This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenBoston, MA
You're Invited! Johnny Cupcakes Announces Grand Reopening Celebration EventDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!Dianna CarneyDover, MA
Where to Watch the Pembroke Fireworks ShowDianna CarneyPembroke, MA
Remembering King Charles’ Visit to Lowell, Massachusetts, in 1986
Imagine pulling off to a rest stop on 495 – the mills and smokestacks just off in the distance – and running into Prince Charles. It may have actually happened if you were in the area when the newly minted King of England, then a prince, visited Lowell, Massachusetts, back in 1986.
Hampton Beach, NH, Seafood Festival Ready for Its 33rd Year
The forecast should be perfect for the 33rd annual Hampton Seafood Festival, which starts Friday and goes through Sunday. Three days of food served up by over 50 of the Seacoast's top restaurants and nearly 80 craft vendors, culinary chef demonstrations, and two stages of entertainment gets started Friday at noon and continue through Sunday.
Remembering Queen Elizabeth’s Visit to Massachusetts in 1976
It seems like whenever a monarch or foreign dignitary visits the U.S., they stop in cities such as New York or Los Angeles. So, it’s always a big deal when someone adds New England to their itinerary. It’s hard to think of anyone more notable than Queen Elizabeth, who...
Popular Restaurant With a Cult Following Asked Boston if It’s Finally Time to Come to New England
Okay, who hasn't heard of Waffle House? Whether you've eaten at one or not, it's one of the most iconic, beloved Southern style good-food-fast restaurants open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. There's even a rumor that some of them don't have locks on their doors. This simple comfort food restaurant has, for some reason, created a diehard cult following.
The Crazy Reason That Boston Legends Aerosmith Broke Up in the ’70s
It's hard for any New Englander to imagine a world without Aerosmith. But buried beneath the band’s endless string of classic hits and the 50th anniversary celebration is a five-year period from 1979 to 1984 when Joe Perry and Steven Tyler decided to break up. Bassist Tom Hamilton, drummer...
A Southern Girl Bakery Returning to Dover, NH, With New Name
A name changes is in the works for a popular bakery returning to Dover, New Hampshire, this fall. A Southern Girl Bakery, formerly located on 4th Street, serves tasty treats that would impress any cupcake connoisseur. The owners pride themselves on "baking authentic southern flavored cupcakes, cookies, and cakes for our New England friends to enjoy," according to their Facebook page. Speaking from experience, their cupcakes are super delicious.
Boston Makes the List with Beijing, Dubai and London for Most Expensive Cities to Live in 2022
I complain about Portland having high rent but we are lucky not to be on a list Boston, Massachusetts was recently put on. Good Housekeeping released a list of the most expensive cities to live in right now and Boston came in hot. The neighboring cities share a lot in...
NH Seacoast Remembers 9/11 Attacks 21 Years Later
Several ceremonies on the Seacoast will mark the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a plane that crashed in a Pennsylvania field. Members of the Portsmouth Police and Fire Departments will lead a ceremony on Sunday morning at the 9/11 steel artifact...
2 UNH Students Struck Walking Along Route 108 in Durham, NH
Two UNH students walking in a group along Newmarket Road (Route 108) were struck by a 78-year-old driver Saturday afternoon. Durham Police Deputy Chief David Holmstock said Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, MA, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield MA were part of a group of eight walking along the southbound side of the road between Laurel Lane and Bennett Road just before 3 p.m. They were struck by a northbound 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Andy Bishop, 78, of Exeter that crossed the solid white line.
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
Is Your Town One of the Top Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts?
Is Your Town One of the Safest Places to Live in Massachusetts?. When it comes to safety, Massachusetts ranks high as one of the safest states in America.. As Safewise.com states, there are five new cities to the 2022 list. They are Clinton, Holden, Hanover, Charlton, and debuting on the list at the #1 safest city is Wayland.
4 New England Towns Make List of Best Oktoberfest Celebrations
Well, everyone, it’s September. So, in the spirit of those who stock the seasonal aisle at CVS, let’s skip ahead to Oktoberfest!. New Englanders in search of beer are in luck, as four cities in the region made the list of best Oktoberfest celebrations, according to the travel website TripsToDiscover.com.
Surf’s Up: Hurricane Earl Sends Heavy Surf, Rip Currents to Seacoast
A hurricane nearly 1,000 miles east of the Seacoast will churn up the Atlantic Ocean over the weekend, creating heavy surf and potentially dangerous rip currents. The summer-like weekend weather, with temperatures in the low 80s, will likely attract people to the beach. Between 60,000 and 80,000 are expected for the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival Friday through Sunday.
Hare Are Some Wintertime Uses for 3 New Hampshire Summertime Businesses
Hello, and welcome to the New Hampshire Seacoast – formerly seasonal, but now operating year-round!. Let me take you on a tour of some of our favorite destinations, which you can now enjoy 24/7/365 (’66, if ‘tis a Leap!). In the summertime, Captain’s Cove Adventure Golf in...
The Great New England Food Truck Festival in Kittery, Maine
This weekend the parking lot at Old Navy in Kittery is going to smell really good. Saturday and Sunday at the Kittery Premium Outlets, there's more going on than great deals on name brands. There's a food truck festival! Not just a food truck festival, but the Great New England Food Truck Festival!
Motorcyclist, 22, Dies in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Crash
A motorcyclist was struck and killed in Portsmouth on Saturday night. Portsmouth Police Monday said a preliminary investigation shows that the motorcycle driven by Jack Tizzard, 22, from Kensington crossed the double yellow line while riding on Lang Road near Longmeadow Road around 10:20 p.m. Tizzard collided with a vehicle...
Wentworth-Douglass Nurses Thank Community for Pandemic Support
From the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when hospitals became filled with patients leaving them at near capacity many from both the community showed their appreciation to the staffs for their dedication and care. Cards and notes filled with words of appreciation for the care they received despite the...
Fire Damages Three Vehicles Parked at Portsmouth, NH, Hotel
A fire that damaged three vehicles early Tuesday morning is under investigation by Portsmouth Police. The fire was in a vehicle parked at the Portsmouth Sheraton parking lot between Russell Street and Vaughan Street, and called in at around 12:45 a.m., according to Portsmouth Police Capt. Dave Keaveny. The fire spread to two adjacent vehicles by the time firefighters arrived.
Man Punches NH Dunkin’ Worker, Cop Over Service – Report
A man upset at slow service at a Dunkin' in Epping assaulted two employees and a responding police officer on Monday morning. Epping Police Chief Michael Wallace told WMUR Andrew Scheiner, 40, of South Hampton went behind the counter of restaurant on Route 125, hit one of the male clerks and dragged him by the hair. When a Brentwood Police officer arrived at the Dunkin' they were hit in the head by Scheiner.
Two Maine Turnpike Ramps to Temporarily Close in Kittery
Two ramps between Route 1 and the Maine Turnpike in Kittery are scheduled to close for about a month starting in September. The first to close will be the Exit 3 ramp from the northbound Turnpike to Route 1 on Monday, September 12. Once the ramp closes the work of bridge repairs and repavement can begin at a cost of $975,000.
