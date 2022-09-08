ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auglaize County, OH

The Lima News

Push for naloxone amid overdose deaths

LIMA — Public health officials are ramping up efforts to get naloxone into the community amid an uptick in overdose fatalities, which have become more prevalent here since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Allen County alone has recorded 75 suspected overdose fatalities since 2020, Ohio Department of Health...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

Couple in awe of community’s support

ARCANUM – A special event was held on Saturday in the Family Dollar/Dollar Treet parking lot to support Graham Guttadore and Lauren Mowen. The couple was seriously injured on June 29 when a car pulled out in front of their motorcycle. Guttadore spent nearly a month in the hospital and Mowen was in the hospital for over two weeks. Both have a long road of recovery ahead of them.
ARCANUM, OH
The Lima News

This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic

• The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday elevated Hardin County’s COVID-19 exposure risk from medium to high, reversing the county’s downgraded risk status from the previous week. Putnam and Van Wert counties were also changed from low risk to medium risk after a brief downgrade last week, while Allen County remained at medium risk for a second consecutive week.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
hometownstations.com

Newly formed community development group holds a day of service

Volunteers were up and at it on a Saturday morning to lend a helping hand to the newly formed Lima Community Development Corporation. Their first project was to spruce up Momma Dot's kitchen with a fresh coat of paint. The hope is that this will start a wave of change on Lima's south side.
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Department of the Army conducting routine training in Shawnee this weekend

A routine training exercise is taking place on the south side of Lima this weekend. The Department of the Army 304th Engineer Company will be conducting a vehicle rescue exercise on the north side of Apollo Career Center on Sunday. The training includes patrolling and looking for unexploded ordinates. These exercises are an essential part of their mission in the event they needed to be mobilized. The weapons will not be fired during the training and there is no danger to the public.
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

2022 Attendance Continues to Lag Behind 2021 Fair

Total attendance on day 4 of the Hardin County Fair Friday was well below the same day during the 2021 fair. Total attendance yesterday, which was Senior Citizen’s Day, was 6945. That is 1580 less than the 8525 total attendance on Friday of last year. The Truck and Tractor...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Letter: Essential items donated should also be nutritious

I watched the report on television about the cooperative alliance between the Lima Police Department and the West Ohio Food Bank to provide “essential” items to people in need. The idea is great , but the items chosen to show were anything but essential. The packages shown included...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Paula and Jan Kibele

BLUFFTON — Mr. and Mrs. Jan Kibele are celebrating 50 years of marriage with a private special dinner with children and grandchildren. Kibele and the former Paula Brodman were married Sept. 9, 1972 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bluffton. They are the parents of four children, Dawn...
BLUFFTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Sheriff Duchak explains concealed carry laws

TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak visited the Miami Valley Veterans’ Museum (MVVM) on Wednesday, Sept. 7, explaining recent changes to Ohio’s concealed carry laws at a special veterans’ breakfast to honor area first responders. “On June 14, Ohio went to constitutional carry,” Duchak said....
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Letter: Politicians aren’t focused on views from the middle

I wish everyone would read Kathleen Parker’s column in Thursday’s The Lima News. I think we all will be relieved to see that our country is not divided as much as we have been led to believe. It is only the extremists who are the true division. Most...
LIMA, OH
Delphos Herald

Delphos PD reports for August 2022

DELPHOS — The Delphos Police Department received 418 calls for service in the month of August, bringing the total to 2714 calls for the year. The following is a partial list of calls handled for the month of August and do not include traffic citations, crashes, etc. The police...
DELPHOS, OH
The Lima News

Kalida Pioneer Days heats up

KALIDA — A popular destination on Saturday for those trying to avoid a blistering sun and near 80-degree temperature, combined with a punishing 65 percent humidity, involved relaxing with a beer while watching the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes pummel the Arkansas State Red Wolves 45-12 under the “Beer Town” tent during the third day of Kalida’s “Pioneer Days” festival.
KALIDA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio egg farm forced to euthanize 3 million chickens

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — An outbreak of bird flu that has led to the deaths of 43 million chickens and turkeys this year across the U.S. has been found at a giant egg-laying operation in Ohio, state and federal agriculture officials said Wednesday. The case confirmed over the weekend in Ohio’s Defiance County has affected […]
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Pam and Tom Ditto

DELPHOS — Pam and Tom Ditto are celebrating 40 years of marriage. Ditto and the former Pam Peters were married Sept. 11, 1982, at High Street United Methodist Church, Lima. They are the parents of two children, Emily (Eric) Sharp of Delphos and Jack Ditto of Yellowstone National Park, WY.
DELPHOS, OH
1017thepoint.com

RPD ISSUES NEW STATEMENT ON OFFICER SEARA BURTON

(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department posted a short statement on Officer Seara Burton on Wednesday. It was the first statement since last Saturday. It did not provide an updated condition, but simply asked for continued prayers and said that Seara is amazing and continues to fight. It was a sentiment echoed by Mayor Dave Snow to Richmond Common Council. "...continue to thank the community for the outpouring of support of Officer Burton and her family. It's been tremendous. Right now, our thoughts and prayers are focused on her and her family," Snow said. Seara remained at a Richmond hospice center Thursday morning.
RICHMOND, IN

