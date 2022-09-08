ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grimes County, TX

Grimes County, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
Bryan, TX
Grimes County, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Catalytic Converter Thieves in The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX — On September 4, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft in progress call at The Woodlands Mall. As Deputies arrived, they were informed the suspects stole catalytic converters and left the area in a red 4-door Lexus car. Deputies located the red Lexus leaving the mall area and turned on their emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The driver of the car disregarded the notice and fled at a high rate of speed. During the pursuit, Deputies located the Lexus vacated in a local business parking lot on FM 1488; however, with assistance from a citizen who witnessed the suspects flee from the vehicle, Deputies were able to detain them without incident as they hid in the restaurant’s restroom.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM POLICE ARREST TWO THURSDAY

Two people were arrested Thursday in separate incidents by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:15, Cpl. Jimmy Ha responded to the 800 block of South Market Street in reference to a call of unwanted solicitors on the property. Contact was made with Rodessa Marie Vidal, 55 of Washington, as well as two others subjects who were all checked through Communications. Vidal showed to have an active warrant for her arrest for Criminal Trespass and was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
Click2Houston.com

Person transported to hospital following stolen vehicle chase in NW Harris County, Pct. 4 constables say

CYPRESS, Texas – A person was taken to the hospital following a police chase that began in the Cypress area Friday morning. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, a suspect stole a vehicle from the Lakewood Glen subdivision. A few hours after it was reported stolen, officers spotted the vehicle and a chase ensued.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Multiple car burglaries in Bryan after Labor Day weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police reported multiple vehicle burglaries in several Bryan neighborhoods today, and they believe the crimes started over Labor Day weekend. When holidays like Labor Day roll around, authorities said its common for thieves to come out and try to tug on people’s car doors. On Sept. 7, Bryan PD received six reports of vehicle burglaries which all happened in different areas in Bryan.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Police Make Burglary Arrests

A 30 year old Hearne man’s 17th trip to the Brazos County jail in 13 years, accuses him of entering the College Station Game Stop store Monday at 5:30 in the morning. A College Station police officer responding to an alarm found Jalen Bloom crawling through a broken window. The officer also observed according to the arrest report that it looked like the storefront was rammed by a vehicle. Bloom told the officer that someone else broke the window. Bloom, who is awaiting a trial on Brazos County charges of DWI, evading arrest, and drug possession, is out of jail after posting bonds from his latest arrest totaling $8,000 dollars.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
mocomotive.com

Deputies Searching For Missing/Runaway Juvenile

MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing / Runaway Juvenile. Samara Houston was last seen at her school in Willis on September 6, 2022. It is believed she may be in the Houston area. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Samara, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and refer to case #22A268624.
WILLIS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FATAL CRASH ON FM 1097

At 10:35 pm Thursday North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire were dispatched to a reported crash with ejection on FM 1097 East just a very short distance from the Walker/Montgomery County line. Units arrived to find a Kia in the ditch of the westbound lane. The body of a male had been ejected and lying in the ditch on the eastbound side. The vehicle left the roadway, hit a culvert, and flipped end over end before rolling and ejecting the un-restrained driver. DPS investigated the crash as Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable provided traffic control. According to Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack, the 24-year-old-male who is possibly from Alvin was not wearing a seatbelt. Mack said if the seatbelt had been worn there was a good chance he would have survived. Judge Mack ordered the victim to be transported by Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Two Brenham residents killed in crash involving a tow truck

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department confirms two drivers died Thursday morning in a crash involving a tow truck on Highway 105. Officers responded to the wreck around 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of SH 105 near N Blue Bell Road. The preliminary investigation revealed that the...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. SHERIFF WARNS OF SCAMMERS IMPERSONATING LAW ENFORCEMENT

Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak is warning residents of scam callers who are pretending to be local law enforcement officials and threatening arrest unless they receive payment. Hanak said the sheriff’s office was notified this (Friday) morning that an elderly couple was called by someone claiming to be Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX

