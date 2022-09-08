ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

T-Mobile Has a Bold Plan to End Smartphone 'Dead Zones'

T-Mobile has made its mark by taking on the accepted conventions of the mobile phone industry. The company, under former CEO John Legere, set itself up as a rival to industry leaders AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) by pointing out just how not customer friendly their practices that were. That...
CELL PHONES
US News and World Report

Pentagon Warns of GPS Interference From Ligado Broadband Network

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department said a study https://www.defense.gov/News/Releases/Release/Article/3153449/press-release-on-the-nasem-section-1663-report/ released Friday shows Ligado Networks' planned nationwide mobile broadband network will interfere with military global positioning system receivers (GPS) receivers. The Federal Communications Commission in April 2020 voted to permit Ligado to deploy a low-power network. In January 2021,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Rosenworcel
designdevelopmenttoday.com

Amazon's Robot Workforce Could Doom the American Worker

The year is 2030. Most humans have been replaced by machines in U.S. warehouses and factories. Millions of Americans are out of work and struggling to find jobs as robots pack, sort, ship and carry out the myriad duties that just 10 years ago were the purview of living, breathing workers.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadband Networks#Android
Android Central

Apple announcement

Lol. I did it because of trade in credits. You won't see it anymore after pre-order. With Android you can miss out and still find a good bargin elsewhere. It's not that Samsung is making major changes from year to year as well. It's just the state of smartphones in general. We won't see big jumps from year to year.
CELL PHONES
investing.com

Teamsters union launches new division for Amazon employees

(Reuters) -The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, one of the largest U.S. labor unions, said on Tuesday it had launched a new division to focus on unionizing employees of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN). The e-commerce giant has for years discouraged attempts to organize, but in April this year, the worker-led Amazon Labor...
LABOR ISSUES
Tyler Mc.

The Basics of PRISM - The Program Spying On Average Citizens Through Companies

PRISM is a program that is used by the United States government to digitally spy on its citizens in the name of national security. Still, many people now do not know even the basic details of how this particular system works and what methods are used for the collection of citizen data. According to some of the documents from the National Securit Agency (or NSA for short) obtained by The Guardian and other news outlets from whistleblowers like Edward Snowden, people are now able to have a better understanding of how Prism works as long as they are willing to do a little bit of digging.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
FCC
Android Central

Starting a movement: Tell Samsung “Make small budget phones!”

As a budget phone owner who’s not looking to spend more than $300 (or $400 at most) on a new device, it was with great interest that I saw the recent release of the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. It has good specs for its price and it seems like it would be a very decent phone all around. So it was with great dismay that I noticed the overall size of the phone... 6.5 inches from top to bottom. Once again...
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Why is my AT&T branded unlocked LG Velvet supposedly not compatible with Boost Mob. network (AT&T) ?

I have a LG Velvet 5G, unlocked and AT&T branded, Model # LG G900UM. I was trying to get Boost as my MVNO which operates on AT&T's network. They told me my phone is not compatible with their network which makes no sense to me. I asked why because what could be better than an unlocked AT&T phone on AT&T's network. She answered that's what the system said and I would need to buy one of their phones. To me it makes no sense at all and sounds like they just wanna sell their phones. Or is there any explanation only professionals know ?
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

Social Mobile, T-Mobile Wholesale to Develop Customized, 5G Connected Solutions for Enterprise

Social Mobile, a mobility solutions provider specializing in Android Enterprise development, announced that it has signed an agreement with T-Mobile Wholesale that allows it to pair 5G connectivity with its custom-made Android solutions. This enables Social Mobile’s clients to deploy connected solutions utilizing T-Mobile’s 5G connectivity, as well as 4G...
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

Wi-Fi 7 officially hits 5Gbps, five times the speed of your current router

Intel and Broadcom have collaborated on a Wi-Fi 7 demo ahead of its prospective 2023 certification, according to PC Gamer. The two companies showcased the upcoming connectivity standards, successfully demonstrating 5Gbps speeds going between an Intel laptop and a Broadcom access point. The speeds are five times faster than Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5 times faster than Wi-Fi 6E. They also have the potential to get even faster as Wi-Fi 7 develops as an ecosystem, the publication added.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Singtel, Intel to Establish 5G MEC Incubator

Singtel announced its collaboration with Intel to establish a 5G Multi-access Edge Compute (MEC) incubator that will enable enterprises to adopt 5G seamlessly, deploy applications that need low latency processing at the edge, drive innovation and accelerate their digital transformation. The incubator will be powered by Intel’s 4th Gen Xeon...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy