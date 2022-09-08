It's been a long time since I can remember seeing a division race similar to what we are seeing in the NL East this season. What was once a double-digit lead for the New York Mets was all but whisked away over the last few months, and last Friday, we saw that lead in the NL East shift hands for the first time. The Atlanta Braves' hold over it would prove to be short-lived, as the Mets would regain the NL East lead the very next day.

