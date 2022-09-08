ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Dane's Reaction to Getting a New Gigantic Bed Couldn't Be Cuter

It's not an understatement to say that our bed is our happy place. It's where we watch movies, sleep, and yes — sometimes eat snacks. So it goes to reason that our pets feel equally as strong about where they sleep. We know that a Great Dane online must've been so happy when her mama finally got her a bed big enough for her to sleep on. The TikTok creator even recorded her pup's reaction and shared it on the internet, where it's receiving tons of applause.
Senior Cat With Dementia Keeps Trying to Return to His Former Home and We're in Tears

As a pet ages, there are a few adjustments that need to be made. This is when you may consider purchasing mobility aids, joint supplements, or even medications to keep them healthy and happy. Updates in diet and exercise can be beneficial, too, but it's important to pay attention to any neurological changes your furry friend may be facing. Cognitive Dysfunction Syndrome can occur in older cats and dogs, according to Vetwest Animal Hospitals, though a supportive owner can make a world of difference.
