Haunted attractions across Ohio recognized nationally
OHIO — The Haunted Attraction Association released the top haunts across the country for 2022, including several locations across Ohio from Akron to Cincinnati. With Halloween quickly approaching, here are some of the top places to visit. Akron Haunted Schoolhouse & Laboratory. The Akron Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory have...
Youngstown driver killed in Carroll Co. culvert crash
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single car fatal crash.
Explosives training to be held at Ohio military base
Explosives will be used during training starting Friday through Saturday.
Fall and Halloween events 2022
A fall and Halloween list of corn mazes, pumpkin patches, apple orchards, fall festivals and haunted houses near me in the Youngstown, Ohio area.
Hiland roars in front, stays there to upend Mansfield Christian
Hiland broke in front early and tripped Mansfield Christian for a 4-3 win for an Ohio girls soccer victory on September 10. Hiland drew first blood by forging a 3-1 margin over Mansfield Christian after the first half.
Family wanted: Akron animal shelter offers adoption deal
For those looking for a new Fido or Sassy to add to their family, the Summit County Animal Control is offering the "Fall in Love With Your New Pet" event.
‘It really hurts; it really does:’ Columbiana business owners tearfully announce closure
Owners of a local business in Columbiana say they weren't able to overcome the challenges that they've faced recently -- from the COVID-19 pandemic to inflation and supply chain issues.
OSP: Waynesburg Woman Dead in Sandy Accident
SANDY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fatal accident in Tuscarawas County just south of the Stark County line on Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Rhonda Horner who has a Waynesburg address was killed when she went off Route 800 in Sandy Township and hit an embankment and a culvert.
Highlights: Lakeview vs. Niles
The Lakeview Bulldogs, 21-13 in week four of high school football.
ODOT: Road reopens after crash in Mahoning County
State Route 165 just west of State Route 45 was reopened after a crash Saturday morning.
Woman facing charges for crash into Canfield pond
A 75-year-old Canfield woman is facing drunk-driving charges after crews rescued her from a car that was sinking in a pond last week.
Agents search Newton Falls business; 4 facing charges
The Ohio Investigative Unit confirms a search warrant was executed at Faces Lounge in Newton Falls Thursday night.
140-year-old barn being rebuilt after fire in Columbiana County
First News brought you the story of Whiteleather Farms in July. A fire burned down three of their barns, one of which was over 140 years old. Now, they are already rebuilding.
Bowzer speaks at Tim Ryan campaign in Niles
Jon "Bowzer" Bauman was in Trumbull County Saturday speaking to Democrats about securing Social Security and Medicaid.
CRIME NEWS: Eight men from Orrville, Massillon, Canton, Louisville, Dover face drug trafficking charges
Eight men, including three from Orrville, were charged in a three-count indictment with operating a drug trafficking organization that distributed kilogram quantities of cocaine throughout Wayne, Stark and Tuscarawas counties and elsewhere in Ohio, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Northern District of Ohio.
Weekend Crash Sends One to Hospital
Nick McWilliams reporting – MedFlight was called in, following a car versus semi crash in Coshocton County. The incident on Saturday involved a semi driven by 51-year-old Philip Sims from Zanesville and a car driven by 19-year-old Cameron Conrad from Dresden. It was determined that Sims had stopped for...
Update: Missing Canton man found
Don Freddrick Davidson, 61, was reported missing Thursday morning after he walked away from his home on 14th Street NW in Canton and did not return. Davidson has dementia and law enforcement was worried for his safety.
Protests Follow Grand Jury Decision
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – People began loudly protesting in downtown Canton shortly after Prosecutor Stone announced the grand jury findings. The Repository says they carried signs and shouted “no justice no peace” to passersby. About 40 protesters initially appeared outside City Hall, but then...
When will it snow in West Virginia and Ohio?
Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Just in a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across the Ohio Valley. So that got us thinking…. when can we expect the first snowfall across the Ohio Valley? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region […]
Local Christmas attraction opens for season
A popular holiday attraction in the Valley is opening this weekend.
