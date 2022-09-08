ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

All eyes on Lance, Fields as 49ers visit Bears for opener

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yiipX_0hnYpRN300

SAN FRANCISCO (12-8) at CHICAGO (6-11)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox

OPENING LINE: 49ers by 6½, according to FanDuel SportsBook.

SERIES RECORD: 49ers lead 35-32-1.

LAST MEETING: 49ers beat Bears 33-22 on Oct. 31, 2021.

49ERS OFFENSE: OVERALL (7), RUSH (7), PASS (12), SCORING (13).

49ERS DEFENSE: OVERALL (3), RUSH (7), PASS (6), SCORING (9t).

BEARS OFFENSE: OVERALL (24), RUSH (14), PASS (30), SCORING (27).

BEARS DEFENSE: OVERALL (6), RUSH (23t), PASS (3), SCORING (22).

TURNOVER DIFFERENTIAL: 49ers minus-4; Bears minus-13.

49ERS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Trey Lance. Lance begins his first full season as starting QB for the Niners after starting two games as a rookie in 2021. Lance completed 57.7% of his passes in limited action as a rookie, averaging 8.5 yards per attempt with five TDs and two INTs. Lance also ran 38 times for 168 yards and a TD and brings a new element to San Francisco’s offense.

BEARS PLAYER TO WATCH: QB Justin Fields. All eyes are on Fields this season as new general manager Ryan Poles and coach Matt Eberflus will decide if the former Ohio State star can be the one to stabilize a position that has haunted a founding NFL franchise for much of its history. Fields struggled as a rookie last year, with more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (seven) along with an unimpressive 73.2 rating.

KEY MATCHUP: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel vs. Bears CB Jaylon Johnson. Samuel, coming off a stellar season, dominated the Bears last year with six catches for 171 yards. Johnson, beginning his third season, wants to establish himself as a top-tier cornerback. And a good showing against an All-Pro would go a long way toward doing just that.

KEY INJURIES: 49ers TE George Kittle (groin) missed practice early in the week and his status for the game is in question. ... S Jimmie Ward is on IR with a hamstring injury. ... The Bears had a long list of players injured during the preseason, including WR Byron Pringle (quad), C Lucas Patrick (right hand) and S Jaquan Brisker (hand). But they listed just two players on their initial injury report on Wednesday — WR Velus Jones Jr. (hamstring) and DL Dominique Robinson (knee).

SERIES NOTES: San Francisco has won two of three against Chicago.

STATS AND STUFF: The 49ers are looking to win back-to-back openers for the first time since having a streak of six straight from 2011-16. ... San Francisco is 2-1 in openers on the road under coach Kyle Shanahan. ... San Francisco has allowed a league-low 302.2 yards per game and 194.8 yards passing per game over the past three seasons. ... The Niners led the NFL averaging 6.1 yards per play last season. ... San Francisco WR Deebo Samuel had 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 TDs in 2021. ... Lance (22 years, 125 days) will be the youngest QB to start an opener for the 49ers, beating the mark Alex Smith set in 2006 at 22 years, 126 days. ... San Francisco RB Elijah Mitchell ran for a franchise rookie-record 963 yards last season. ... Niners DE Nick Bosa tied for the NFL lead with 21 tackles for loss last season, including a career-high 15 1/2 sacks. He had two sacks and three tackles for loss against the Bears last season. ... The Bears hired Poles and Eberflus to replace fired GM Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy after missing the playoffs for the ninth time in 11 years. This will be Eberflus’ first game as a head coach. ... Fields played in 12 games and made 10 starts last season, completing 159 of 270 passes for 1,870 yards. He ran for 420 yards and two touchdowns. ... DE Robert Quinn broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s franchise record with 18 1/2 sacks last season. ... LB Roquan Smith — who staged a “hold in” for most of camp over stalled contract extension negotiations — was second-team, All-Pro the past two seasons. ... WR Darnell Mooney’s 142 catches are the most by any Bears player in their first two NFL seasons. He led the team with 81 receptions for a career-high 1,055 yards last year.

FANTASY TIP: Assuming he plays, Kittle would figure to be busy particularly going against a rookie in Brisker.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Cowboys QB Prescott to miss multiple weeks with hand injury

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will need surgery for a fractured bone in his throwing hand sustained in the season opener and will miss multiple weeks. The quarterback got hurt in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys’ 19-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Prescott’s right hand made contact with rushing linebacker Shaquil Barrett when throwing a pass. Prescott said he initially thought he had just jammed a finger, like he has many times before, but realized on the next play that he couldn’t grip the football. After initially being checked on the sideline, he jogged to the locker room and had X-rays. Backup Cooper Rush finished the game.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Braves' run reminiscent of '93 - but stakes are different

Atlanta finally passed the New York Mets — then the Braves ran into their mirror image from the American League. That would be the Seattle Mariners, who took two of three from the Braves and are 50-22 in their last 72 games. Atlanta has played at an even better clip, going 64-26 since the start of June. That helped the Braves erase a 10 1/2-game deficit in the NL East, even though the first-place Mets never played all that badly. Atlanta moved a half-game ahead of New York when it won the opener of its series in Seattle on Friday night, but now the Braves trail by 1 1/2 games after a wild finish Sunday. Atlanta scored five runs in the top of the ninth to take a one-run lead, only for Julio Rodriguez and Eugenio Suarez to hit solo homers in the bottom half for an 8-7 Seattle victory. The Mariners are closing in on their first postseason appearance since 2001. The Braves are trying to defend the World Series title they won last year. The race atop the NL East is starting to resemble another famous one involving Atlanta — from the NL West in 1993.
MLB
The Associated Press

Pujols hits 697th homer, passes A-Rod for 4th on career list

PITTSBURGH (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run and moved past Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list, connecting Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols hit his 18th home run of the season, a two-run drive in the ninth inning that put the Cardinals ahead 3-2. He also homered Saturday night. Pujols trails Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart. The 42-year-old Pujols has 21 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
516K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy