The Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Co. definitely doesn’t look and feel the same as it did on July 24, 1922. First established as the Manahawkin Volunteer Fire Co. before it officially had its name changed to its current one in 1936, the Stafford fire department has altered and grown a lot during the past 100 years, and the men and women of the department invite the community to celebrate its centennial at a special gathering from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24.

STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO