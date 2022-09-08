ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth County, NJ

Comments / 1

Related
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: OCSD SHARES STORY OF A LOCAL FAMILIES LOSS ON 9/11 –

Good morning Ocean County! With the permission of the Fagan family we are sharing a letter that Eileen Fagan, sister of Patricia Fagan, wrote and read aloud seven years ago. Patricia lost her life twenty one years ago in South Tower. Pat and her family lived in Toms River. God bless her and all the victims of 9-1-1!
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

BELMAR: LIGHT UP THE SHORES MOVING MEMORIAL

A moving way to conclude 9/11 ceremonies as many gathered in Belmar tonight and held up cell phones to #LightUpTheShore in remembrance of the lives lost and the heroism of first responders. #SheriffGolden Monmouth County Government Monmouth County Clerk’s Office were proud to be a part of this touching tribute. #neverforget.
BELMAR, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monmouth County, NJ
Government
City
Freehold Township, NJ
County
Monmouth County, NJ
Freehold Township, NJ
Government
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Officials Remember 9/11 Victims

TOMS RIVER – Ocean County officials came together to remember the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks. This year marks the 21st anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Flight 93, that killed nearly 3,000 people. On the morning of September 9, County...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
The Jewish Press

NJ Jewish Funeral Home Sued for Burying Woman in Someone Else’s Clothes, Grave

Trenton attorney Robin Kay Lord is suing Bloomfield-Cooper Jewish Chapels in Manalapan, New Jersey, a funeral home affiliated with the Dignity Memorial® network of funeral and cemetery service providers, The Trentorian reported last week. Representing her father, Leroy Kay, Attorney Kay Lord alleges that, in 2020, her mother, Janet Kay, was buried in another woman’s clothes, wearing that other woman’s wedding ring, next to a strange man in the wrong cemetery.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Hatzolah of Central Jersey Welcomes 12 New Members [EXCLUSIVE]

Hatzolah of Central Jersey this Motzei Shabbos welcomed 12 new active members who graduated their observing period to the team as it continues to cover more areas around Central Jersey. The new members reside throughout Lakewood, Jackson, Toms River, Howell and Manchester. For more than 39 years, Hatzolah has not...
JACKSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rest In Peace#Cold War#Mcsonj#Sheriffgolden#Vva#Wwll#Mcsd
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTO: Jackson Firefighters Honor 9/11

Firefighters from Jackson Station 55 this morning walked from one fire house to another in honor of 9/11. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at [email protected].
JACKSON, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: OC SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT … “WHERE WERE YOU …..”

The following post was put up by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department. We thought it would be nice to share. We have attached some of the lyrics for a song sung by Allan Jackson which asks the following question to those who remember that tragic day in our country. Feel free to share your memories that day.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
Vietnam
94.5 PST

New Trend New Jersey Employees Should Be Aware Of: Quiet Firing

The workforce has gone through drastic changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has been a major power struggle employees and management on various topics including working in office versus remote, better benefits and higher pay. All of these demands has lead to an exponential number of people, both in New...
POLITICS
ocscanner.news

GOVERNOR ORDERS FLAGS AT HALF STAFF IN OBSERVANCE OF 9/11

Today, Governor Phil Murphy ordered that U.S. and New Jersey flags be flown at half-staff at all state buildings and facilities from sunset on Friday, September 9, 2022, until sunrise on Monday, September 12, 2022, in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 innocent people, of whom almost 700 were New Jersey residents, that were killed in the 2001 terrorist attacks.
POLITICS
thesandpaper.net

Community Invited to Celebrate Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Co.’s 100th Anniversary

The Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Co. definitely doesn’t look and feel the same as it did on July 24, 1922. First established as the Manahawkin Volunteer Fire Co. before it officially had its name changed to its current one in 1936, the Stafford fire department has altered and grown a lot during the past 100 years, and the men and women of the department invite the community to celebrate its centennial at a special gathering from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO & PHOTOS: New Hatzolah CJ Ambulance in Lakewood Damaged in Fire

A new Hatzolah Central Jersey ambulance was severely damaged in a fire this afternoon. The ambulance, parked in the Albert Avenue area, began smoking, setting the front cabin on fire. Hatzolah tells TLS it appears the fire started from a manufacture-installed wire which malfunctioned. Damage is estimated at about $50,000-$60,000,...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy