A Look At The Startups Jeff Bezos Has Invested In This Year - Most Have This One Thing In Common

While the majority of Jeff Bezos’ $150 billion wealth comes from his stake in Amazon.com Inc., his venture capital company, Bezos Expeditions, is also a contributing factor. In fact, since his retirement as the CEO of the world’s largest e-commerce company, Bezos has been focusing on acquiring startups across different industries, as his hunt for the next big bet continues. From space to real estate, Bezos is seemingly dipping his toes in all types of water.
How Wirex Expanded And What The Future Holds For Crypto As 'An Everyday Utility'

Benzinga is hosting a two-day event at New York City’s Pier Sixty, December 7-8, 2022. The likes of Kevin O’Leary and Anthony Scaramucci — as well as leaders at DriveWealth, Prime Trust, Synctera, and beyond — will talk about controversial topics, perspectives on opportunities, and threats in fintech, as well as share insight into how they’re monetizing on disruptive trends.
How Roxe Uses The Blockchain To Lower Cost And Transaction Times In Cross-Border Remittance

Benzinga is hosting a two-day crypto event at New York City’s Pier Sixty, Dec. 7-8, 2022. The likes of Kevin O’Leary and Anthony Scaramucci, as well as leaders at DriveWealth, Prime Trust, Synctera, and beyond, will talk about controversial topics, perspectives on opportunities, and threats in fintech, as well as share insight into how they’re monetizing on disruptive trends.
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Angel Oak Financial Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Angel Oak Financial FINS. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 9.5 cents per share. On Thursday, Angel Oak Financial will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 9.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
What In The World Is Going On With Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Shares?

Neurobo Pharmaceuticals Inc NRBO shares are trading higher by 77.04% to $0.49 Monday morning after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will remain at 100 million, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 26.7 million to approximately 0.9 million.
Presidio Property Trust: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Presidio Property Trust SQFT. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 2 cents per share. On Thursday, Presidio Property Trust will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 2 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
New America High Income: Dividend Insights

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from New America High Income HYB. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 5 cents per share. On Thursday, New America High Income will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Superette Announces Court-Approved Sale And Investment Solicitation Process

Superette Inc., together with its subsidiaries, Superette Ontario Inc., 2659198 Ontario Inc., 2662133 Ontario Inc., 2662134 Ontario Inc., and 2662135 Ontario Inc., revealed that on September 9, 2022, the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) issued an amended and restated initial order under Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act and an order approving:
REITs Versus Bonds As Yield Investments

Investors who are seeking the highest — but safest — yields possible eventually compare real estate investment trusts (REITs) with bonds. This is especially true for retirees who want to make the most of their retirement funds. They want the highest yields possible, but they don’t want to risk their principal.
Looking Into Duos Technologies Group's Return On Capital Employed

According to Benzinga Pro data, during Q2, Duos Technologies Group DUOT posted sales of $3.62 million. Earnings were up 49.23%, but Duos Technologies Group still reported an overall loss of $1.34 million. Duos Technologies Group collected $1.44 million in revenue during Q1, but reported earnings showed a $2.64 million loss.
Yum! Brands Adopts New $2B Stock Buyback Plan

Yum! Brands Inc YUM Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase authorization for up to $2 billion in shares of common stock through June 30, 2024. The new authorization will take effect upon the exhaustion of the current authorization approved in May 2021. YUM had about $236 million remained...
Is Acid Rain The Cloud's Dirty Secret?

With the recent Inflation Reduction Act, congress has passed one of the most sweeping climate bills to date. Real funding has been diverted to fight the gradual warming of the planet, but some analysts say the reality of the threat looms large, and all hands must be on deck. Many...
