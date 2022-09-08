Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
A Man Awaiting Seven Criminal Trials In Brazos County Courts Is Arrested For Abandoning Puppies
A Bryan man who is awaiting seven criminal trials in Brazos County courts returns to jail on charges of leaving five puppies in a laundry basket outside a convenience store three months ago. 28 year old Tyler Thayer remains in jail following his arrest September 1 on the new charges...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest A Landowner For Interfering With A BTU Tree Trimming Crew
Bryan police report a BTU tree trimming crew was threatened twice by a landowner. According to the BPD arrest report, the crew left the first time after 67 year old Dwight Rabe threatened them with a gun. The crew was not able to retrieve their equipment until after Rabe went...
Click2Houston.com
2 men charged in death of Pct. 3 deputy were both out on bond for previous murder charges, sheriff says
ATASCOCITA, Texas – Two men have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Pct. 3 Deputy Omar Ursin, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced Friday. Ahsim Taylor Jr., 20, and Jayland Womack, 20, have both been charged with murder. On Sunday, Aug. 29, 37-year-old Deputy Ursin was fatally shot...
Suspects in off-duty deputy's death out on bonds for unrelated murder charges
13 Investigates dug into the alarmingly low bond amounts given to two men accused of killing an off-duty constable's deputy.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Apprehends Catalytic Converter Thieves in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX — On September 4, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a theft in progress call at The Woodlands Mall. As Deputies arrived, they were informed the suspects stole catalytic converters and left the area in a red 4-door Lexus car. Deputies located the red Lexus leaving the mall area and turned on their emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The driver of the car disregarded the notice and fled at a high rate of speed. During the pursuit, Deputies located the Lexus vacated in a local business parking lot on FM 1488; however, with assistance from a citizen who witnessed the suspects flee from the vehicle, Deputies were able to detain them without incident as they hid in the restaurant’s restroom.
wtaw.com
Brazos County Jail Inmate Held Without Bond After An Attempted Escape From A Hospital
A Brazos County jail inmate from east Texas who attempted to escape from a hospital Thursday afternoon is held without bond. A news release from the sheriff’s office stated that a deputy suffered a minor injury while pursuing 18 year old Andrew James Jones of Corrigan Texas. A good...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE ARREST TWO THURSDAY
Two people were arrested Thursday in separate incidents by Brenham Police. Brenham Police report that Thursday afternoon at 4:15, Cpl. Jimmy Ha responded to the 800 block of South Market Street in reference to a call of unwanted solicitors on the property. Contact was made with Rodessa Marie Vidal, 55 of Washington, as well as two others subjects who were all checked through Communications. Vidal showed to have an active warrant for her arrest for Criminal Trespass and was taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail.
fox44news.com
Brazos County Inmate attempts escape from hospital, remains in custody
BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Today around 4:44 p.m., an inmate from the Brazos County Detention Center attempted to escape from custody while at the hospital. The inmate is identified as 29-year-old Andrew Jones. While the inmate was being discharged from the hospital, he attempted to flee from a...
kwhi.com
NAVASOTA POLICE SEIZE FIREARMS FROM HOME AFTER PURSUIT; THREE ARRESTED
A report of someone waving a gun Tuesday in Navasota led to a high-speed pursuit that ended with a crash, several firearms being found in a home, and the arrest of three Navasota men. Navasota police received information around 5:45 p.m. that a man driving in a white colored vehicle...
wtaw.com
Fourth Person And The Third Member Of A Hearne Family Dies From A Wednesday Night Crash
The Texas department of public safety announced Saturday the death of a third member of a Hearne family from a head on crash Wednesday night at the north city limits of Hearne. The nine year old daughter of Brittany Smith of Hearne did not survive critical injuries after the vehicle...
Click2Houston.com
Person transported to hospital following stolen vehicle chase in NW Harris County, Pct. 4 constables say
CYPRESS, Texas – A person was taken to the hospital following a police chase that began in the Cypress area Friday morning. According to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman, a suspect stole a vehicle from the Lakewood Glen subdivision. A few hours after it was reported stolen, officers spotted the vehicle and a chase ensued.
KBTX.com
Multiple car burglaries in Bryan after Labor Day weekend
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police reported multiple vehicle burglaries in several Bryan neighborhoods today, and they believe the crimes started over Labor Day weekend. When holidays like Labor Day roll around, authorities said its common for thieves to come out and try to tug on people’s car doors. On Sept. 7, Bryan PD received six reports of vehicle burglaries which all happened in different areas in Bryan.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Make Burglary Arrests
A 30 year old Hearne man’s 17th trip to the Brazos County jail in 13 years, accuses him of entering the College Station Game Stop store Monday at 5:30 in the morning. A College Station police officer responding to an alarm found Jalen Bloom crawling through a broken window. The officer also observed according to the arrest report that it looked like the storefront was rammed by a vehicle. Bloom told the officer that someone else broke the window. Bloom, who is awaiting a trial on Brazos County charges of DWI, evading arrest, and drug possession, is out of jail after posting bonds from his latest arrest totaling $8,000 dollars.
Man arrested after Pct. 4 deputy finds $20,000 worth of meth in his vehicle during traffic stop
What started as a traffic stop led to a major drug bust, according to authorities. Pictures of the packages of meth found during the stop were shared with ABC13.
wtaw.com
Grimes County Man Charged With The April 2021 Mass Shooting At Kent Moore Cabinets Tells The Trial Judge He “Has Never Given His Consent To Be Held”
The Grimes County man charged with the April 2021 mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan and shooting a DPS trooper near Iola has issued a nine page declaration of his innocence. Larry Bollin’s letter demands that the trial judge dismiss the murder charge and that he “has never...
mocomotive.com
Deputies Searching For Missing/Runaway Juvenile
MCTXSheriff Searching for Missing / Runaway Juvenile. Samara Houston was last seen at her school in Willis on September 6, 2022. It is believed she may be in the Houston area. If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Samara, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 and refer to case #22A268624.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
FATAL CRASH ON FM 1097
At 10:35 pm Thursday North Montgomery Fire and New Waverly Fire were dispatched to a reported crash with ejection on FM 1097 East just a very short distance from the Walker/Montgomery County line. Units arrived to find a Kia in the ditch of the westbound lane. The body of a male had been ejected and lying in the ditch on the eastbound side. The vehicle left the roadway, hit a culvert, and flipped end over end before rolling and ejecting the un-restrained driver. DPS investigated the crash as Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable provided traffic control. According to Montgomery County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Mack, the 24-year-old-male who is possibly from Alvin was not wearing a seatbelt. Mack said if the seatbelt had been worn there was a good chance he would have survived. Judge Mack ordered the victim to be transported by Eickenhorst Funeral Directors to the Montgomery County Forensic Center for autopsy.
KBTX.com
Two Brenham residents killed in crash involving a tow truck
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department confirms two drivers died Thursday morning in a crash involving a tow truck on Highway 105. Officers responded to the wreck around 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of SH 105 near N Blue Bell Road. The preliminary investigation revealed that the...
Police in Hearne searching for 15-year-old last seen on August 30
Police in Hearne are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on August 30. It is believed that Tia could be in Bryan/College Station or Houston.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. SHERIFF WARNS OF SCAMMERS IMPERSONATING LAW ENFORCEMENT
Washington County Sheriff Otto Hanak is warning residents of scam callers who are pretending to be local law enforcement officials and threatening arrest unless they receive payment. Hanak said the sheriff’s office was notified this (Friday) morning that an elderly couple was called by someone claiming to be Washington County...
