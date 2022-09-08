Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Montgomery man caught taking photo underneath victim’s skirt, court docs
SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Montgomery man is being accused of committing voyeurism involving a minor, according to Hamilton County court documents. Jeffrey Hayes, 39, was caught on surveillance camera taking an inappropriate photo of a juvenile at Sky Zone Trampoline Park in Springdale on Saturday. According to an affidavit,...
Fox 19
Plea deal expected for mom accused of abandoning autistic son in Colerain Twp
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Indiana woman accused of abandoning her young autistic, non-verbal son in Colerain Township earlier this year returns to court Monday for a plea deal. If no deal was reached, Heather Adkins was scheduled to go on trial starting Nov. 14 before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch.
Fox 19
Mom pleads guilty to abandoning 5-year-old autistic son in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Indiana woman pleaded guilty to child endangerment Monday for abandoning her 5-year-old autistic, non-verbal son in Colerain Township earlier this year. Heather Adkins faces five years probation to three years in prison when she is sentenced on Sept. 28 before Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jennifer Branch.
WKRC
2 wounded in West Price Hill shooting
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Gunfire erupts Sunday afternoon leaving two people wounded in West Price Hill. Cincinnati Police say it happened on West Liberty Street near Iliff Avenue shortly before one Sunday afternoon. Crews took both of the victims to the hospital, and both are stable. Police did...
Fox 19
Man arrested after attacking dogs on camera in Woodlawn, court documents say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police arrested a man after he was caught on camera hitting two dogs with a shovel on Thursday in Woodlawn, according to a Hamilton County affidavit. The affidavit says that Tianthony Wagner, 42, was caught hitting the dogs on Panola Drive, causing one of them to have...
Fox 19
55-year-old pedestrian hit by vehicle in Avondale last month dies, coroner says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 55-year-old man who was struck by a vehicle in Avondale last month has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Richard Tavares died Sunday at Drake Center, a coroner’s report shows. He was critically hurt the evening of Aug. 24 on Reading Road...
WKRC
Pedestrian struck in a hit-and-run in Avondale has died
AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man who was struck by a car in a hit-and-run has died from his injuries. Police were called to Reading Road, near Blair Avenue, just before 9 p.m. on August 24. They say Richard Tavares, 55, was standing in the road, not in a marked...
Fox 19
Warren County man arrested for rape from 3 years ago
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Maineville man was arrested on Sept. 7 for raping a minor three years ago, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Shavkat Abshukurov, 40, raped a female minor in a commercial truck on Aug. 12, 2019, OSHP Lt. Nathan Dennis said. The victim walked...
Second body found near a Connersville cemetery in less than a month
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — The community of Connersville, Indiana is shaken up after a dead body was found by police Saturday near a local cemetery, the second body found near a cemetery in the area in less than a month. The most recent body was found just before 8 a.m. Saturday morning, when officers with the […]
WKRC
2 injured in Walnut Hills shooting
WALNUT HILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - A shooting injured two people on Saturday night. Police say were called to the scene at 10:00 p.m. on East McMillian Street. Two people had minor, non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing.
Man linked to catalytic converter thefts indicted on charges
DAYTON — A Dayton man accused of stealing multiple catalytic converter is now facing numerous charges. Murat Umarzhonovich Shokhzodayev, 24, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on one count of theft, receiving stolen property, vandalism and two counts of possession of criminal tools, according to a Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson.
Reward increased for missing Hamilton woman, Kara Hyde
23-year-old Kara Hyde went missing in December. Since her disappearance Kara’s mother has been organizing searches to look for her daughter. A reward has been raised to $4,000.
WLWT 5
Charges re-filed in 19-year-old's murder after handling of suspected murder weapon derailed case
CINCINNATI — A murder suspect whose criminal charges were dropped in April is facing murder charges again. Delrico Peoples was charged with murder in the summer of 2019. Police believed he was driving a vehicle during a drive-by shooting in Mt. Airy that killed Brandon Phoenix. Phoenix was 19-years-old...
Fox 19
Man forcibly raped juvenile, threatened to kill her: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 20-year-old man is accused of forcibly raping a juvenile and then threatening to kill her, her family and a witness if they talked, court records show. Shawndale Mundy of Avondale is held in lieu of a $340,000 bond at the Hamilton County Jail. Springfield Township police...
Court docs: 53-year-old Elsmere man buried dead woman in wooded area behind home
Theodore Lamont Myers, 53, was already in police custody for an unrelated crime when he admitted to investigators that he buried Roberts' body, court documents show.
Fox 19
Police: Cincinnati man charged with murder in death of mother’s boyfriend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is behind bars on murder charges months after an alleged assault in North Fairmount. The victim, 70-year-old Lee Anderson, died last week, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Police arrested 37-year-old Amar Pryor (pictured below) on Aug. 29, according to jail records. A Hamilton County...
Police seek second car in fatal pedestrian strike; Victim ID’d
According to the Darek County Sheriff’s Office, emergency crews and the coroner were called to the 4700 block of SR-49 on reports that a pedestrian had been hit.
WKRC
Man accused of raping juvenile at Springfield Township home, threatening her and witness
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A 20-year-old man is accused of raping a juvenile and threatening to kill her, a child and family members if she told anyone. Shawndale Mundy faces rape and intimidation charges. A Springfield Township detective addressed the court Thursday to ask for a high bond for Mundy. Det....
sciotopost.com
Rainbow Fentanyl Found in Ohio Drug Bust
Montgomery – On Thursday, September 1, 2022, the Montgomery County R.A.N.G.E. Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, with the assistance of the Montgomery County Regional SWAT team, served a search warrant in the 5200 block of Lome Avenue in the City of Trotwood. During the execution...
WLWT 5
Police responding to reports of crash with injuries in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Police are responding to reports of a crash with injuries in Walnut Hills on Saturday. The crash involving three cars occurred at 2347 Gilbert Avenue around 3:54 p.m. According to scanners, one person suffered a shoulder injury and another person sustained a leg injury.
