for raping a minor three years ago, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Shavkat Abshukurov, 40, raped a female minor in a commercial truck on Aug. 12, 2019, OSHP Lt. Nathan Dennis said. The victim walked...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

2 injured in Walnut Hills shooting

WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A shooting injured two people on Saturday night. Police say were called to the scene at 10:00 p.m. on East McMillian Street. Two people had minor, non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man linked to catalytic converter thefts indicted on charges

DAYTON — A Dayton man accused of stealing multiple catalytic converter is now facing numerous charges. Murat Umarzhonovich Shokhzodayev, 24, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on one count of theft, receiving stolen property, vandalism and two counts of possession of criminal tools, according to a Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson.
DAYTON, OH
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

Man forcibly raped juvenile, threatened to kill her: court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man is accused of forcibly raping a juvenile and then threatening to kill her, her family and a witness if they talked, court records show. Shawndale Mundy of Avondale is held in lieu of a $340,000 bond at the Hamilton County Jail. Springfield Township police...
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotopost.com

Rainbow Fentanyl Found in Ohio Drug Bust

Montgomery – On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, with the assistance of the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team, served a search warrant in the 5200 block of Lome Avenue in the City of Trotwood. During the execution...
TROTWOOD, OH

