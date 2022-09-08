ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester Township, NJ

BreakingAC

Galloway police release photo of woman who may have duped others

A photo of a woman accused of duping a Galloway Township woman of $600,000 has been released in an attempt to find other potential victims. During the investigation, investigators learned that many of the victims only spoke Chinese or limited English, Galloway police said. They hope the photo may help identify additional victims.
GALLOWAY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Attempted Luring Suspect Identified

MANCHESTER – The Manchester Township Police Department has announced that they identified the car and driver involved in an alleged luring incident that occurred on September 3. The Department said they were able to identify the suspect thanks to the various tips from the public and follow-up investigation. There...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Manchester Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Manchester Township, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: OC SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT … “WHERE WERE YOU …..”

The following post was put up by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department. We thought it would be nice to share. We have attached some of the lyrics for a song sung by Allan Jackson which asks the following question to those who remember that tragic day in our country. Feel free to share your memories that day.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

SEASIDE HEIGHTS: STREET FIGHT WITH BRASS KNUCKLES??

Emergency personnel are heading to the 200 block of Dumont for a street fight with multiple individuals. Caller advises the assailants are intoxicated and there are brass knuckles involved in the fight. When police arrived on scene it was unfounded and declared it a false call. Rate:. PreviousSEASIDE: SUSPICIOUS MALE...
DUMONT, NJ
queenoftheclick.com

RIP Unique Smith – He was Only 15-Year-Old

On Wednesday, September 7th. Unique Smith, a 15-year-old student at Brooklyn Laboratory Charter School was shot in McLaughlin Park in Brooklyn. (News here and here) EMS transported Smith to Methodist Hospital, where he died a short time later. What started as a fist fight between Unique Smith and a masked...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Man Arrested Three Years After Meth Bust: Police

A Jersey Shore man arrested in 2019 for the possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, guns, assorted ammunition and more has bee busted again, authorities announced. William Harlfinger Jr., of Ship Bottom, was again charged with weapons and drug offenses after the execution of a West 5th Street search warrant last month, local police said.
SHIP BOTTOM, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Police Posting DWI Checkpoint

POINT PLEASANT BEACH – A sobriety checkpoint will be held from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. on the night of Saturday, September 10 on Route 35 South, officials said. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office will be working with the police departments from Point Pleasant and Point Pleasant Beach to screen drivers for signs of impairment, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ

