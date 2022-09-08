Read full article on original website
An Unexpected Celebrity Was Caught Mourning The Queen Outside Buckingham Palace
"Phantom of Opera" composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber stood outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 to mourn the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Webber, who was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 for his service to the arts, commented on the loss in a video captured by Page Six. "She is the most extraordinary," he stated, holding a bouquet of flowers amidst a crowd of mourners. Webber is the composer of nearly 20 musicals, with his most notable works including "Cats," "Evita," and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," per London Theatre.
Why Prince Harry didn't attend the meeting where Charles will be proclaimed king — and who did
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has set into motion protocols that have not been seen for more than 70 years. She died Sept. 8, making her son and heir the new monarch, King Charles III. One of the required protocols to officially install him as the new monarch is the Accession Council, or when Queen Elizabeth's death is formally announced and her heir officially takes the throne, according to the official royal website.
Duchess Camilla Wears Diamond Brooch With First Outfit as Queen Consort — Here’s Why
Through the years, the royal family has used fashion to communicate messages to the public. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, it appears Queen Consort Camilla is spreading love via a tiny accessory. For her first day as queen consort on Friday, September 9, the 75-year-old stepped...
Meghan Markle news: Prince Harry & Meg slammed for dropping ‘truth bomb’ podcast on 25th anniversary of Lady Di death
AN Australian commentator has slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for dropping a "truth bomb" podcast on the anniversary of Diana's death. Speaking on The Morning Show, Peter Ford condemned Meghan Markle's decision to release the second episode of her podcast, Archetypes, on the 25th anniversary of Lady Diana Spencer's death.
Prince Harry Returns to Windsor After the Queen's Death as He and Meghan Remain in U.K. Until Funeral
Prince Harry left Balmoral Castle on Friday morning as he made his way back to London following the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The Duke of Sussex returned to Windsor after spending the night at Balmoral, according to a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex. He and his wife Meghan Markle will remain in the U.K. until the funeral.
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral wreath contains a nod to her late husband Prince Philip
Hello! Magazine reported that the sweet pea, featured in the Queen's funeral wreath, was one of her favorite flowers.
Princess Beatrice's Husband Details "Incredibly Hard" 24 Hours After Queen Elizabeth II's Death
Watch: Queen Elizabeth II Dead at 96: Relive Her Extraordinary Royal Life. Edo Mapelli Mozzi, husband of Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Princess Beatrice, has shared a poignant tribute to the late monarch. Following the Queen's passing on Sept. 8 at age 96, the property developer reflected on her life, legacy...
A Little Girl Invited Prince George To Her Birthday Party—And Got A Royal Reply She’ll Treasure
Prince William and Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, likely receive countless invitations for their family to attend various events. Whether it’s for official state functions, charity gatherings or A-list social outings, we’re sure they have more requests than they have time to even consider, let alone answer. However, one little girl’s personal invitation issued to the couple’s eldest child, Prince George, caught the attention of the royal pair and prompted a response.
Prince Harry Wasn’t With the Queen When She Died—Why He Just Missed Her Death
A family gathering. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle responded to news of Queen Elizabeth’s death on September 8, with Harry traveling from Germany to Scotland to be with the rest of the royal family, though he arrived mere hours after she passed. According to People, a spokesperson for the...
Inside Queen Elizabeth's Final Appearance Just Days Before Her Death
Queen Elizabeth made her final appearance just two days before her death on Thursday. The monarch, who died "peacefully" at age 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, formally appointed a new prime minister on Tuesday. The new premier Liz Truss traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland — where the Queen traditionally spends her summers — for the meeting. The meeting marked the first time that Queen Elizabeth appointed a new prime minister in Scotland.
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’
After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
Expecting somebody? Frogmore Cottage is pictured days before Harry and Meghan are due to return to Britain after keeping it as a permanent base - amid claims couple 'won't see' Queen in Balmoral
Locals caught a peek inside the gates of Frogmore Cottage today - just days before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are due to return to Britain. The Sussexes recently renewed their lease on the property in Windsor, in an unexpected move that sparked speculation that they may have plans for more frequent visits to the UK in future.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Date Set, Prince William Releases Statement, TIFF Event Canceled — Royal Updates
UPDATED: The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held at 11AM on Monday Sept. 19 at Westminster Abbey in London, Buckingham Palace has said. The U.K. has declared a public holiday on that date. Westminster Abbey is where the Queen married Prince Philip in 1947. Heads of state from around the world and senior British leaders are expected to attend. The Queen will lie in state at Westminster Hall for four days prior to the funeral, with her coffin being placed on a raised platform. PRINCE WILLIAM Meanwhile, William, Prince of Wales, has released a statement about his late grandmother. “On...
Queen Elizabeth’s long and special relationship with America
She met every sitting US president but one. She stayed with another president, Harry Truman, before she was even the monarch, and met one more, Herbert Hoover, 20 years after he had left office.Queen Elizabeth II – who has died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne – made six official trips to the US, including three state visits with all the pomp and ceremony that involved. She also made a number of private visits, many of them in pursuit of her love of horse racing and the thoroughbreds of Kentucky.She was just 25 and still a princess when she,...
Voices: Alarm bells are going off across the world – but we’re barely listening
Sometimes it’s easy to miss the forest for the trees. We spend so much time on what’s in front of us, we can miss the bigger picture. Alarm bells are going off across the world. We need to hear them.An extreme heatwave and drought has been roasting China for 70 days straight, something that “has no parallel in modern record-keeping in China, or elsewhere around the world for that matter.”Next door, in Pakistan, a “torrential downpour of biblical proportions” has so far killed 900 people and destroyed nearly 100,000 homes. Its neighbour India has suffered 200 heatwave days this...
Nelson Mandela’s grandson tells Meghan Markle what she needs to do if she wants to compare herself to apartheid hero
NELSON Mandela's grandson has issued advice to Meghan Markle, telling her what she needs to do if she wants to compare herself to the likes of an apartheid hero. Zwelivelile 'Mandla' Mandela says the Duchess of Sussex needs to "get out there" and help others after she was criticised for comparing herself to the freedom fighter.
Queen Elizabeth 'died peacefully' at Balmoral Castle. Take a look inside the 50,000-acre royal estate where she spent every summer.
Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter Princess Eugenie said of Balmoral Castle: "I think granny is the most happy there."
King Charles Greets South Carolina Couple Outside Buckingham Palace: 'It Is a Dream'
"He was just shaking hands and just thanking everybody for being here," said John Strickland of the new King A South Carolina couple just had a once-in-a-lifetime vacation moment. Traveling across the pond for the first time ever, John Strickland and Maria Gabbamonte, both 71, shook hands with new monarch King Charles III while outside of Buckingham Palace on Friday. The couple greeted both Charles and Queen Camilla as they were coincidentally in the front row when the royals stepped out of the car. "He was just shaking hands and just thanking...
Two of blind ‘mystic’ Baba Vanga’s ‘prophecies’ for 2022 ‘have come true’ – here’s what else she predicted
TWO of blind "mystic" Baba Vanga's "prophecies" for 2022 have come true - here's what else she's predicted. The late clairvoyant from Bulgaria, whose vague predictions have gripped the world since her death in 1996, has left a spate of forecasts right through to 5079. But it's her visions for...
