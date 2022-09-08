ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Haunted attractions across Ohio recognized nationally

OHIO — The Haunted Attraction Association released the top haunts across the country for 2022, including several locations across Ohio from Akron to Cincinnati. With Halloween quickly approaching, here are some of the top places to visit. Akron Haunted Schoolhouse & Laboratory. The Akron Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory have...
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Carrollton, OH
whbc.com

OSP: Waynesburg Woman Dead in Sandy Accident

SANDY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A fatal accident in Tuscarawas County just south of the Stark County line on Thursday afternoon. The State Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Rhonda Horner who has a Waynesburg address was killed when she went off Route 800 in Sandy Township and hit an embankment and a culvert.
WAYNESBURG, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Camp#Ffa#Hillsdale Ffa#The Hillsdale Ffa Chapter#The Ohio Ffa Camp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wtuz.com

Weekend Crash Sends One to Hospital

Nick McWilliams reporting – MedFlight was called in, following a car versus semi crash in Coshocton County. The incident on Saturday involved a semi driven by 51-year-old Philip Sims from Zanesville and a car driven by 19-year-old Cameron Conrad from Dresden. It was determined that Sims had stopped for...
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Update: Missing Canton man found

Don Freddrick Davidson, 61, was reported missing Thursday morning after he walked away from his home on 14th Street NW in Canton and did not return. Davidson has dementia and law enforcement was worried for his safety.
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Protests Follow Grand Jury Decision

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – People began loudly protesting in downtown Canton shortly after Prosecutor Stone announced the grand jury findings. The Repository says they carried signs and shouted “no justice no peace” to passersby. About 40 protesters initially appeared outside City Hall, but then...
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

When will it snow in West Virginia and Ohio?

Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Just in a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across the Ohio Valley. So that got us thinking…. when can we expect the first snowfall across the Ohio Valley? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy