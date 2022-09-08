Read full article on original website
News 12
A final resting place: Remains of 16 US veterans, 2 spouses laid to rest in ceremony
The remains of 16 American veterans and two of their spouses were laid to rest in a ceremony Thursday that began in Freehold and ended in Wrightstown. Some of the remains have been sitting on shelves for decades. Thursday's event was all because of the efforts of the Vietnam Veterans of America.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: WeShoot Hosts U.S. Lawshield Seminar in Lakewood, Addressed by Renowned Attorney Evan Nappen
A free seminar in Lakewood today gave gun-owners and soon-to-be owners valuable information regarding the law, their rights, and more. Attendees learned about the new New Jersey gun rules, the CCW application process, tips on how to interact with law enforcement and more. With CCW applications seeing record high numbers,...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: OCSD SHARES STORY OF A LOCAL FAMILIES LOSS ON 9/11 –
Good morning Ocean County! With the permission of the Fagan family we are sharing a letter that Eileen Fagan, sister of Patricia Fagan, wrote and read aloud seven years ago. Patricia lost her life twenty one years ago in South Tower. Pat and her family lived in Toms River. God bless her and all the victims of 9-1-1!
ocscanner.news
BELMAR: LIGHT UP THE SHORES MOVING MEMORIAL
A moving way to conclude 9/11 ceremonies as many gathered in Belmar tonight and held up cell phones to #LightUpTheShore in remembrance of the lives lost and the heroism of first responders. #SheriffGolden Monmouth County Government Monmouth County Clerk’s Office were proud to be a part of this touching tribute. #neverforget.
Ocean County Officials Remember 9/11 Victims
TOMS RIVER – Ocean County officials came together to remember the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks. This year marks the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Flight 93, that killed nearly 3,000 people. On the morning of September 9, County...
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE PAY TRIBUTE TO THREE TROOPER LOST AS A RESULT OF THE ATTACKS ON 9/11
State Police Remembers Victims of the 9/11 Attacks. Lt. William Fearon, Staff Sgt. Bryan McCoy, and Tpr. I Robert Nagle Died in the Line of Duty as a Result of Their Response to Ground Zero. Today marks the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, which remains...
The Jewish Press
NJ Jewish Funeral Home Sued for Burying Woman in Someone Else’s Clothes, Grave
Trenton attorney Robin Kay Lord is suing Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels in Manalapan, New Jersey, a funeral home affiliated with the Dignity Memorial® network of funeral and cemetery service providers, The Trentorian reported last week. Representing her father, Leroy Kay, Attorney Kay Lord alleges that, in 2020, her mother, Janet Kay, was buried in another woman’s clothes, wearing that other woman’s wedding ring, next to a strange man in the wrong cemetery.
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Hatzolah of Central Jersey Welcomes 12 New Members [EXCLUSIVE]
Hatzolah of Central Jersey this Motzei Shabbos welcomed 12 new active members who graduated their observing period to the team as it continues to cover more areas around Central Jersey. The new members reside throughout Lakewood, Jackson, Toms River, Howell and Manchester. For more than 39 years, Hatzolah has not...
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTO: Jackson Firefighters Honor 9/11
Firefighters from Jackson Station 55 this morning walked from one fire house to another in honor of 9/11. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: OC SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT … “WHERE WERE YOU …..”
The following post was put up by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department. We thought it would be nice to share. We have attached some of the lyrics for a song sung by Allan Jackson which asks the following question to those who remember that tragic day in our country. Feel free to share your memories that day.
News 12
Retired NYC firefighter, Wall Township mayor hopes to raise thousands for the Tunnel to Towers charity
A retired New York City firefighter, and current mayor of Wall Township, hopes to raise thousands of dollars for the Tunnel to Towers charity. Twenty one years ago, Kevin Orender had just retired from the FDNY, Ladder 11, and watched in horror as his friends gave their lives to help so many others.
In rare move, Catholic officials give dying N.J. church new life
Mass was held at at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montclair last weekend. The priest offered Communion and the congregation recited the Lord’s Prayer, as they have for generations at the towering brick church. But a regular Mass was not always guaranteed at Our Lady of Mount...
New Trend New Jersey Employees Should Be Aware Of: Quiet Firing
The workforce has gone through drastic changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has been a major power struggle employees and management on various topics including working in office versus remote, better benefits and higher pay. All of these demands has lead to an exponential number of people, both in New...
ocscanner.news
GOVERNOR ORDERS FLAGS AT HALF STAFF IN OBSERVANCE OF 9/11
Today, Governor Phil Murphy ordered that U.S. and New Jersey flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities from sunset on Friday, September 9, 2022, until sunrise on Monday, September 12, 2022, in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 innocent people, of whom almost 700 were New Jersey residents, that were killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks.
thesandpaper.net
Community Invited to Celebrate Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Co.’s 100th Anniversary
The Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Co. definitely doesn’t look and feel the same as it did on July 24, 1922. First established as the Manahawkin Volunteer Fire Co. before it officially had its name changed to its current one in 1936, the Stafford fire department has altered and grown a lot during the past 100 years, and the men and women of the department invite the community to celebrate its centennial at a special gathering from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Family haunted by bizarre electricity problem in their yard
A New Jersey family refuses to use their backyard swimming pool or even walk on their lawn after they began experiencing a strange problem with electricity on their property.
hudsoncountyview.com
North Bergen and county officials unveil new 9/11 memorial across from Braddock Park
A memorial dedicated to the victims of 9/11 was unveiled in North Bergen across from James J. Braddock Park, at the corner of 79th Street and Boulevard East, during a ceremony flanked by local and county officials. “This is something Hudson County had planned for a while. One year or...
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO & PHOTOS: New Hatzolah CJ Ambulance in Lakewood Damaged in Fire
A new Hatzolah Central Jersey ambulance was severely damaged in a fire this afternoon. The ambulance, parked in the Albert Avenue area, began smoking, setting the front cabin on fire. Hatzolah tells TLS it appears the fire started from a manufacture-installed wire which malfunctioned. Damage is estimated at about $50,000-$60,000,...
Wow! 26 More People Come Forward With Mountain Lion Sightings in New Jersey
I am sincerely amazed at the number of emails I continue to receive about Mountain Lion or Cougar Sightings in New Jersey. This all started in the spring with the report by a woman in Galloway Township who swears she and her dog were approached by a cougar. That story...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Statement from Lakewood Police Chief Greg Meyer on Passing of Yankie Meyer Zatzal
Rabbi Yankie “Jack” Meyer, a personal friend of mine and the Lakewood Police Department, he will be missed by so many, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends; Chief Gregory H. Meyer. Yankie was a devoted member of Boro Park Hatzolah for around 35 years,...
