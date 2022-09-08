Read full article on original website
Galloway police release photo of woman who may have duped others
A photo of a woman accused of duping a Galloway Township woman of $600,000 has been released in an attempt to find other potential victims. During the investigation, investigators learned that many of the victims only spoke Chinese or limited English, Galloway police said. They hope the photo may help identify additional victims.
Man Attacked Outside Seaside Heights Liquor Store
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ – Police in Seaside Heights responded to the intersection of Grant Avenue...
Attempted Luring Suspect Identified
MANCHESTER – The Manchester Township Police Department has announced that they identified the car and driver involved in an alleged luring incident that occurred on September 3. The Department said they were able to identify the suspect thanks to the various tips from the public and follow-up investigation. There...
Jackson, NJ man in critical condition following scary collision in Manchester, NJ
A Jackson Township man is in critical condition following a collision with a motor vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning in Manchester Township. The preliminary details of the Sunday accident were released by the Manchester Township Police Department. It was an accident where the motor vehicle trying to...
Man falls asleep waiting for Uber; wallet, phone, chain stolen: NYPD
LOWER MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two robbers stole a man’s wallet and iPhone, even taking a gold chain from around the man’s neck when he fell asleep while waiting for an Uber, police said Monday. The 23-year-old man was in front of 189 Bowery Street in Lower Manhattan, waiting for an Uber around midnight on […]
Newark Airport evacuated: Terminal C closed as bomb disposal squad on scene
PASSENGERS were evacuated from Newark Airport's Terminal C on Saturday afternoon after a '"suspicious package" sparked a major security threat. A stop was put on all flights but passengers remained in the dark about the cause of the evacuation. The panicked passengers were continually live tweeting about the emergency evacuation,...
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: OC SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT … “WHERE WERE YOU …..”
The following post was put up by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department. We thought it would be nice to share. We have attached some of the lyrics for a song sung by Allan Jackson which asks the following question to those who remember that tragic day in our country. Feel free to share your memories that day.
ocscanner.news
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: STREET FIGHT WITH BRASS KNUCKLES??
Emergency personnel are heading to the 200 block of Dumont for a street fight with multiple individuals. Caller advises the assailants are intoxicated and there are brass knuckles involved in the fight. When police arrived on scene it was unfounded and declared it a false call. Rate:. PreviousSEASIDE: SUSPICIOUS MALE...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family haunted by bizarre electricity problem in their yard
A New Jersey family refuses to use their backyard swimming pool or even walk on their lawn after they began experiencing a strange problem with electricity on their property.
NYPD officer opens fire at car trying to ram police: sources
The NYPD is investigating after an officer fired shots at a vehicle that tried to hit a police officer in the Bronx with his car on Thursday, sources told 1010 WINS.
Ex N.J. cop who tampered with his own drug test sentenced to prison, prosecutor says
A former Aberdeen Township police officer was sentenced Friday to nearly a year in jail for tampering with evidence, including his own drug test, on two separate occasions last year, authorities said. Philip M. Santiago, 35, of Keyport, received a sentence of 364 days in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution...
Woman raped on New York City subway platform, police say
First responders brought the victim to an area hospital for treatment.
Drunk Driver Charged After Driving Car into Ocean
CAPE HENLOPEN, DE – Police are investigating after a 48-year-old man drove his car into...
ocscanner.news
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: VICTIM ASSAULTED BY THREE MEN
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an assault victim outside Seaside Liquors. Victim advised he was attacked by three males wearing white T-Shirts who fled in the direction of the boardwalk.
Deaths of Husband and Wife in Marlboro Home Believed to be Murder-Suicide, Police
MARLBORO, NJ – Detectives with the Marlboro police department and the Monmouth County prosecutor’s office...
NYC bishop robbed of $1M jewelry mid-sermon files $20M lawsuits against social media critics claiming hoax
A New York City bishop allegedly robbed of $1 million worth of jewelry during a live-streamed sermon filed a pair of twin $20 million lawsuits against social media critics alleging a hoax. Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead, the founder of Brooklyn-based Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries, and his wife were robbed at...
queenoftheclick.com
RIP Unique Smith – He was Only 15-Year-Old
On Wednesday, September 7th. Unique Smith, a 15-year-old student at Brooklyn Laboratory Charter School was shot in McLaughlin Park in Brooklyn. (News here and here) EMS transported Smith to Methodist Hospital, where he died a short time later. What started as a fist fight between Unique Smith and a masked...
Jersey Shore Man Arrested Three Years After Meth Bust: Police
A Jersey Shore man arrested in 2019 for the possession of methamphetamine, cocaine, guns, assorted ammunition and more has bee busted again, authorities announced. William Harlfinger Jr., of Ship Bottom, was again charged with weapons and drug offenses after the execution of a West 5th Street search warrant last month, local police said.
Police Posting DWI Checkpoint
POINT PLEASANT BEACH – A sobriety checkpoint will be held from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. on the night of Saturday, September 10 on Route 35 South, officials said. The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office will be working with the police departments from Point Pleasant and Point Pleasant Beach to screen drivers for signs of impairment, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.
