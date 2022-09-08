ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Mammoth Cave in Kentucky is now 6 miles longer

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. — The world's longest cave just keeps getting longer. Mammoth Cave is a national park located in southcentral Kentucky. According to the park's Facebook page, six more miles were discovered on Thursday, making the cave now a whopping 426 miles long. In the player above, check...
Kids surprised with gift of free beds at Slugger Field event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Bats and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana partnered with Ashley Homestore's "Hope to Dream" program to surprise 50 children from the Louisville area. On Saturday, the kids thought they were at Slugger Field to take a tour and meet with coaches and...
Abortion activists gear up campaigns for and against Amendment 2 in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At a forum on Friday in Louisville, a woman named Meredith was emotional as she recalled her miscarriage. To make things even more difficult, her pharmacist initially refused to fill a prescription for misopristol – a drug commonly used to help treat miscarriages – because of fears they could face large fines under newly passed state abortion laws.
