POTTERY BARN TEEN COLLABORATES WITH PARAMOUNT ON EXCLUSIVE HOME FURNISHINGS COLLECTION INSPIRED BY THE FAN-FAVORITE STAR TREK FRANCHISE

Pottery Barn Teen, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE: WSM), the world’s largest digital-first, design-led and sustainable home retailer, today announces a debut home furnishings collection with Paramount’s Star Trek , the beloved science fiction franchise that continues to captivate fans through film, television, and animation. Celebrating Star Trek ’s more than 50-year legacy, the Star Trek for Pottery Barn Teen home furnishings collection features iconic emblems, phrases, and starships artfully depicted on bedding, gear, decorative accessories, lighting, and wall décor. Just in time for Star Trek Day, the must-have home furnishings collection is now available to shop exclusively online at pbteen.com/startrek.

“The Star Trek franchise has celebrated imagination and exploration for over half a century,” said Allison Spampanato, Senior Vice President of Product Design, Pottery Barn Teen. “We are proud to bring the Star Trek universe to the home space in partnership with Paramount through elevated design and true-to-franchise details that Star Trek fans of all ages can enjoy.”

From the intergalactic patterns featured on bedding and gear to the multi-color “Live Long and Prosper” LED lighting, the collection adds Star Trek magic to bedroom décor, lounge spaces and beyond. Designed by Pottery Barn Teen’s in-house design atelier, textiles are available in a range of sizing options, including queen bedding, to fit spaces not only for teens, but also for adults. Just in time for the Holiday season, the Star Trek Silver Ornaments make the final frontier feel extra festive with fan-favorite starships in metallic hues to decorate a tree or mantle. For a bold wall statement, the Star Trek Wallpaper Mural captures the wonder and excitement of space exploration with a bright galaxy made of vinyl and glowing UV ink coating.

“Pottery Barn Teen’s home collection remains true to the elements and storytelling of the iconic 56-year-old Star Trek franchise, capturing the themes that are still relevant today,” said Jose Castro, Senior Vice President, Soft Lines, Global Fashion Collaborations & Specialty Retail, Paramount Consumer Products. “We love that this collection is across multiple home categories – bedding, holiday, accessories and décor – and we believe Pottery Barn Teen is the perfect partner to execute an elevated collection for our Star Trek superfans.”

ABOUT POTTERY BARN TEEN

Introduced in 2003, Pottery Barn Teen offers home furnishings and solutions to create spaces that reflect who teens are and how they live. Available online and in stores globally, Pottery Barn Teen brings the best in quality design with a focus on eco-friendly and sustainable materials that have a low impact on the environment. Pottery Barn Dorm, launched in 2010, is Pottery Barn Teen’s offering of dorm furniture and essentials with the same quality and commitment to style. Pottery Barn Teen is a member of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and participates in The Key Rewards, a free-to-join loyalty program that offers members exclusive benefits across the family of brands.

ABOUT PARAMOUNT CONSUMER PRODUCTS

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount Global (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products’ portfolio includes a diverse slate of brands and content from BET, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and Showtime. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world’s most beloved, iconic franchises. Additionally, Paramount Consumer Products oversees the online direct-to-consumer business for CBS and Showtime programming merchandise, as well as standalone branded ecommerce websites for Star Trek, SpongeBob, South Park, and MTV.

